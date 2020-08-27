Near Trump campaign fireworks, a reminder of COVID deaths Protesters with the Democratic National Committee stand outside the White House during Trump campaign fireworks after President Donald Trump spoke from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on Aug. 27, 2020. Democratic National Committee Share this -







4 takeaways from RNC, Night 4: Trump takes aim at Biden's 'empathy' edge President Trump accepted the Republican nomination for a second term Thursday on a White House lawn packed with supporters, many of whom weren’t wearing masks as he pledged to "defeat the virus" and "again build the greatest economy in history." It was a largely standard speech from Trump — a defense of his record, optimistic predictions of a COVID-19 vaccine "this year," and a fiery indictment of Democratic nominee Joe Biden that included myriad exaggerations or falsehoods. Trump portrayed Biden, a moderate Democrat, as "a Trojan horse for socialism" who would grant "free rein to violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals" if he were president. The speech was delivered in a more subdued tone before a smaller crowd than he had hoped for when the year began, marking the end of a four-day convention that kicks off the final stretch of the 2020 campaign. Here are four takeaways from the event. Share this -







Biden camp: Over 3,500 Americans died from COVID during GOP convention President Trump covered a lot of ground in his lengthy speech accepting the GOP nomination Thursday, but Joe Biden's campaign said the one thing it lacked was a plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic. "Since the beginning of the Republican convention, at least 3,525 Americans have lost their lives to the coronavirus," Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. "Instead of a strategy to overcome the pandemic, or any concern for the unbearable suffering in our country right now as a result of his ongoing failures, what we heard was a delusional vision completely divorced from the crushing reality that ordinary Americans face," she added. Trump spoke to over 1,000 guests on the South Lawn of the White House, where chairs were arranged close together and few wore masks. Biden's press secretary, TJ Ducklo, quipped on Twitter that it was, the "lowest energy superspreader event I've ever seen." Read more here. Share this -







Fox News panel offers tepid reaction to Trump speech "Flat," "didn't have the bite he usually has," and "too long." Those were just a few of the reactions from the Fox News panel that provided immediate analysis of President Trump's speech. With fireworks and opera in the background, Chris Wallace, moderator of "Fox News Sunday," said he was "surprised by the lack of fireworks" in the speech. Brit Hume, Fox's senior political analyst, said it was too long and agreed with Wallace that it felt flat. Dana Perino, a Fox anchor, gave the president points for hitting Biden hard but agreed it was on the long side. Fox host Juan Williams and former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile, who bring a liberal perspective to the panel, didn't offer anything more positive, with Williams saying he was "disappointed" in the speech. Karl Rove, a political contributor for Fox, was less critical but did not offer a ringing endorsement, instead breaking down how much time Trump spent on each topic. The panel's end led into the start of Laura Ingraham's show, where the host offered a quick change of perspective, calling it an "incredible and electric speech" while noting that, yes, some people thought it was too long. Share this -







Fact check: 'Record' job gains still leave the U.S. labor market in worse shape than Great Recession On the last night of his party’s convention, President Trump bragged about “record” job gains in recent months, but the 9.1 million jobs he touts come with some qualifiers. "Over the past three months, we have gained over nine million jobs, and that’s a record in the history of our country," Trump said Thursday. The recent job gains are still less than half the number of jobs the economy shed in March and April at the height of pandemic-ordered lockdowns. From March through July, the economy lost a net 12.9 million jobs, the most in American history. The nearly 2 million jobs added in July also represent a sharp slowdown from the almost 5 million jobs added in June. And several major groups of workers are at greater risk of falling behind. Black unemployment, at 14.6 percent in July, registered less than a percentage point of improvement. Among Hispanics, the rate of unemployment also remained elevated at nearly 13 percent, compared to just nearly 9 percent for white workers. Declaring victory is premature, especially as COVID-19 continues to inflict staggering damage to the economy, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “It still has a long way to go, and risks falling back in as the pandemic continues to rage and causes more layoffs and curtails hiring,” he said. Share this -







Trump usually includes new material in major speeches. Not tonight. President Trump spoke for roughly 70 minutes on Thursday, one of the longest convention speeches in modern history. But the speech contained almost nothing that Trump hasn’t already said, falling back on lines one would expect to hear in any standard fair Trump stump speech or even a coronavirus briefing: the economy is doing great, Democrats are radicals, America is winning. The speech didn’t have one theme it was built around but rather contained an extensive and often repetitive review of Trump’s actions in office and wide-ranging criticisms of Joe Biden. Trump's address was roughly triple the length of Biden’s convention speech. The president is known to insert new material into his speeches on the trail. It just wasn’t the case in one of the biggest speeches of his presidency. Share this -





