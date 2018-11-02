Feedback

NBC Political Unit: Ads, ads everywhere

Political ads are flooding the airwaves this cycle as campaigns and outside groups are closing in on an unprecedented $3 billion in ad spending this midterm election. 

Watch "Meet the Press" anchor Chuck Todd and NBC's Political Unit break down some of the best ads from this election cycle, from the most viral to the most surprising. 

And read more from the Political Unit about the messaging campaigns are using to make their final pitch to the voters. 

by

Heidi Przybyla

Virginia GOP dean John Warner endorses Democrats for Congress

WASHINGTON — Former Virginia GOP Sen. John Warner tells NBC News he is endorsing several Democrats for Congress in 2018, including  Abigail Spanberger, who is challenging GOP Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia’s seventh congressional district.

Now is the time to rise above politics, Warner, a dean of the Virginia Republican Party, told NBC News.

"It goes beyond politics now. I’m a Republican, I’ll finish a Republican as I cruise through my 91st year. But you’ve got to put the nation’s interests and the state’s interests ahead of politics," Warner told NBC in a phone interview.

Last year, Warner, a 91-year-old lifelong Republican, endorsed Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia governor’s race after endorsing Democrat Hillary Clinton for president over Trump in 2016.

This year, Warner is endorsing Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in his race against GOP nominee Corey Stewart. Warner is also endorsing Leslie Cockburn, a Democrat and former "60 Minutes" producer and investigative journalist running in Virginia’s fifth district. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report ranks that seat as "lean Republican" and the seventh as a "toss up."

Spanberger, a former CIA undercover operative, "impressed me" with her national security pedigree and “the way she handled herself,” said Warner. 

"Once you’re retired and doing what you want to do, you’re free of any constraints," Warner said. "I just feel that the Democrats have got superior credentials to what is being offered."

Warner, who served as secretary of the U.S. Navy and "top dog" on the Senate Armed Services Committee during his five terms in Congress, also reflected on President Donald Trump.

"It’s a very serious time for the country. I did not support Trump," he said, and "I’m deeply troubled by the central issues. So much of my life has been devoted to the intelligence work and national security — and I’m just not comfortable with the way he’s handling these national security issues," said Warner.

"He has no inner compass at all," Warner said of Trump. "He’s put a tremendous divide in this country."

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar

McCaskill accuses Hawley of using attorney general's office as political "stepping stone" in new ad

Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, who is fighting for her political life against Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley, is doubling down on her criticism of Hawley's tenure with a digital ad that highlights a new report that Hawley's political consultants were deeply involved in work for his attorney general's office. 

The new digital spot, obtained by NBC News ahead of its Friday morning release, centers on the new Kansas City Star report that details how Hawley's political consultants directly embedded themselves in his official office shortly after he was sworn in.

The report says that the political consultants played a central role in working on Hawley's official agenda alongside the official staff, even in the early weeks of his tenure. 

McCaskill and her allies have seized on the report to both accuse Hawley of both letting politics dictate his official role and of using his office for personal gain.

"He used the attorney general's office as a stepping stone while allowing Missouri's businesses to languish under political consultants from D.C.," the ad's narrator says. 

"It's time for Josh Hawley to come clean about what he's really been doing as attorney general for the lsat two years and stop using his office for his own personal gain." 

The five-figure digital ad, which will run on Youtube and social media, takes a further swipe at Hawley by evoking his 2016 campaign ad where he promises not to use the attorney general position to climb the political "ladder," suggesting the report undercuts that claim.  

Both Hawley's attorney general's office and campaign have denied the suggestion that he let politics come before his responsibility to the state, and that he did anything wrong in his arrangements with his political consultants. 

"We follow all applicable laws in the Attorney General's office," Hawley said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Missouri specifically allows the state committee to spend money in support of the office."

And his official spokeswoman in the attorney general's office, Mary Compton, told Politico in a statement that McCaskill's allegations that Hawley overstepped are "absurdly false" because "no taxpayer resources were expended for campaign purposes" and "no government employee participated in political activity."

