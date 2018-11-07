NBC News: Texas Senate race too early to call

The closely watched Texas Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is too early to call, according to NBC News.

With 73 percent of the vote in the Lone Star State tallied, Cruz was up over O'Rourke, a congressman representing an El Paso-area district, 49.8 percent to 49.6 percent.

O'Rourke, who had raised record-shattering amounts of cash during his race, and Cruz had been running neck and neck in recent polls.