Nevada's Rosen hopes fundraising advantage will lead to electoral edge

LAS VEGAS – Democratic hopes to take the Senate or stem Republican gains there hinge on Nevada and a political newcomer who many analysts believe give Democrats their best hope of flipping a Republican-held seat.

Yet with only one day until Election Day, Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen still remains largely unknown to the American public outside her state, while the pressure on her right now couldn't be higher.

Nevada is the only state won by Hillary Clinton in 2016 with a Republican up for re-election in 2018. That reality has made incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller, who has never lost an election, a target from the start of the cycle.

"I feel excited," Rosen told NBC in an recent interview in Las Vegas when asked about the weight of the situation. "I'm going to tell you why. I've out-raised Senator Heller five quarters in a row. This last quarter, I've out-raised him by 5 million dollars. What it tells me that I have momentum."

Beyond boasting about fundraising totals, Rosen is hardly a candidate who walks around with the flashiness of the Vegas strip. In a midterm year with some breakout stars who have already built a devoted national following, Rosen hasn't seized a spotlight that bright.

"I work hard," Rosen told NBC. "I was a computer programmer. A lot of people don't understand what it is to be a programmer. I raised my family here, took care of my parents and in-laws. I've just had a great life the last 40 years here in Nevada. Now I'm in public service. I don't think it's boring at all."

Rosen was recruited to run for Congress in 2016 by then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid. At that time her most "political" position was as president of her synagogue - Nevada's largest. She narrowly won her race by one point, while President Trump also won her district by a point the same year.

Working in Congress is "better than people think," she said, briefly pausing. "Harder than you think."

Rosen repeatedly brings up her experience working on the Problem Solvers Caucus and her ranking as the "5th most bipartisan freshman," a theme that keeps coming up, especially when she's asked about the possibility that her election would mean Nevada could have two female senators.

"I think women govern differently than men," she said. "I think we're less stubborn. We will reach out and we will sit down and we will find those ways to move our communities. I think at the end of the day, people are frustrated and they are frustrated because there's been no movement. They don't want us to be so stubborn in everything."

But even in a state Clinton won in 2016, a Rosen victory on Election Day is no sure thing. Heller has clawed back in recent polls and the state sits on a knife's edge. Last month's NBC News/Marist University poll found Heller up 2 points among likely voters, well within the margin of error. And a recent poll from CNN at the end of October pegged Rosen up 3 points, a result also within the margin of error.