NBC's Top 10 Senate takeovers

There's a new number one leading the NBC Top 10 Senate takeovers list.

That dubious honor belongs to North Dakota, where Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp finds herself in a tough race against Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer. 

An important note: These rankings are based on the likelihood of the seat flipping parties. And it's based on where we see these races RIGHT NOW, not what we think will happen a month from now. Indeed, the fight over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could be over this week, or there could be new damaging information that hurts GOP candidates backing his nomination.

One way to look at the rankings: Nos. 1-3 are leans to switching parties; 4-5 are true toss-ups; and 6-10 are slight leans to the incumbent.

  1. North Dakota (D): Republicans have been bullish on this race for months, and Democrats admit the contest has gotten tougher for them, especially with a more engaged GOP electorate after Thursday. (Previous ranking from September: 3)
  2. Nevada (R): Another week and another poll showing incumbent Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., slightly trailing in the low 40s. (Previous ranking: 1)
  3. Arizona (R-open): You've got to give credit to Republican Martha McSally and the GOP for making this a real race, though the public polling still shows Democrat Kyrsten Sinema narrowly ahead. (Previous ranking: 2)
  4. Missouri (D): Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., announced her opposition to Kavanaugh BEFORE Thursday (citing his views on campaign finance), while Republican Josh Hawley has made his support a key part of his campaign. This race remains a coin flip. (Previous ranking: 4)
  5. Tennessee (R-open): Democrat Phil Bredesen vs. Republican Marsha Blackburn is the other coin flip on our list. (Previous ranking: 6)
  6. Indiana (D): Despite Republican challenger Mike Braun's personal wealth, Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., and the Democrats still have the spending advantage in this state. (Previous ranking: 7)
  7. Florida (D): Thanks to Andrew Gillum's emergence, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., has opened up a narrow lead over Republican Rick Scott in the public polls. But this remains a race that could flip back to 50-50 territory. (Previous ranking: 5)
  8. Montana (D): Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., has the advantage, but Montana's Republican/conservative-leaning nature was always going to keep it close. (Previous ranking: 8)
  9. Texas (R): More BetoMania over the past week, but this race was always about Ted Cruz's, R-Texas., personal vulnerabilities in the state. Democrats, notably, now have FOUR pickup opportunities in our Top 9. (Previous ranking: 10)
  10. New Jersey (D): Speaking of personal vulnerabilities, say hello to Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. While we don't buy that recent public poll that showed Menendez ahead by just 2 points, this race is closer than West Virginia, which falls off our Top 10 list. (Previous ranking: unranked)

NBC News Political Unit

Courtney Buble

How states considered vulnerable to election hacking are preparing for 2018 and beyond

In July, Democrats on the House Administration Committee identified five states – Delaware, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey and South Carolina – as being the most at risk for potential security vulnerabilities heading into the 2018 general election.

Their argument: These states rely exclusively on electronic voting machines that don't have a paper trail. "It is nearly impossible to determine if paperless voting machines have been hacked and if vote tallies have been altered," the Democrats' report said. (No Republicans on the committee signed on to the report, but four of them released statements condemning Russia or election hacking.)

After the report, NBC News reached out to the five states to see what actions they've taken to ensure the security of their voting systems. Here's an update:

Delaware

The state has been in the process of acquiring new voting machines since spring 2016, but new machines won't be ready for this election season. Democratic State Sen. Bryan Townsend, a member of the Department of Elections Voting Equipment Selection Task Force, said he hopes for a "voter-verified paper ballot" system" that the state can test-run in 2019 and have "fully deployable by 2020." He gave praise to the "nonpartisan culture around department of elections" in Delaware. On Sept. 15, lawmakers approved the purchase of voting machines with a verified paper trail. According to Delaware State News, officials hope to do a trial run of the machines in May for local elections.

Georgia

Election-integrity activists filed a lawsuit in July 2017 against the state, and sought a preliminary injunction that would force the state to abandon its electronic voting machines before November. But a judge denied that request. The state's Secure, Accessible & Fair Elections Commission (SAFE), founded in April, said in a statement over the summer that it's discussing "the feasibility of using all hand-marked paper ballots to all electronic machines with a voter-verified paper trail." But that won't be for this election season.

