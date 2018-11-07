NBC News: Mitt Romney wins Utah Senate race

Mitt Romney has won the U.S. Senate race in Utah, NBC News projects.

Romney, the Republican presidential nominee in 2012 and the former governor of Massachusetts, defeated Democrat Jenny Wilson in the race, NBC News projected.

He will replace GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced earlier this year that he will not seek election to an eighth term.

Romney, who grew up in Michigan, has a home in Utah and deep ties to the state, including through his Mormon faith. He was credited with rescuing the troubled 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, and he has a network of well-placed political supporters in the state.

Romney's projected win marks a triumphant return to public office for the 71-year-old Republican dignitary.

The former presidential nominee, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, could become a powerful foe of the White House in the Senate GOP caucus. However, a Romney confidante told NBC News earlier this year it was unlikely he would take that approach.