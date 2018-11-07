NBC News Exit Poll: Voters who sat out 2016 break strongly for Democrats in 2018

About one in 10 U.S. voters casting ballots in today’s midterm elections say they didn’t vote in the 2016 presidential election. Results from the NBC News Exit Poll show that these voters broke heavily for the Democrats in the race for Congress, with 72 percent of these voters casting a ballot for the Democratic House candidate in their districts while just 26 percent supported the Republican.

Those who voted for third-party candidates in 2016 also swung to the Democrats in 2018, though by a smaller margin, 57 percent to 40 percent. Not surprisingly, those who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 overwhelmingly supported Democratic House candidates; Trump voters were similarly loyal to Republican candidates.