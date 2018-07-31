Feedback

Nevada Senate race deadlocked in new poll

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller is neck-and-neck with Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen in his bid to hold onto his seat in the fall, according to a new poll that finds the race well within its margin of error.

A new poll from Suffolk University in Boston and the Reno Gazette Journal shows the GOP incumbent up just one point, leading Rosen by a margin of 41 points to 40 points among likely voters.

Heller's favorability rating sits at 39 percent compared to his 41.8 percent unfavorable rating. Rosen fares better with those polled, as her favorability rating is at 34 percent compared to an unfavorable rating of 27 percent.

Rosen still has work to do in familiarizing herself with voters ahead of her first statewide bid, as 16 percent of voters say they've never heard of her.

And President Trump's approval is middling — 47 percent of likely voters approve of his job performance while 48 percent do not.

Heller is likely the most vulnerable Republican incumbent up for reelection in 2018, since he's the only one in a state Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

The Suffolk/Reno Gazette poll surveyed 500 likely Nevada voters between July 25-29 and has a margin of error of 4.4 percent.

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar

McCaskill camp hits back at attack ad resurrecting allegations against husband

The Club for Growth is out with a tough new television ad that evokes decades-old domestic violence allegations against the husband of Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

The new spot, which drew a harsh rebuke from McCaskill's campaign, questions whether McCaskill can be an advocate for victims because of allegations made against her husband, Joseph Shepherd, at the end of his first marriage.

The spot includes pictures of a petition for a protective order filed against Shepard claiming he "tripped" and "hit" his first wife.

"As victims cry for help, is Claire McCaskill listening? Even after McCaskill's political benefactor and now husband was accused of abusing his then wife, McCaskill looked the other way," the narrator says.

The ad closes with the narrator talking behind a silhouette of a person being hit to the ground.

The ad is running statewide, according to The Washington Examiner. Data provided by Advertising Analytics shows it had already run about 30 times in St. Louis and Springfield by Monday afternoon.

McCaskill's campaign released a brief statement from Shepard's ex-wife, Suzy Shepard, blasting the attack.

"I support Claire and hope she is re-elected. This attack is terribly unfair and the worst kind of disgusting dirty politics," she said. 

And Meira Bernstein, McCaskill's communications director, criticized the ad in her own statement.

"This is an ugly and shameful personal attack. Claire will not be discussing her husband's divorce, which occurred over 20 years ago. Missourians deserve so much better. Josh Hawley should be ashamed," she said.

McCaskill's husband has been at the center of the political attacks against her, especially as her race against Missouri Republican Attorney Gen. Josh Hawley heats up. But until now, those attacks centered on his business record.

Hawley's campaign had no role in the ad and it cannot coordinate with the Club's messaging.

When asked about the criticism, Club spokeswoman Rachael Slobodien defended the ad. 

"Claire McCaskill pretends to be an advocate for women, but it's abhorrent that she continues to ignore her husband's prior record of domestic violence," she said.

"And now she's gone so far as to cover for him and says it doesn't matter. Well it matters to Missouri voters. She's unfit to be Senator."

Update: Kelli Ford, a Hawley campaign spokeswoman, told The Hill in response to the ad that he "doesn't like personal attacks."

"If he had his way, this race would focus 100% on how he and Claire McCaskill differ in the way they approach the job of being Missouri's Senator. Josh believes our Senator should represent Missouri's views while Claire is willing to do whatever helps herself and the Democratic Party elites," Ford added. 

Ben Kamisar

DeSantis teaches kids to 'build the wall,' say 'Make America Great Again' in new gubernatorial ad

Florida GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis wants to "Make America Great Again," and if he has his way, his young daughter will too.

Just a month out from his gubernatorial primary, DeSantis's campaign released a new spot that plays up his endorsement from President Trump and jokingly shows him giving his young children a crash-course in everything Trump.

He encourages his daughter to "build the wall" while she plays with blocks; reads his son Trump's book, "The Art of the Deal"; and tries to teach his children to say "Make America Great Again" and "Big League," two of the president's catchphrases.

