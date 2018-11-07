NBC News: Jared Polis wins in Colorado, becomes America's first gay man elected governor

Here are some interesting firsts in the 2018 midterm elections, so far:

Women candidates:

Most of the early Republican-to-Democratic House flips of the evening were by Democratic women.

Jennifer Wexton defeated Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia's 10th District.

Donna Shalala won an open seat to replace Republican Rep. Ileana Ross-Lehtinen in Florida's 2th District.

Mary Gay Scanlon was elected to the House from Pennsylvania, winning in a redrawn 5th District, Chrissy Houlahan won in the state's newly constituted 6th District, Susan Wild won in the new 7th District. They are the first women to be elected from Pennsylvania to the House since 2014.

Sharice Davids defeated Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder in Kansas' 3rd District. Davids is native American, gay and an MMA fighter.

Mikie Sherrill won in New Jersey's 11th District, picking up the seat held by outgoing Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen.

Elaine Luria defeated Republican Rep. Scott Taylor in Virginia's 2nd District.

They will join women who didn’t flip districts but whose primary wins are sending them to the House:

Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts' 7th District became the first black woman elected to the House from the state.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York's 14th District became the youngest woman elected to Congress.

Veronica Escobar (16th District) and Sylvia Garcia (29th District) became the first Latinas elected to Congress from Texas.

Vice president’s brother: For the first time a vice president’s brother was elected to the House. Mike Pence’s brother, Greg Pence, was elected to Congress in Indiana's 6th District.

First gay man elected governor: Democrat Jared Polis defeated Republican Walker Stapleton to win the Colorado governor’s race and become the first openly gay man to be elected governor.

Voting rights: Florida passed Amendment 4, restoring voting rights to felons. The amendment will restore voting rights to 1.4 million Floridians, the majority black or Latino men. Florida was one of only three states — and by far the biggest — to bar people from voting even after completing their sentences.