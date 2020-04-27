Neighbors celebrate musician's 90th birthday under coronavirus lockdown

Italy's prime minister lays out plan to slowly reopen in May Construction workers and factories will restart in Italy on May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said as he laid out plans for a phased end to the country’s strict nationwide lockdown. Public parks will reopen then as will restaurant takeout and delivery services. "We will live with the virus and we will have to adopt every precaution possible," Conte said Sunday evening. Shops, museums, exhibitions and public libraries will reopen on May 18, and hairdressers, bars and restaurants will be open from June 1. Schools however, will remain closed until September. The announcement comes a week after the country reported its first decline in the number of people sick with coronavirus since the virus hit. The country has recorded 26,384 coronavirus deaths and 195,351 confirmed cases. Share this -







New Zealand set to lift some restrictions New Zealand will lift some of its strictest coronavirus restrictions on Monday night after four weeks of lockdown. Prime Minister Ardern warned that "we must make sure that we do not let the virus run away on us again and cause a new wave of cases and deaths". Residents will be permitted to reconnect with close family, bring caregivers into the home and some people will be allowed to return to work. Those displaced when the lockdown came into place will be permitted to travel. Public gatherings remain banned. The current restrictions will be put in place for two weeks before the government considers further loosening. The country of 5 million has seen 1,469 confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 deaths.







South Korea mulls reopening schools SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea reported only 10 new cases of the coronavirus, its 26th straight day below 100 as officials mulled reopening schools amid the slowing caseload. The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought the national totals to 10,738 cases and 243 deaths. At least 1,044 infections have been linked to international arrivals, but such cases have also declined in recent weeks amid tightened border controls.






