NBC's Kasie Hunt: Biden facing 'death or at least serious injury by a thousand cuts'
How’s Biden doing? It depends
FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver notes that Twitterati on the left see Biden taking damage tonight.
Certainly he’s been taking fire, but it’s far from clear that any of the critiques are resonating with his supporters.
Harris attacks Biden on criminal justice but quickly pivots to Trump
Harris went after Biden for his record on busing before hitting the Trump administration’s Justice Department for essentially abandoning oversight of troubled police departments, including quietly scuttling consent decrees.
Where's Yang?
Yang didn’t get to speak much at the first debate. Tonight, it’s a similar situation.
According to NPR’s time tracker, Yang had the least speaking time halfway through the debate with 2:09. Biden had the most at 9:18.
Biden attacks Booker on his record as mayor
Biden pressed Booker on his record as mayor of Newark, New Jersey, which is majority black.
The fact is he did implement a zero-tolerance crime policy in Newark, including stop and frisk. And the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey asked the Justice Department to intervene to investigate the Newark police. The probe found hundreds of misconduct violations. Activists have said Booker’s policy created a rift in the very community it was intended to serve.
Where have Harris and Bennet gone?
How many undocumented immigrants did the Obama administration deport?
As former Vice President Joe Biden defends himself from attacks on the number of deportations during the Obama administration, it's worth taking a look at the numbers.
Department of Homeland Security data shows that the agency removed more than 3 million immigrants in the country illegally from 2009 to 2016. That's an average of 383,307 per year.
For comparison, DHS removed 295,364 undocumented immigrants in 2017. The statistics aren't yet available for 2018.
'Shithole countries' gets a mention
Fact check: Biden touts his role in aid sent to Central American countries
“I already proposed and passed $750 million for Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to be able to change the circumstances of why people fled in the first place," Biden said Wednesday night during the debate.
This is true.
Biden led the White House effort to send aid directly to the Northern Triangle countries, and a bipartisan Congress approved $750 million in funding. However, the U.S. began diverting that money in 2019.
De Blasio and Booker press Biden on Obama’s immigration record
Biden has invoked Obama’s record on the campaign trail but stumbled when pressed by de Blasio on if he used his power to tell Obama that his record number of immigrant deportations was bad policy. “Did he use his power to stop those deportations?” de Blasio said. “If you’re debating Donald Trump he won't let you off the hook.”
Biden argued that he “was vice president, not president,” and would not disclose private advice he may have given to the president.
Booker then jumped in and told Biden “you can’t have it both ways.” The former vice president said it was insulting that they were insinuating that Obama was similar to Trump.
This might be a theme during the rest of the night and the campaign. If, as Booker pointed out, Biden wants to use the good parts of Obama’s record, he will have to also answer a lot of the criticism Obama received during his presidency, including being the so-called deporter-in-chief.
De Blasio reaches out to protesters
De Blasio’s team used Twitter to reach out to the protesters who shouted ‘Fire Pantaleo!’ — a reference to Daniel Pantaleo, the NYPD officer who put Eric Garner in a chokehold that caused a fatal asthma attack.
Rev. Kirsten John Foy and other protesters spoke to reporters after being escorted out of the CNN debate for interrupting de Blasio’s opening remarks.
Foy said his group was there to protest de Blasio’s handing of the Eric Garner case. The group clarified they were not interrupting Booker, but rather yelling “fire Pantaleo” during de Blasio's remarks, and then they were removed.