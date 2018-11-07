Feedback

NBC News Exit Poll: The voters who powered the Democrats’ bid to retake the House

After a hard-fought contest largely centered on President Donald Trump’s performance and policies, the Democratic Party will wrest control of the House of Representatives from the Republicans, NBC News projected.

The Democrats built their victory with a coalition that in many respects looked very similar to the voters who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll. These included voters of color, who voted for Democrats by solid margins. African Americans backed Democratic House candidates over Republican candidates by 90 percent to 9 percent, Asian Americans by 77 percent to 23 percent, and Latinos by 68 percent to 30 percent.

Other key elements of the Democrats’ coalition included urban, highly educated and secular groups of voters who have trended toward the party in recent years, including those who claim no religion (70 percent to 28 percent), those with a post-graduate degree (65 percent to 33 percent), and voters living in large cities (66 percent to 32 percent). The Democrats relied upon strong support of young voters — those under 30 supported the party by 67 percent to 31 percent, a margin that shrank, but nevertheless remained solid, among white young voters. 

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

NBC News Exit Poll: Just 1 in 4 voters say Trump's trade policies helped their local economies

Just 25 percent of voters nationwide report that President Donald Trump’s trade policies have helped their local economies, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. Thirty-seven percent of voters think Trump’s trade policies have provided no local economic benefit, while 29 percent think trade policies have actually hurt their local economies.

By region, voters in the South and Midwest are the most likely to report that Trump’s trade policies have helped their local economies (29 percent).

Out of the states in which NBC News Exit Polls were conducted, voters in Tennessee and West Virginia are among the most likely to say that Trump’s trade policies have helped their local economies. In contrast, about three in 10 voters in Wisconsin, Ohio and Virginia think Trump’s trade policies have hurt their local economies.

Daniella Silva

Mitt Romney in victory speech remembers slain Utah Mayor Maj. Brent Taylor

In his victory speech on Tuesday for his successful Senate bid, Mitt Romney remembered the Utah mayor who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

Romney, the Republican presidential nominee in 2012 and the former governor of Massachusetts, defeated Democrat Jenny Wilson in the race, NBC News projected.

"Now quite seriously, an unfathomable price in patriot blood was paid to give us the right to vote. This week that price was paid again," he told supporters. "Major Brett Taylor — husband, father of 7 and mayor of North Ogden - gave the last full measure of devotion for freedom’s cause."

"In his last post on Facebook he quoted president Franklin Delano Roosevelt who said this 'in the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed it must be achieved,'" he said. "Thank you Major Taylor and thank you to all of those  who serve our country in the cause of freedom."

Taylor, 39, a major in the Utah National Guard and the mayor of North Ogden, was killed Saturday in an apparent "insider attack" while serving with his unit in Kabul, which is helping to train Afghan defense forces.

Adam Edelman

'I'm so f------ proud of you guys': O'Rourke offers impassioned concession

Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who lost his Senate bid to incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, offered an impassioned concession speech late Tuesday, pledging to work with his former opponent, emphatically praising his supporters, and expressing a desire to help unite the country.

“We’re not about being against anybody,” O’Rourke told a screaming crowd in El Paso, Texas, where his campaign headquarters was located. “We're not going to define ourselves by who or what we're against, or what we’re afraid of.”

“We are a great people. Ambitious. Defined by our aspirations,” he said. “Every single one of us, Republican, Democrats, independents, from the biggest of cities, to the smallest of towns, the people of Texas want to do and will do the great work of this country.”

O’Rourke, a 45-year-old congressman who represents an El Paso-area district, said he’d called Cruz to congratulate him on his win “and to wish him well going forward.”

“At this time of division, the country’s been as polarized as I can member it in my life,” he said. “If there's anything we can do to help him in his position of public trust… in any way that brings us back together, around the big things we want to achieve.”

O’Rourke, his hoarse voice beginning to crack, then turned his attention to his adoring crowd.

“I’m so f------ proud of you guys,” he said, prompting loud cheers.

WATCH: 'God bless Texas,' Cruz says in victory speech after defeating O'Rourke

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

NBC News Exit Poll in North Dakota: Voters seeking shared view of government pick Cramer over Heitkamp

Republican challenger Rep. Kevin Cramer is projected to beat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota, a reliably red state that President Donald Trump won by 36 points in 2016. 

The NBC News Exit Poll in North Dakota on Tuesday found that about four in 10 voters said having a candidate who shared their view of government was important in their vote. About half as many (19 percent) reported that they were looking for a Senate candidate who was willing to compromise.

Among voters making a Senate choice based on a shared view of government, Cramer beat Heitkamp by a 39-point margin (69 percent to 30 percent).

WATCH: Pelosi celebrates Democrats regaining control in the House

Jane C. Timm
Jane C. Timm

An update on how women fared so far on Election Day

This year, 276 women competed for seats in the Senate, House and governor’s mansions across the nation. Follow the outcomes of those races here.

Jason Abbruzzese

Michigan goes green

Michigan voters on Tuesday approved legalized marijuana for recreational use, NBC News projected, as 58 percent of the state's residents chose "yes" on "Proposal 1," with 55.7 percent of the vote tallied.

Michigan already had a sizable medical marijuana industry, but Tuesday's vote means residents 21 and older can now consume the drug and grow up to 12 plants for personal use.

The state will also be able to issue licenses for dispensaries and other marijuana-related businesses, with taxes on the businesses projected to bring in $112 million to $275 million a year, according to estimates collected by The Detroit Free Press.

Michigan becomes the 10th state to legalize recreational marijuana.

Pelosi's deputy chief of staff: Trump called to offer congratulations on House wins

Daniella Silva

NBC News: Republican Josh Hawley defeats Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri

Republican Josh Hawley, Missouri’s attorney general, defeated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, NBC News projects.

McCaskill swept into office with a little less than 50 percent of the vote in 2006's Democratic wave, but this year faced a tough challenger in Hawley in the state that had been trending toward Republicans.

McCaskill was the first member of Congress to endorse Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 and has built a reputation for defending Democratic policies.

Hawley's win is a Republican pickup as the GOP retains control of the Senate.

