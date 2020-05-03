Nearly half of British doctors forced to find their own PPE, survey shows Almost half of doctors in the U.K. have relied upon donated or self-bought personal protective equipment and two-thirds still don’t feel fully protected from coronavirus, a new survey by the British Medical Association showed on Sunday. More than 16,000 doctors answered the poll from the labor union which represents doctors in the U.K. It is believed to be the largest review of frontline National Health Service workers since the crisis began. As of Jan. 2020 there are a total of 125,308 doctors working for the country's National Health Service, according to its latest workforce statistics. “On the one-hand it shows how resourceful they have been and how much support there has been from the general public in providing kit; but far more importantly, it is a damning indictment of the government’s abject failure to make sure healthcare workers across the country are being supplied with the life-saving kit they should be,” Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, the BMA council chair said as the data was released. The U.K. government has faced continued criticism from health workers over a lack of sufficient protective gear, as well as complaints surrounding low levels of virus testing. Britain has so far reported more than 180,000 cases. Perhaps most distressingly, we heard that 65% of doctors felt only partly, or not at all protected from #COVID19 at work. And 1 in 4 report worsening mental distress during the pandemic.

Read more on these results here https://t.co/v5OzyvVGDZ 3/4 — The BMA (@TheBMA) May 3, 2020 Share this -







As people get back to work, cities look for social-distancing solutions for the busy commute Commuters wearing protective face masks make their way along a suburban train platform as they arrive at at the Gare du Nord RER station in Paris France, on Wednesday. Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters As coronavirus lockdowns ease and people around the world begin to escape from their homes, a new challenge emerges. How do you socially distance on the commute? Stay two meters (6.5ft) apart on a bus in Berlin? Or on the subway in Seoul? Likely to be challenging. While many may choose to continue working from home, others will face no choice but to travel to work. And with transit systems in major cities notoriously overcrowded, a nervous public may look for alternatives in which social distancing can be maintained.







Spain reports lowest daily death toll in nearly seven weeks Spain has reported its lowest number of deaths in almost seven weeks, with 164 recorded on Sunday by the country's Health Ministry. While it was the lowest single-day increase since March 18, it nonetheless brought the total number to 25,264. The ministry also reported 838 new cases on Sunday, marking the first time the daily figure has dipped below 1,000. Spain has a total of 217,466 cases, the highest number in Europe and second only in the world to the United States. "Experts say a vaccine for coronavirus could be available by the end of the year. We know that towards the end of 2020, we'll have a very low transmission rate. But we could have a COVID-19 resurgence in October," Fernando Simon, the head of Spain's Emergency Coordination Centre, said in a press briefing Sunday. The declining death rate is an encouraging sign for Spain, which on Saturday took a large step towards loosening its lockdown by allowing adults to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks.







U.K.'s Boris Johnson says doctors prepared to announce his death as he fought COVID-19 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson displaying his Get Well Soon cards sent in by children while he was ill with COVID-19, at his office in central London last Tuesday. Andrew Parsons / AFP - Getty Images U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that doctors prepared to announce his death as he battled coronavirus, ending up in intensive care, last month. Johnson said that he was given "litres and litres of oxygen" to keep him alive as recounted his life-or-death experience with the virus. "It was a tough old moment, I won't deny it," the prime minister, who only days ago announced the birth of his son with partner Carrie Symonds, said in an emotional interview to Britain's The Sun on Sunday newspaper. "They had a strategy."







Travel in China surges as residents flock to tourist sites during 5-day holiday Chinese people are flocking to tourist sites — many of which have recently reopened — during a five-day holiday that runs through Tuesday. Nearly 1.7 million people visited Beijing parks on the first two days of the holiday that began on May 1, and Shanghai's main tourist spots welcomed more than a million visitors, according to Chinese media reports. The surge comes after a relaxation of domestic travel restrictions as the outbreak slows in mainland China and the government tries to reboot the economy. The country reported just two new cases as of Sunday and no new deaths. The number of confirmed cases stands at 82,877. Most of the patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The number of people traveling and visiting sites remains lower than an average year. Many sites are requiring advance reservations and limiting the number of daily visitors to 30 percent of capacity or less. Popular destinations such as the Forbidden City, the ancient imperial palace in Beijing, are sold out. Visitors wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk through the Forbidden City in Beijing on Friday. Mark Schiefelbein / AP







South Korea reports no new deaths as social distancing rules to be relaxed South Korea reported no new deaths for the first time since February on Sunday. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the death toll remained at 250. It also reported just 13 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total 10,793. In total, 9,183 of those cases have recovered, the KCDC said. As infections continue to wane, South Korea will further relax social distancing rules starting on May 6, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun confirmed Sunday. The government "will allow businesses to resume at facilities in phases that had remained closed up until now, and also allow gatherings and events to take place assuming they follow disinfection guidelines," he told a televised meeting of government officials.







Indian Air Force showers flower petals to thank health workers The Indian Air Force showered flower petals on hospitals across different cities including the national capital of New Delhi in a series of flypasts on Sunday, as part of the Armed Forces' efforts to thank doctors, nurses and police who have been at the forefront of the country's battle against the pandemic.



Aerial Salute by #Airwarriors to #CoronaWarriors .



Almost 40,000 cases have been recorded in the the country of 1.3 billion as it enters the 40th day of a nationwide lockdown to contain the virus. The country's official death toll has reached 1,301. The almost six-week lockdown, which was scheduled to end Monday, has been extended another two weeks with a few relaxations. The lockdown has slowed the spread of the virus, but has come at the enormous cost of upending lives and millions of lost jobs across the country.







Russia reports record daily rise of more than 10,000 cases Russia recorded 10,633 new cases on Sunday — its highest ever daily rise in confirmed virus infections —bringing the total to 134,686, according to government authorities. This topped Saturday's record daily rise of 9,623. More than half of the new cases were reported in the country's capital, Moscow. The mortality rate has slowed in recent days, however, and the country has so far recorded far fewer deaths than many of the most hard-hit countries. The nationwide death toll rose by 58 to 1,280 on Sunday. It comes after Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he tested positive for virus last week.






