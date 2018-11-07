NBC News Exit Poll: Voters divided on Mueller's handling of Russia investigation

Voters are closely divided on the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election. According to NBC News Exit Poll results, 42 percent of voters nationwide approve Mueller's handling of the investigation, while 45 percent disapprove.

There's a partisan divide — about six in 10 Democrats approve of Mueller's handling of the probe, compared to just two in 10 Republicans. Independents are divided, with 43 percent approving and 42 percent disapproving.