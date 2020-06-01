NBC News' Jo Ling Kent hit by flash-bang grenade as Seattle protest gets chaotic

St. Louis police say 4 officers hit by gunfire amid violent protests Four police officers were struck by gunfire in St. Louis amid violence that followed protests, police said early Tuesday. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening and all the officers were conscious, police said. They have been taken to area hospitals. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Commissioner John W. Hayden said at a news conference that the four officers were near a police line when they felt pain and realized they were injured. People had pelted officers with rocks and fireworks throughout the night, he said, and looted stores. "I believe some coward randomly shot at the police line," Hayden said. Two officers were hit in the leg, one in the foot and one in the arm, Hayden said, adding that police have not made any arrests, and did not immediately know if there was a single shooter or more than one. We have had 4 officers struck by gunfire tonight. All have been transported to an area hospital. All are conscious and breathing. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.



Officers are still taking gunfire downtown & we will share more info as it available. pic.twitter.com/Cwypi5EorP — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020







ACLU urges governments to ignore Trump comments on military The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday urged governors, mayors and police chiefs to ignore President Donald Trump's comments on using the military amid violent protests on cities across the country. "This country does not need authoritarian tactics like military intervention to silence dissent," the ACLU said in a statement. "It needs the political will to dismantle the deep-seated racism and inequity that permeates our institutions — especially our police departments." "Governors, mayors, and police chiefs would do well to heed and hear the voices of the protesters, while ignoring the words of Donald Trump," he ACLU said. Trump in a Rose Garden address earlier Monday said in part: "If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them." The National Guard has been activated by several governors in order to support law enforcement in violence amid protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. Curfews have been imposed in some areas. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted: "The president is calling out the American military against American citizens" and said that peaceful protests were forced back so that the president could have what Cuomo called a "photo op at a church." "It's all just a reality TV show for this president," Cuomo, a Democrat, wrote. "Shameful." New York City has seen violent clashes and vandalism amid protests over Floyd's death. To activate the military to operate in the U.S., Trump would have to invoke the 213-year-old Insurrection Act. Our country's strength lies in our willingness to take to the streets and demand better from our leaders. Governors, mayors, and police chiefs should listen to protesters — and ignore the president. — ACLU (@ACLU) June 2, 2020







Committee to Protect Journalists: 125 press freedom infringements since Friday At least 125 press freedom violations were reported by journalists across the U.S. in the last three days of protest, the Committee to Protect Journalists said. The independent non-profit said in a statement that the infringements include 20 arrests and several accounts of journalists being hit with tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets, and called on local and state authorities to stop targeting media workers. "We are horrified by the continued use of harsh and sometimes violent actions of police against journalists doing their jobs. These are direct violations of press freedom, a fundamental Constitutional value of the United States," said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna. "We call on local and state officials to explicitly exempt the news media from curfew regulations so that journalists are able to report freely."







Hundreds detained on bridge in Dallas protest Nearly 200 people were detained after police surrounded protesters in Dallas on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, confronting them and firing what appeared to be rubber bullets, NBC DFW reported. #BREAKING - #WATCHLIVE - Authorities Confront Protesters on Dallas' Hunt Hill Bridge --> https://t.co/k13RENqDeE pic.twitter.com/a63gEnIKpr — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) June 2, 2020 Police illuminated the bridge at 7 p.m. Monday and hemmed in the protesters, who originated their march at the nearby Frank Crowley Courts Building. Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall issued a curfew in parts of the city for 7 p.m., but the order did not include the courthouse or the bridge. People began yelling at officers, which is when the police started firing rubber bullets, according to NBC DFW.







A peaceful protest at site of Floyd's death Protesters sit together at the intersection where George Floyd was killed a week ago, in Minneapolis on June 1, 2020. Daniella Silva / NBC News MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after George Floyd's brother visited the intersection where his sibling died a week ago while in police custody, hundreds continued a peaceful vigil and protest deep into Monday night. Some hugged and others held their fists in the air around the memorial, which held a circle of flowers and signs. One protester held a poster saying "I shouldn't have to fear for my black children's future" and another read "Stop killing my black brothers and sisters" "He was a man of the community," Samantha Eillagrana, 18, said of Floyd. "That could've been anyone." "I think it's amazing how everyone came together here for him." 'Educate yourself!': George Floyd's brother calls for peaceful protests June 1, 2020 03:17






