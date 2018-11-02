NBC Political Unit: Ads, ads everywhere

President Trump's reelection campaign is out with a new television ad aimed at helping GOP candidates make the closing argument that America's economy will be at risk if voters don't vote Republican in next week's midterm elections.

The spot centers on a suburban mother whose life has been improving thanks to the economy—she has a new house, she's had new success at work and her daughter is doing well too.

Through news footage discussing the slow recovery from the recession during former President Obama's two terms in office, it implies that Trump is responsible for the country's current economic situation. And the narrator, the suburban mother, warns that "this could all go away if we don't remember what we came from and choose the right future." As she speaks, the woman walks into the voting booth and selects a Republican candidate.

The spot takes direct aim at the suburban voters, specifically women, who polls say have been drifting away from the GOP. Last week's NBC News/Wall Street Journal national poll found that 57 percent of female voters prefer a Congress controlled by Democrats while just 32 percent prefer one controlled by Republicans.

Suburban voters were split on their preference, preferring a Democrat majority Congress by just one percentage point.

The Trump campaign says the new 60-second spot will run on national television and online as part of a $6 million buy, a massive expenditure for a president who is not officially on the ballot.

And the ad has already begun to run in markets across the country home to key Senate and House races, including in Minnesota, Illinois, Tennessee, New York, Texas, North Dakota and Iowa, according to data from Advertising Analytics.

It's unusual for a president's reelection campaign to make such a massive ad buy ahead of the midterm elections, but it's a strategy that's indicative of both the campaign's deep pockets as well as its strategy ahead of next week.

While other presidents haven't started to fundraise in earnest for their reelection bids until after the midterm elections, Trump started his reelection fundraising right after the inauguration and has already raised more than $100 million.

And while the president's approval rating could be a drag in many key races, particularly in the House, he's spending the closing weeks all over the campaign trail in the hopes of supercharging his supporters to turn out for the GOP ticket.