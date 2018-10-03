NBC's Top 10 Senate takeovers

There's a new number one leading the NBC Top 10 Senate takeovers list.
That dubious honor belongs to North Dakota, where Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp finds herself in a tough race against Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer.
An important note: These rankings are based on the likelihood of the seat flipping parties. And it's based on where we see these races RIGHT NOW, not what we think will happen a month from now. Indeed, the fight over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could be over this week, or there could be new damaging information that hurts GOP candidates backing his nomination.
One way to look at the rankings: Nos. 1-3 are leans to switching parties; 4-5 are true toss-ups; and 6-10 are slight leans to the incumbent.
- North Dakota (D): Republicans have been bullish on this race for months, and Democrats admit the contest has gotten tougher for them, especially with a more engaged GOP electorate after Thursday. (Previous ranking from September: 3)
- Nevada (R): Another week and another poll showing incumbent Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., slightly trailing in the low 40s. (Previous ranking: 1)
- Arizona (R-open): You've got to give credit to Republican Martha McSally and the GOP for making this a real race, though the public polling still shows Democrat Kyrsten Sinema narrowly ahead. (Previous ranking: 2)
- Missouri (D): Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., announced her opposition to Kavanaugh BEFORE Thursday (citing his views on campaign finance), while Republican Josh Hawley has made his support a key part of his campaign. This race remains a coin flip. (Previous ranking: 4)
- Tennessee (R-open): Democrat Phil Bredesen vs. Republican Marsha Blackburn is the other coin flip on our list. (Previous ranking: 6)
- Indiana (D): Despite Republican challenger Mike Braun's personal wealth, Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., and the Democrats still have the spending advantage in this state. (Previous ranking: 7)
- Florida (D): Thanks to Andrew Gillum's emergence, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., has opened up a narrow lead over Republican Rick Scott in the public polls. But this remains a race that could flip back to 50-50 territory. (Previous ranking: 5)
- Montana (D): Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., has the advantage, but Montana's Republican/conservative-leaning nature was always going to keep it close. (Previous ranking: 8)
- Texas (R): More BetoMania over the past week, but this race was always about Ted Cruz's, R-Texas., personal vulnerabilities in the state. Democrats, notably, now have FOUR pickup opportunities in our Top 9. (Previous ranking: 10)
- New Jersey (D): Speaking of personal vulnerabilities, say hello to Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. While we don't buy that recent public poll that showed Menendez ahead by just 2 points, this race is closer than West Virginia, which falls off our Top 10 list. (Previous ranking: unranked)