The last-minute scuffle typifies the tough tone of the pivotal race, which polling shows currently sits on a knife's edge. A recent poll by Fox News released this week found the race tied at 45 percent. 

Ben Kamisar

A deeper look at persuadable voters in Indana and Arizona Senate races

These final moments before Election Day are about two things—mobilization and persuasion. 

Candidates across the country are all trying to gin up their base and boost turnout, but they're also trying to make the final sell to those voters who still sit on the fence. 

A sizable portion of likely voters in the recent NBC News/Marist University polls of Senate races in Indiana and Arizona consider themselves persuadable. And who is able to bring more of those voters on board could decide those races, which currently sit on a knife's edge.

The latest Indiana Senate poll by NBC/Marist, released Wednesday, finds Indiana Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly leading Republican Mike Braun by just 2 points among likely voters. He's supported by 48 percent to Braun's 46 percent. 

But of those likely voters, 14 percent say they're persuadable, either undecided or leaning toward a candidate but open to changing their mind. 

Among those voters, President Trump's approval is narrowly above water—42 percent approve of his job performance while 38 percent disapprove of it. 

These persuadable voters also have a significantly more negative view of Braun than Donnelly, but neither win high marks. Donnelly's favorable rating of 27 percentage points is just a hair higher than the 25 percent who view him unfavorably. 

Just 14 percent of these persuadable voters view Braun favorably, while 35 percent view him unfavorably. 

These voters divided evenly on the question of congressional preference, making it clear that these are true swing voters whose decisions could go a long way in deciding who wins on Tuesday. 

Arizona has a similarly-sized group of persuadable voters in this week's NBC/Marist poll, which finds Democrat Kyrsten Sinema with a 6-point lead over Republican Rep. Martha McSally, 50 percent to 44 percent, among likely voters. 

But while those voters give both candidates poor marks, they are far more down on Trump than the persuadable Indiana voters. That could spell trouble for McSally if these voters act on their feelings about the president.  

Just one-quarter of the Arizona persuadable voters, those who are undecided or leaning toward a candidate but open to a change of heart, approve of Trump's job performance. And 49 percent disapprove of Trump. 

Sinema's favorable rating sits at just 26 percent, but that's higher than McSally's favorable rating of 16 percent. 

Both have similar unfavorable ratings—44 percent of likely voters view Sinema unfavorably while 41 percent view McSally unfavorably. 

But the voters lean to the left on the question of congressional preference—these persuadable voters prefer to vote for a Democratic congressional candidate by 3 points. 

Like the Indiana pool of persuadable voters, these sub-samples have larger margins of error because the sample is smaller. But with enough volatility in these races, these voters could make the difference on Election Day. 

Ben Kamisar

Celebrities hit the campaign trail for Dems in closing days

Celebrities are hitting the trail for Democrats in the final days for Election Day as they look to fire up the party's base and woo irregular voters to the polls.

Media mogul and talk-show icon Oprah Winfrey is heading to Georgia on Thursday to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, and late night host Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to his home state of Nevada for a Las Vegas rally on Friday to boost Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen in her Senate race.

Over the weekend, Florida music legend Jimmy Buffett will join the likes of Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum on Saturday for a Saturday rally in West Palm Beach; and musician John Legend will share the stage with Ohio Democrats Richard Cordray, Betty Sutton and Sen. Sherrod Brown in three Sunday rallies for the top of the Ohio Democratic ticket.

Democrats are obviously hoping that the rallies serve multiple purposes — rallying a base in the final days before the election, but also prodding those on the fence about showing up to the polls to turn out amid the concerns that minority and millennial voters may not turn out at the level Democrats need.

On the GOP side, candidates are looking more toward President Trump and his allies for a jolt of enthusiasm in the final days. Trump is planning to travel to West Virginia, Indiana, Montana, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri. Vice President Pence will join Trump in Florida, Tennessee and Indiana and make his own trips to South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Tennessee and Georgia. 

Also hitting the trail in the hopes of motivating Trump voters in the final days—surrogates like Donald Trump Jr. and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. 