Louisiana

Tyler Brey, press secretary for Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, said he is "very comfortable and confident" in the state's current procedures, because Louisiana was already taking steps to secure elections prior to 2016. However, Louisiana's process to get new voting machines – which started in March – has been temporarily stalled. This is because a potential vendor, Election Systems and Software, accused the Secretary of State's office of favoritism towards the chosen vendor, Dominion Systems. The Division of Administration is looking into the allegation and will direct the course of action once it resolves the dispute.

New Jersey

In August, the state said it finalized a spending plan to bolster its election infrastructure – covering cybersecurity, physical security, training, communication and voting equipment. That came after Democratic state Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo introduced legislation in May to increase election security and replace voting machines. "New Jersey is one of only a handful of states that still use voting machines that do not produce any type of paper record. Our state has some pretty strong election audit laws on the books, but we are currently unable to follow through," Mazzeo said in an interview with NBC News. Regarding the 2016 election, Mazzeo stated, "With the current infrastructure it would be almost impossible to tell" if voting was compromised. He made a call to action to acknowledge the state is a target for hacking and make sure every vote counts in the midterms.

South CarolinaIn South Carolina, two citizens filed a lawsuit against the state government due to the lack of paper voting machines which, they claim, leaves South Carolina susceptible to hacking. Chris Whitmire, director of public information and training for South Carolina State Election Commission, directed NBC to a press release that outlined the steps and precautions the state is taking as the lawsuit is underway – including partnering with private cybersecurity firms and performing security reviews.

Ben Kamisar

Breaking down Duncan Hunter's controversial new ad

A controversial new television ad from California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter is attracting attention among political observers for evoking his Democratic opponent's grandfather, who was part of the group of terrorists who attacked the 1972 Munich Olympics. 

The spot accuses Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar of trying to "infiltrate Congress," brings up his grandfather's role in the terror attacks, and calls him a "security risk." 

Campa-Najjar's campaign blasted the ad in a statement that charges that Hunter has lost "his grip on reality." The statement also alludes to the recent indictment accusing Hunter of taking more than $250,000 of campaign funds for personal use.

"He knows better. He knows he's not above the law. He knows I served in the White House and the administration, meaning I was given a security clearance by the Secret Service after a thorough background check. He knows I'm not responsible for my family's actions, just like his wife isn't responsible for his," Campa-Najjar said. 

"Voters want a law maker not a law breaker as their Congressman."

On Tuesday's broadcast of MTP Daily, Chuck Todd broke down both the ad and the lack of outrage the ad has generated among elected officials. 

Mike Memoli

Kander, rising Democratic star, quits Kansas City mayor race citing PTSD/depression

Jason Kander, whose future seemed boundless after he nearly upset a longtime Republican incumbent in the 2016 Missouri Senate race, abruptly put his political career on hold Tuesday as he made public his private battles with mental health.

In a searingly honest first-person account, the former Missouri secretary of state and veteran of the war in Afghanistan said he was ending his bid for mayor of Kansas City to seek treatment for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I'm done hiding this from myself and from the world," Kander writes. "After 11 years of trying to outrun depression and PTSD symptoms, I have finally concluded that it's faster than me. That I have to stop running, turn around, and confront it."

At the start of the summer, the 37-year-old was talked about as a credible presidential candidate and had visited Iowa in New Hampshire under the auspices of a new organization, Let America Vote, that fought voter suppression efforts across the country.

Though he lost to Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt in 2016, the narrow margin in his race came despite President Trump beating Hillary Clinton there by double digits. His television ad, in which he assembled an assault weapon while blindfolded, went viral and put him on the radar with top Democrats including President Obama, who talked about him as one of a small group with the talent and ability to lead the party in the future.

But in June, he surprised many by announcing he would instead run for mayor of his home town. Kander now writes that his political efforts were in part a way for him to ignore his personal battles. Four months ago when he first considered seeking treatment through the Veterans Administration, he said he still found himself not being fully honest about his symptoms for fear that it could be used against him in the political arena.

"Instead of dealing with these issues, I've always tried to find a way around them," he said. "I thought if I focused exclusively on service to my neighbors in my hometown, that I could fill the hole inside of me. But it's just getting worse."

