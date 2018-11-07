NBC News: Jared Polis wins in Colorado, becomes America's first gay man elected governor

The Texas Senate vote broke along racial lines, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was able to pull off a tight victory with the backing of white voters. Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke won 63 percent of the Latino vote and 89 percent of the black vote, but that was not enough to overcome Cruz’s support among white voters, which came in at 65 percent, including 71 percent of white men and 59 percent of white women.
The issue of immigration played to the Republican’s advantage. Three-quarters of Texas voters who named this as their top concern voted for Cruz. The incumbent also won 59 percent of those who said his support for the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was an important factor in their vote.
NBC News projects that Republican Mike DeWine will be elected governor of Ohio, defeating Democrat Richard Cordray.
With 92 percent of votes counted, DeWine leads Cordray with over 51 percent of the vote. Cordray lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under former President Barack Obama, while DeWine currently serves as Ohio's attorney general.
Here are some interesting firsts in the 2018 midterm elections, so far:
Women candidates:
Most of the early Republican-to-Democratic House flips of the evening were by Democratic women.
- Jennifer Wexton defeated Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia's 10th District.
- Donna Shalala won an open seat to replace Republican Rep. Ileana Ross-Lehtinen in Florida's 2th District.
- Mary Gay Scanlon was elected to the House from Pennsylvania, winning in a redrawn 5th District, Chrissy Houlahan won in the state's newly constituted 6th District, Susan Wild won in the new 7th District. They are the first women to be elected from Pennsylvania to the House since 2014.
- Sharice Davids defeated Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder in Kansas' 3rd District. Davids is native American, gay and an MMA fighter.
- Mikie Sherrill won in New Jersey's 11th District, picking up the seat held by outgoing Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen.
- Elaine Luria defeated Republican Rep. Scott Taylor in Virginia's 2nd District.
They will join women who didn’t flip districts but whose primary wins are sending them to the House:
- Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts' 7th District became the first black woman elected to the House from the state.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York's 14th District became the youngest woman elected to Congress.
- Veronica Escobar (16th District) and Sylvia Garcia (29th District) became the first Latinas elected to Congress from Texas.
Vice president’s brother: For the first time a vice president’s brother was elected to the House. Mike Pence’s brother, Greg Pence, was elected to Congress in Indiana's 6th District.
First gay man elected governor: Democrat Jared Polis defeated Republican Walker Stapleton to win the Colorado governor’s race and become the first openly gay man to be elected governor.
Voting rights: Florida passed Amendment 4, restoring voting rights to felons. The amendment will restore voting rights to 1.4 million Floridians, the majority black or Latino men. Florida was one of only three states — and by far the biggest — to bar people from voting even after completing their sentences.
Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has won her race for New York's 14th Congressional District, NBC News projected, making her the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.
Ocasio-Cortez, 29, shocked the political world in June when she defeated incumbent and top-ranking Decmorat Rep. Joseph Crowley, the House Democratic Caucus chairman, in a huge upset the congressional primary.
The political newcomer easily defeated Republican challenger Anthony Pappas in the deep blue Queens and Bronx district. With 75 percent of the vote tallied, Ocasio-Cortez handily defeated Pappas, with 78.9 percent of the vote to his 13.1 percent.
The previous youngest woman to go to Congress was Republican Elise Stefanik, also from New York, who was elected to the House in 2014 at age 30.
Democrat Andrew Gillum has conceded the Florida gubernatorial race to Republican Ron DeSantis.
Gillum announced his concession in a speech from his campaign headquarters in Tallahassee, telling the crowd, "Even though I won't be the next governor of Florida, I still plan to be on the front lines."
“We still have to be willing to show up every single day and demand our seat at the table. I still believe and I still trust in the voters. I still believe that there is more of us that believe in what is common and what is decent," Gillum said.
Shortly after Gillum began making his concession speech, NBC News declared DeSantis the apparent winner in the race.
With 99 percent of the state's vote tallied, DeSantis, a former Republican member of Congress from Florida, had 49.9 percent, while Gillum had 48.9 percent.
The NBC News Exit Poll asked voters nationwide how serious a problem sexual harassment is in the United States today. While a strong majority say it is a very or somewhat serious problem, there were partisan and gender divisions.
Fully half of female voters consider sexual harassment to be a very serious problem today, compared with about four in 10 male voters. In contrast, nearly twice as many men as women say that sexual harassment is not too serious or not at all serious today.
There were also differences between the parties. A majority of Democratic women (66 percent) and Democratic men (59 percent) say sexual harassment is very serious in today’s world, while just one-quarter of Republican men and one-third of Republican women consider sexual misconduct to be a very serious problem. In fact, about three in 10 Republican men say sexual harassment is not a serious problem in the country today.