Vaughn Hillyard
Vaughn Hillyard

Pence to spend days before election criss-crossing country to boost GOP candidates

Vice President Pence will end his campaign efforts next week with election-eve stops in Big Sky country, following three weekend appearances with President Trump at rallies in Florida, Tennessee and Indiana.

On Monday, Pence will join Montana Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is trying to upset incumbent Democratic Sen. John Tester, before holding an event in South Dakota for the state's Republican gubernatorial candidate Kristi Noem. Noem is unexpectedly locked in her own close race against Democrat Billie Sutton, a state lawmaker and former rodeo star.

Over the weekend, the vice president will join the president at a rally in Pensacola for Senate candidate Rick Scott and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, as well as one in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn. He will also be in Indianapolis with the president on Friday for a rally with Senate candidate Mike Braun.

Pence will take part in a separate get-out-the-vote event in Hudson, Wisconsin, on Saturday for Gov. Scott Walker, who is trying to hold on to win a third term.

This Friday, Pence will be in Kansas City, Missouri, to support Senate candidate Josh Hawley, and congressional candidates Vicky Hartzler (MO-04), Kevin Yoder (KS-03), Steve Watkins (KS-02), and Sam Graves (M0-06). He will make Georgia stops – Dalton, August and Savannah – on Thursday for gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp.

By Election Day, the vice president will have held more than 100 events over the course of the year on behalf of Republican candidates for the midterms.

Ben Kamisar

Is Steve King in trouble?

The political winds are shifting when it comes to Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King. But the question is—is the shift enough to dislodge him from the rural district he's held safely for years?

Tuesday brought the latest spate of bad news for King—National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Steve Stivers disavowing him by declaring he must "stand up against white supremacy and hate." 

The direct statement was a rare reprimand of King, who has for years has been a lightning rod of outside criticism but hasn't drawn much scrutiny from inside his own party. Instead, he's long been seen as a conservative kingmaker in his state's pivotal presidential caucus and was recently praised by President Trump during a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa. 

Shortly after Stivers's statement, King tweeted a response that won't likely quell any criticism: 

"Americans, all created equal by God, with all our other races, ethnicities and national origins-legal immigrants & natural born citizens, together make up the Shining City on the Hill. These attacks are orchestrated by nasty, desperate, and dishonest fake news. Their ultimate goal is to flip the House and impeach Donald Trump. Establishment Never Trumpers are complicit." 

Democrats have long tried to beat King at the ballot box, but have had no luck in the deep red district. King won his 2016 reelection by 22 points. 

By all accounts, King should have a tougher time defending his seat in 2018.

Democrat J.D. Scholten has significantly outraised and outspent King this cycle. And the Democrat has been the only campaign up on the airwaves, where he's been running spots criticizing King's spending of taxpayer dollars and where self-described Republicans criticize King as "divisive" and "angry" while promising to vote for Scholten. 

Corporate donors are beginning to buck him as well, with Land O'Lakes issuing a statement promising to stop donating to King. 

It's hard to handicap his odds in such a rural district where there's been limited polling,

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted his race to "lean Republican" after a Democratic poll found Scholten down by just 1 point, pointing to Scholten's massive fundraising advantage and King's penchant for controversy. 

But King's campaign released its own internal polling this week showing him with an 18-point lead over Scholten among likely voters. 

Uncertainty abounds as to whether this conservative district could possibly turn blue. But even with Scholten the clear underdog, with so many dynamics trending against King, it's possible that this will be the Democrats's best shot for a long time. 

Republicans try to keep immigrant caravan top of mind with new TV ads

President Trump and Republicans are racing to keep immigration at the top of the electorate's mind as Election Day nears, and on the airwaves. 

While Trump has made a number of statements and announcements from the Oval Office meant to keep the focus on immigration, Republican groups are making the caravan of refugees and migrants moving through Central America and Mexico a key feature in closing argument ads. 

