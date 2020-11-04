Nevada done counting until Thursday morning Here’s what is left to count:



-Mail ballots received on Election Day

-Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

-Provisional ballots



Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote. — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020







Pa. officials urge patience with 50 percent of mail-in ballots counted Pennsylvania officials urged patience at a press conference Wednesday morning as counties continued to tally mail-in ballots, saying again that they had expected for the count to be a slow process. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said he's confident that all votes will be counted fully and accurately. "I will do everything within my power to ensure that the results are fair and that every vote is counted. Pennsylvania will have a fair election," he said, adding that it would be "free of outside influences. We all will vigorously defend against any attempt to attack that vote in Pennsylvania." Wolf added, "We may not know the results even today." Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that they expect to receive 2.5 to 3 million mail-in ballots — 10 times the number of mail-in ballots cast in 2016. Only 50 percent have been counted as of Wednesday morning, she said, saying millions more were still left to be tallied. Boockvar said to expect "a lot of updates" throughout the day. Pennsylvania governor says votes still being counted, may not know results today Nov. 4, 2020 02:18







Trump's Florida victory powered in part by Miami overperformance WASHINGTON — A huge story early last night was Joe Biden's swing-and-a-miss in Miami-Dade County, Florida — which he appears to have won by only about 7 points compared with Hillary Clinton's 30-point romp four years ago. That collapse was enough to negate Biden's improvement over Clinton in other swing counties such as Pinellas and Seminole. President Donald Trump's supporters wave flags in Miami on Election Day. Sam Navarro / for NBC News But there's another wrinkle: While Biden lost big, it wasn't because he missed Democrats' mark in the state dramatically when it comes to votes. At this hour, Biden has received about 617,000 votes in the county. That's not too far below Clinton's 624,000. The difference? President Trump piled nearly 200,000 additional votes onto his 2016 tally. In 2016, Trump got about 334,000 votes in the county. That's compared with 532,000 to date this cycle.







Trump campaign argues he has a path to victory Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien argued on a call with reporters Wednesday morning that the president could pull off wins in Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia and said he thought Wisconsin was headed for "recount territory." NBC News has not yet projected a winner in any of these states. Stepien also continued to push a false narrative that Democrats were attempting "to count late ballots," an attack that the president has used to cast unfounded doubt on the legitimacy of a Biden win. "If we count all legally cast ballots, we believe the president will win," Stepien said.







Florida votes to raise state's minimum wage to $15 an hour Voters wait in line outside the Hialeah John F. Kennedy Library to cast their ballots on Election Day in Miami. Sam Navarro / for NBC News Florida voted Tuesday to gradually hike the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour, joining a growing list of states and municipalities in taking the step. The 2020 election ballot initiative garnered the 60 percent support needed to pass, according to The Associated Press. Florida becomes the eighth state to approve a $15-an-hour minimum wage, and the second-most populous to do so. The measure would increase the state's current $8.56-an-hour pay floor to $10 next year. For every year after that, the minimum wage would rise by $1 an hour until it hits $15 in 2026. Read the story here.







The day after: Counting ballots in Michigan Election workers count absentee ballots Wednesday in Detroit. Jeff Kowalsky / AFP - Getty Images







Ritchie Torres becomes first gay Afro Latino elected to Congress Ritchie Torres has won his House race for New York's 15th Congressional District, making him the first gay Afro Latino person elected to Congress. Torres was all but certain to win in his deep-blue House district. He defeated Republican Patrick Delices, a former professor of Caribbean studies at Hunter College. Ritchie Torres in the Bronx on Tuesday. Adam Hunger / AP He fills a seat left by Rep. Jose Serrano, a 16-term Democrat who said last year that he would not run for re-election. "Tonight we made history," Torres tweeted Tuesday night, calling it "the honor of a lifetime to represent a borough filled with essential workers who risked their lives so that New York City could live" during the pandemic. Torres could be joined by Mondaire Jones, who's currently ahead in his race for New York's 17th Congressional District, as the first gay Black members of Congress. Read more here.







Wall Street rises at opening bell as investors brace for long wait to determine election outcome Wall Street rose Wednesday morning as investors braced for a lengthy wait to determine the winner of the presidential election. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by around 230 points at the opening bell, with the S&P 500 trading higher by around 1.6 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq soared by around 2.6 percent as investors sought out safer havens in a sector that has performed well under stay-at-home orders. Shares in tech giants Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet were all up more than 2 percent Wednesday morning. Traders prepared to face the two outcomes they had most feared in the run-up to the election — a contested result, or no Senate majority but a win by former Vice President Joe Biden. Some of the biggest swings in the last 24 hours came overnight, after President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had won the election. Neither NBC News nor any other major news organization has declared a winner. Read the story here.