Kander said he decided to share his full story now in part to help other veterans dealing with mental health issues realize they can and should seek treatment.

"Most people probably didn't see me as someone that could be depressed and have had PTSD symptoms for over decade, but I am and I have. If you're struggling with something similar, it's OK. That doesn't make you less of a person," he said.

In addition to leaving the mayoral race Kander said he would step back from day-to-day responsibilities at Let America Vote. But he said he fully intends to reengage in politics when he works through his mental health challenges.

Ali Vitali

Gillum drops new Florida governor ad on algae bloom crisis

Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum's gubernatorial campaign is out with a new spot that centers on the state's algae bloom crisis, which has wreaked havoc on waterways and become a key political issue in the state. 

Gillum's new spot pans across green-tinted coasts and dead marine life as the Democrat laments how "the toxic air, red tide and algae blooms around Florida are an economic and environmental disaster." 

"No corporate profit is worth sacrificing our clean air and water. But it's not going to end until we take back our state government from special interests who are only interested in short term profits, not our health or our jobs," he says. 

"As governor, I will protect our clean air and water, not corporate polluters."

The ad shows how the algae crisis remains a key issue in the gubernatorial race between Gillum and Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis. Multiple Florida primary voters told NBC News this past August that it was the top issue determining their vote, and since the crisis is still going, those same voters could still feel that main motivation come November.

DeSantis's selling point to these "algae voters" was that he was a Republican who showed a desire to fix this problem—taking on the "Big Sugar" lobby who some blame for the crisis while using water policy as one of his closing primary arguments against Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

While this ad doesn't directly mention DeSantis, it shows Gillum trying to claim the issue for Democrats by painting it as part of the larger argument over special interests. And it plays into the arguments made by his running mate, Chris King, who was a vocal detractor of the sugar industry during the Democratic primary.

Along with this ad, Gillum is campaigning Tuesday in Siesta Key to highlight the issue.

Ali Vitali

North Dakota GOP unleashes new line of attack on Heitkamp

The North Dakota Republican Party is unleashing a new line of attack against Senator Democratic Heidi Heitkamp in a new ad out Tuesday. 

The ad, shared first with NBC News, says Heitkamp "did nothing" to defend law enforcement or protect property rights during Dakota Access Pipeline protests in the state in 2016. 

North Dakota GOP spokesman Jake Wilkins said in a statement that "Heitkamp sat on the sidelines as violence escalated, property was destroyed, and the lives of North Dakota law enforcement officers were put in harms way."

Heitkamp's campaign pushed back, citing an award she received from the Morton County Sheriff's office and the Morton County Commission "in recognition of outstanding and dedicated service to the citizens of Morton County during the Dakota Access Pipeline Protest.” And a local rancher impacted by the protests, Steve Tomac, told NBC he remembers Heitkamp as "very involved" in the communities impacted by DAPL.

Native Americans and environmental activists tried to block construction of the pipeline, resulting in hundreds of arrests at Standing Rock. The Trump administration gave the final go-ahead to the controversial project in January 2017.

Heitkamp is facing off against Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer in November in one of the most-watched contests of this election season. Polling has been scarce in the state, but a Fox News poll from early September showed Cramer up 48-44 over Heitkamp, but within the margin of error.

Ben Kamisar

Woman recants allegation that Democratic House candidate made sexual advances toward her

A woman who previously accused a top House Democratic candidate of making inappropriate sexual advances toward her has recanted her allegations.

Melissa Fazli, a California Democrat who ran an unsuccessful primary bid for state assembly earlier this year, withdrew her allegations Monday in a new statement released with the campaign of Democrat Gil Cisneros, the man whom she accused of inappropriate conduct earlier this year.

The statement comes after the two met Sunday night at the behest of a mutual friend, and months after a GOP super PAC began running ads to amplify the claim. 

"I misunderstood the conversations that I had with Gil Cisneros at the Democratic convention and after. I don't believe that Gil sexually harassed me," she said. 

"I believe Mr. Cisneros has a good heart and is truly sorry for the handling of my accusations."

In May, one month before the state's primary election, Fazli released a public letter accusing Cisneros of drunkenly propositioning her to bring him back to her room one night during the state Democratic Party convention and of propositioning her to trade a donation for sex. 

