NBC News: Republican Andy Barr wins in Kentucky's 6th House District

Republican Rep. Andy Barr has won re-election in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District, beating Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, according to NBC News.

McGrath, a former Marine pilot who was the first woman to fly in an F-18 combat mission, was seeking to defeat the GOP incumbent in the highly competitive race in the Lexington-area district. That district picked Donald Trump by 16 points in 2016.

NBC News considers this race one of the bellwethers that will determine House control.