NBC News: Phil Scott defeats Christine Hallquist in Vermont governor race

NBC News projects that Phil Scott, the Republican governor of Vermont, has been elected to a second term. Scott defeated Democrat Christine Hallquist, a former electricity executive.

Hallquist's bid attracted national attention because of her status as the first transgender woman to be nominated for governor by a major party.

Scott is popular in the Green Mountain State, where voters in this election split their ballots and re-elected independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, according to NBC News projections.