Cisneros's campaign adamantly denied the allegations at the time, releasing a statement that noted that Fazli had endorsed Cisneros's primary opponent and arguing that "multiple eye witnesses, including an award winning journalist, corroborate that Gil Cisneros was sober, lucid, and not where Mrs. Fazli claims he was at the time."

The Congressional Leadership Fund, the top House GOP super PAC, has made the attacks the centerpiece of their messaging against Cisneros and has released ads that describe the allegations without specifically naming Fazli. 

Fazli stood by the allegations throughout the year, tweeting on Sept. 19 that the CLF ads "are accurate" but noted that they use "dramatic licensing" when the ad says Cisneros was "demanding sex in exchange for campaign cash." 

But Fazli, who spoke to NBC News on Monday, said she became critical of the CLF ads when those in her community told her they believed the ads suggested that she had been assaulted by Cisneros. 

"It all insinuates it was a lot more than it was, and they did it without my permission," she said.

So in her Monday statement, Fazli condemned CLF for running the ads.

"The Congressional Leadership Fund lied. Rather than standing with victims and survivors of harassment and assault, they are weaponizing my story for their own political gain. I denounce their ads. Emotions, anxiety, and stress have multiplied 100-fold for women like myself during this MeToo movement," she said. 

CLF communications director Courtney Alexander pushed back in a statement to NBC News. 

"Is this another example of a rich and powerful man using his power to intimidate a victim of sexual harassment? It's disappointing that only because Gil Cisneros is losing an election he decided to take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously," she said.

"Cisneros has been publicly accused of disturbing accounts of sexual harassment for the past six months and instead of taking those accusations seriously, his surrogates called them absurd. Unlike Gil Cisneros, we believe all sexual harassment allegations should be taken seriously."

Fazli denied any quid-pro-quo related to the decision to withdraw her allegations, as did Mirvette Judeh, the Democratic activist and mutual friend who helped to broker the meeting. Fazli added that both she and Cisneros apologized to each other during the meeting for causing pain to them and their families, and they ultimately agreed that there had been a misunderstanding. 

And in a statement responding to CLF, the Cisneros campaign said it "believes in the MeToo movement and that allegations of misconduct should be heard and believed until disproven otherwise. In this case, that standard has been more than met" after Fazli withdrew her allegations. 

Last month, Monmouth University released a poll showing Republican Young Kim ahead of Cisneros by a margin of anywhere from 4 to 10 points depending on its turnout modeling. 

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party investigation can't 'substantiate' abuse claims against Ellison

Minnesota's state Democratic Party, the Minnesota DFL, issued a statement saying its outside investigation wasn't able to "substantiate" accusations of physical abuse against Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., by an ex-girlfriend.

Ellison, who failed in his 2017 bid to become DNC chairman, is currently running for state attorney general in Minnesota.

"The investigation report, which was released today without our knowledge by someone outside of our organization, was unable to substantiate the claim of physical abuse made by Ms. Monahan," DFL Chair Ken Martin said of the allegations levied by Karen Monahan. 

Martin also said the state party was handing its finding over to law enforcement.

"For the purpose of objectivity and getting all of the facts regarding these allegations, we have decided to forward the information in the investigation to local authorities in order to let them review the contents and determine whether further investigation is warranted," he said. 

Ellison thanked the party for its independent investigation in a statement.

"Addressing this allegation has been especially challenging given the important national moment we are in. I believe women who come forward must be heard, and to have their allegations fully investigated. This is why I have complied with this investigation fully, and will do so with any other inquiries. I thank the Minnesota DFL for taking this issue seriously and requesting this investigation," he said. 

Ellison's Republican opponent, Doug Wardlow, released a statement calling the investigation a "sham."

"As predicted, the sham 'investigation' led by the DFL party attorney's legal partner has concluded in favor of the party's Attorney General candidate. But the publicly available evidence contradicts that conclusion," Wardlow said.

"Karen Monahan's allegations are substantiated by documentary evidence and a witness. Ms. Monahan's son, Austin, has seen video evidence of Ellison's physical abuse of Monahan, and he also witnessed the traumatic effects that the abuse had on his mother. Ms. Monahan also released medical records that detail what she told her doctors about Keith Ellison's abusive behavior."

