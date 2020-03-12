NCAA cancels March Madness NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/p4vCzvzmvo pic.twitter.com/yqAHak4HO5 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 12, 2020 The NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments, known as March Madness, on Thursday in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. The cancellation will also extend to all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. The move comes after most of the NCAA’s conferences suspended their individual tournaments, including its "power conferences," the Pac-12, Big 10, ACC, Big 12 and SEC. Read the full story here. Share this -







NYPD says 'no plans' to shut down transit despite text messages There are no plans to shut down transit or movement to and from New York City, according to a senior NYC law enforcement official. A spokesperson for NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio also emphasized that the text messages were not true. Many people in the New York City area have reported receiving text messages on Thursday afternoon claiming that the city would be shut down in coming days.



I’ve gotten the same text from half a dozen people — none of whom know each other or where the original screenshot came from.



None of this is verified — showing how far, wide and quickly tech can spread questionable info: pic.twitter.com/gGCuDBqfzk — Alexandra S. Levine (@Ali_Lev) March 12, 2020 Share this -







Coronavirus calls for social distancing and an end to shaking hands. Here's what we're losing. Adrian Lam / NBC News Keep your social distance, avoid crowded places — and above all, don't shake hands! I understand the rationale for these directives from public health officials as we increase our efforts to fend off the spread of the coronavirus, but, oh, how I mourn what we are losing as a result. It's so simple, you may not have noticed its impact. You extended your hand and reached for someone else's to shake. But hidden in this simplest of nonverbal exchanges was an opportunity to make a lasting impression and experience human connection. Now that opportunity is rapidly vanishing. It might be better to forgo handshakes than make ourselves more vulnerable during a pandemic, but we should be aware of what we are giving up and why it matters to our humanity. Read the full article here.







Several drive-through testing sites open in U.S. Several drive-through testing sites have opened in the U.S., including locations in Colorado, Washington, California, Utah and Indiana. In Denver, patients with a doctor's order for the test can drive up, and a health care worker will collect a sample through the window. The sample collection takes 10 to 15 minutes, and patients will be informed of their results within 72 hours, the state's Department of Public Health and Environment said in a statement. On Thursday, the Denver drive-through site reached capacity at 11 a.m. local time. At the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, patients must be screened over the phone before arriving for a test. At Kaiser Permanente facilities in Northern California, patients with a doctor's order for a test will be given an appointment time to show up.







Disneyland closing on Friday through the end of the month "We are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open," a spokesperson for Disneyland Resort said in a statement to NBC News. "We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time."







Lindsey Graham, who was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend, plans to self-quarantine Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., plans to self-quarantine as he awaits the results of a coronavirus test, his office said in a statement. "Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend," Graham's office said. "He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive."







Dow falls 10 percent in worst day since 1987 crash Wall Street recorded historic losses on Thursday as fears intensified over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic amid what some saw as an anemic response from the White House. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 10 percent, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both down 9 percent. It was the worst point drop ever for the Dow, and its worst performance since the "Black Monday" market crash in 1987. Banks, travel, and energy sectors both notched up double-digit losses, after President Donald Trump issued a temporary ban on entry into the U.S. for some foreign travelers. "It's going to all bounce back and it's going to bounce back very big," Trump said Thursday. 😨 the Dow just had its worst day since the 1987 Black Monday market crash — tanking 10%.

S&P 500 plummeted 9.5% too. — Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) March 12, 2020



S&P 500 plummeted 9.5% too. — Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) March 12, 2020 Share this -