It's an obvious choice for Republicans like Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the immigration hardliner running for governor in his state. His new spot includes clips of Fox News host Tucker Carlson talking about the caravan and interviewing Kobach, as well as a narrator decrying Kobach's Democratic opponent, Laura Kelly, as an "open-borders extremist."

But the caravan is also making its way into a handful of GOP ads in House and Senate races too where Republicans want to juice turnout from Trump's faithful.

A group supporting Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accuses Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke of "cheering" the caravan on; the Senate Leadership Fund and Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn both hit Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen for his comments on the caravan; a group opposing Montana Sen. Jon Tester calls Tester "one reason why" the caravan is heading to America; and South Carolina Republican Katie Arrington brands her opponent "Open Borders Joe Cunningham" in an ad that evokes the caravan. 

All of these candidates will win if the GOP base turns out in droves next Tuesday, so that's exactly what these ads are trying to accomplish. 

The strategy is clear even in Trump's recent official actions too. In recent days, he's ordered 5,000 troops to America's border with Mexico, repeatedly referred to the caravan as an invasion, raised the prospect of building "tent cities" for migrants in an interview with Fox News and told Axios that he wants to end birthright citizenship, a move that most experts see as unconstitutional without a Constitutional amendment. But what's not clear is whether the strategy will work. Trump allies see the emphasis on immigration as one of the best ways to energize their base and counter what's expected to be strong Democratic turnout next week. But Republicans have faltered when closing with a hardline immigration message before, most recently in Virginia's 2017 gubernatorial race. 

Meet the Midterms: Why the Sun Belt is the new political battleground

Chuck Todd and the "Meet the Press" team just spent the past two weeks traveling across the Sun Belt as part of its "Meet the Midterms" tour, speaking to politicians and voters in a portion of the country that's increasingly become home to some of the nation's biggest political battles. 

Those conversations touched on many of the key questions ahead of this election and those to come—Chuck spoke to Latinos in Nevada about whether the community will turn out in droves, to Florida voters about the Second Amendment and the environmental issues that have taken center stage there, and to Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz about his unexpectedly competitive race for reelection. 

Check out what these voters told the "Meet the Press" team and hear why Chuck believes that the Sun Belt will be a hot political battleground for years to come. 

Ben Kamisar

Trump campaign makes closing argument to suburban voters in nationwide TV ad

President Trump's reelection campaign is out with a new television ad aimed at helping GOP candidates make the closing argument that America's economy will be at risk if voters don't vote Republican in next week's midterm elections. 

The spot centers on a suburban mother whose life has been improving thanks to the economy—she has a new house, she's had new success at work and her daughter is doing well too. 

Through news footage discussing the slow recovery from the recession during former President Obama's two terms in office, it implies that Trump is responsible for the country's current economic situation. And the narrator, the suburban mother, warns that "this could all go away if we don't remember what we came from and choose the right future." As she speaks, the woman walks into the voting booth and selects a Republican candidate. 

The spot takes direct aim at the suburban voters, specifically women, who polls say have been drifting away from the GOP. Last week's NBC News/Wall Street Journal national poll found that 57 percent of female voters prefer a Congress controlled by Democrats while just 32 percent prefer one controlled by Republicans. 

Suburban voters were split on their preference, preferring a Democrat majority Congress by just one percentage point. 

The Trump campaign says the new 60-second spot will run on national television and online as part of a $6 million buy, a massive expenditure for a president who is not officially on the ballot.

And the ad has already begun to run in markets across the country home to key Senate and House races, including in Minnesota, Illinois, Tennessee, New York, Texas, North Dakota and Iowa, according to data from Advertising Analytics. 

It's unusual for a president's reelection campaign to make such a massive ad buy ahead of the midterm elections, but it's a strategy that's indicative of both the campaign's deep pockets as well as its strategy ahead of next week. 

While other presidents haven't started to fundraise in earnest for their reelection bids until after the midterm elections, Trump started his reelection fundraising right after the inauguration and has already raised more than $100 million

And while the president's approval rating could be a drag in many key races, particularly in the House, he's spending the closing weeks all over the campaign trail in the hopes of supercharging his supporters to turn out for the GOP ticket. 