Ellison has denied the allegations repeatedly, but Republicans have gone after Minnesota Democrats in the hopes of linking candidates to the allegations. A recent Minneapolis Star Tribune/Minnesota Public Radio poll shows Ellison with a narrow lead over Wardlow with almost one-fifth of the electorate undecided. 

More than half of the likely and registered voters polled said they weren't sure if they believed the accusations against Ellison. 

Ben Kamisar

The House Republican triage is beginning

Republican groups have begun shifting the party's television spending with about five weeks to go until Election Day, cutting loose some vulnerable Republicans to shore up its push to protect the House majority. 

In recent days, GOP groups have pulled significant ad dollars from four incumbent House members—Colorado Rep. Mike Coffman, Michigan Rep. Mike Bishop, Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder and Pennsylvania Rep. Keith Rothfus—according to reporting by NBC and other outlets, as well as television-spending data. 

Late last month, the National Republican Congressional Committee cancelled its ad buys in Rothfus's district as the incumbent continues to poll poorly against Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb. That move is leaving Rothfus to fend for himself—his campaign is the only Republican group with ads on the air in the district through Election Day, according to Advertising Analytics. 

And now the GOP is pulling television dollars from three more congressmen. 

On Friday, Congressional Leadership Fund cancelled its future buys in both Coffman and Bishop's districts. While Coffman has repeatedly bested Democrats in tough races in past elections, recent polling shows Democrat Jason Crow leading. 

The Bishop move raised some eyebrows among Republicans since that race is seen as more competitive—Cook Political Report rates the race a toss-up. But even without CLF, Bishop is far from on his own, as Republicans are still outspending Democrats there. Politico first reported those decisions.

Courtney Alexander, CLF's communications director, said in a statement that the group will "continue to run strong field operations in these districts and will continue to conduct polling and evaluate races across the country as we do everything we can to protect the Republican Majority."

And over the weekend, the National Republican Congressional Committee axed $1 million in television buys that would have boosted Yoder, who finds himself in a difficult climb against Democrat Sharice Davids. The Hill first reported that NRCC decision.

Tough choices like these are a hallmark of the final stretch before every election, but they are especially notable this cycle as Republicans stare down a daunting and expanded battleground that puts dozens of incumbents at serious risk of defeat. 

But as CLF pulls out of those two districts, a source familiar with the group's spending told NBC News that it's adding $5 million in television advertising in the Los Angeles market, which touches a half-dozen of the most competitive districts of the cycle.

It's also putting $200,000 into Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, where GOP Rep. David Young faces Democrat Cindy Axne; $1 million into Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, where Republican Bryan Steil is running against Democrat Randy Bryce; and $225,000 into New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, where Republican Yvette Herrell and Democrat Xochitl Torres Small face off. 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Pew: Trump lags behind predecessors on trustworthiness, empathy

When it comes to being seen as a president who can get things done, Donald Trump is holding steady with his predecessors with midterm elections just around the corner.

But when it comes to being trustworthy, compassionate or well-informed, he lags far behind.

Those are the findings of a new Pew Research Center poll, which shows that Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 38 percent approve, 55 percent disapprove five weeks before Election Day.

Just 34 percent of American adults describe Trump as trustworthy, significantly lower than Barack Obama a few months before his first midterm election as president in 2010 (58 percent) and Bill Clinton at a similar point (46 percent.) Before the 2006 midterms, which saw a wave of new seats for Democrats, just 41 percent of Americans called George W. Bush trustworthy.

The contrast is even more stark when Americans are asked whether Trump is well-informed. Just 38 percent agree, compared to 67 percent for Obama and 58 percent for Clinton at this point in their presidencies. For Bush in 2006, 46 percent called the president well informed.

Asked if the president cares about people “like me,” just 36 percent of Americans agree now, compared with 60 percent who agreed for Obama in 2010 and 41 percent who agreed for Bush in 2006.

Trump does score better on getting things done. Half of Americans — 50 percent — say Trump is a president who is able to accomplish things, compared with about 55 percent for Obama in June 2010 and just 40 percent for Clinton in 1994.

