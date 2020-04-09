Nearly 17 million filed for unemployment over last 3 weeks due to coronavirus

Federal funding for local coronavirus testing to end on Friday Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that federal support for community-based coronavirus testing sites across the U.S. will end on Friday. Pence said that many of the sites will not close, but will instead be managed by local officials. "In this instance, we wanted to at least give them the option to take control of that. But, we will continue to resource them with personnel, supplies, and any other support they need going forward,” he said at the daily White House coronavirus briefing. The availability of widespread testing remains scarce in the U.S. and public health officials have called it a failure of the administration's coronavirus response. And although states are expected to take over testing, some sites will close. For instance, a drive-through testing site in a hard-hit area of the Philadelphia suburbs, which has tested 250 people a day since late March, will shut down, according to the director of the Montgomery County Commission on Health. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services told NBC News in a statement Thursday that the federally-managed testing sites were initially formed to create “immediate high impact intervention." Share this -







Harvey Weinstein out of medical isolation in prison after testing positive Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was moved out of medical isolation in prison, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday, just over two weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus. The former movie mogul has been "deemed alright," according to his publicist Juda Engelamyer. Weinstein tested positive at the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York, Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association told NBC News in March. Several staffers at the facility who had contact with Weinstein had also been placed in quarantine. Weinstein is currently serving 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and first degree criminal sexual act last month. Share this -







Federal judge says Texas must allow certain abortions A federal judge on Thursday issued an order saying the state must allow medication abortions, which involve only pills, and abortions for women who have only a few weeks of pregnancy left before hitting the 22-month mark, at which point abortion is generally illegal in the state. Planned Parenthood is hoping this new on limit on enforcement of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning elective surgery, will conform with a federal appeals court ruling earlier this week that struck down the judge's first order that allowed abortion to continue. “The inability to obtain abortion care in Texas as a result of the Executive Order is causing individuals with unwanted pregnancies who have the ability to travel to go to other states to obtain abortions. The record shows that these individuals are traveling by both car and airplane to places as far away as Colorado and Georgia,” said Federal District Court Judge Lee Yeakel. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, overturning the judge’s first order, said even though women have a constitutional right to abortion services, states can limit rights during public emergencies like the virus pandemic. But the appeals court left the door open to a revised order that would permit some abortions. Share this -







FBI warns of 'money mule' schemes exploiting pandemic Participants use laptop computers as they take part in the Seccon 2016 final competition in Tokyo on Jan. 28, 2017. Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images file The FBI is out with a new warning that criminals may try to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic through a a tempting scheme. It starts off as a harmless enough request. You receive an email, maybe through an online job site or a dating website. Provide your bank account information and allow money transfers to flow through your account. You move the money for someone and they pay you a little cash for your trouble or lure you with the potential of a romantic relationship. Read the full story here. Share this -







#LightItBlue campaign hits the U.S. to show gratitude to essential workers The 'Light It Blue' campaign hits the U.S. starting at 8 p.m. local time on Thursday — calling on businesses and communities across the country to shine blue lights or share messages of thanks to essential workers on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Broadway theaters are set to participate in the campaign, as well as New York City landmarks Bryant Park and One World Observatory. Other participants across the U.S. include LAX Airport and the St. Louis skyline. The #LightItBlue initiative originally started in the UK, with blue symbolizing health care workers, and is largely a volunteer effort. Let’s shine a light on our frontline and essential workers and salute their continued hard work and dedication. Tonight at 8 PM local, landmarks across the US will #LightItBlue to show their support. pic.twitter.com/PlfpP9yz0B — #LightItBlue (@lightitblue) April 9, 2020 Share this -







Mom of 27-year-old grocery store worker mourns the loss of her 'butterfly' A mother is mourning the loss of her 27-year-old daughter — her "butterfly" — who died of coronavirus after refusing to miss a day working at her Maryland grocery store job because she "wanted to help anyone that she came in contact with." But Leilani Jordan, who had disabilities, was worried about her safety at work. "She said to me 'Mom ... I have to take my own hand sanitizer because there's none available, there’s no gloves available,'" Zenobia Shepherd told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Thursday. Mother speaks out about losing her daughter to coronavirus after she helped the elderly April 9, 2020 09:53 Jordan started feeling sick in the middle of March, was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on March 26 and passed away on April 1, according to a memorial page. Now, Shepherd is worried for other workers deemed necessary during the pandemic, and their families. "You know what using the proper PPE could have done for my baby?" she asked. "I'm a mother, and I have a hole in my heart for the rest of my life. My baby is gone." Representatives for Giant Food Stores did not immediately respond to NBC News' requests for comment. Share this -