The ad is meant to highlight Trump's endorsement, which has been a central piece of DeSantis's push against Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. DeSantis is one of the president's chief defenders on Capitol Hill, a frequent guest on Fox News, and has also traveled on Air Force One with the president.

Trump backed DeSantis last December, a move that gave the congressman a jolt of energy in the bid against DeSantis, a longtime fixture in Florida Republican politics who had been seen as the frontrunner. The president will visit Tampa on Tuesday for a rally in part to boost DeSantis as well as Republican Gov. Rick Scott's gubernatorial bid and GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz's reelection. 

Recent public polls all put DeSantis up over Putnam — Mason Dixon Polling found the congressman ahead by 12 points in its most recent poll last week.

Shaquille Brewster
Shaquille Brewster

Congressional Leadership Fund plans 'Super Saturday' voter push this weekend

The Congressional Leadership Fund, the main Republican super PAC focused on House races, announced Friday it will spread thousands of volunteers across 31 competitive legislative districts this weekend.

In what the group calls “Super Saturday,” the super PAC aims to contact over 400,000 voters through door knocking and phone banking. It’s the third such event for the group that is pledging to raise and spend $100 million to help Republicans maintain their hold on the House of Representatives.

“This election cycle, CLF is committed to doing things differently which is why we launched a data-driven, hyper-targeted field program to help Republican members win in the fall,” CLF Executive Director Corry Bliss said in a statement first reported on by NBC News. The group says its team has made over 15 million “voter contacts” since February 2017.

CLF raised $51 million in the second quarter of this year, announcing a $71 million war chest. In addition, CLF and its rival democratic-backed House Majority PAC have already reserved a combined $100 million in fall television and digital advertising.

 

 

Ben Kamisar

Feinstein holds big lead in new reelection poll

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is still in the driver's seat in her reelection bid, with a new poll showing her with a strong lead over Democratic challenger Kevin de León.

The Public Policy Institute of California pegs Feinstein's support at 46 percent of the state's likely voters, almost doubling up on de León's 24 percent. Nine percent of the voters remain undecided. 

The Democrat-on-Democrat matchup in November's general election was set during last month's "jungle primary," where the top-two vote-getters advanced to the general election regardless of party. Feinstein overwhelmingly clinched the first spot with 44 percent of the vote, while de León edged out Republican James Bradley to punch the second ticket. 

The new poll is the latest proof that despite some dissent among party insiders—the state Democratic Party chose to endorse de León earlier this month—Feinstein still has a commanding grip on the voters. 

Two-thirds of Democratic likely voters support Feinstein, and the incumbent has a 14-point lead with independent voters. A near majority of Republicans, 47 percent, volunteered to the pollster they aren't planning to vote for Senate in a race where their party has no one on the ballot. 

The Public Policy Institute polled 1,020 likely California voters between July 8-17 in both English and Spanish. The sample has a margin of error of 4.3 percent. 

Ben Kamisar

Senate Democrats to hit GOP on anniversary of Senate health care vote

Senate Democrats are ramping up a new ad campaign pegged for the one-year anniversary of the Senate's failed vote to repeal Obamacare, a campaign meant to tar the GOP on health care issues. 

The new Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee plan combines digital ads with messaging from state parties and campaigns meant to criticize the GOP-controlled Senate's health care plan and argue that more Democrats are needed to protect health care. NBC News received an exclusive early look at the plan ahead of its rollout later this week. 

"One year ago Republicans made health care the defining issue of the election by pushing an agenda that spikes premiums, slashes coverage for pre-existing conditions and imposes an age tax on older Americans," David Bergstein, a DSCC spokesman, told NBC News in a statement.

"In roughly 100 days, voters will hold every GOP Senate candidate accountable for their toxic proposals, and we won't stop until every voter knows that Republicans want them to pay more for less care."

One of those efforts will be a new digital ad that rounds up negative media coverage of last year's GOP health care plan that ties into the group's new social push, "#VoteForCare." That ad will run as part of an already announced six-figure buy. And the committee will be promoting a variety of graphics, news stories and personal testimonials on that "#VoteForCare" push as well.

And candidates in Ohio, Florida and other key battleground states have already begun to push messaging on health care to correspond with the campaign.

Friday will be the anniversary of the failed Senate vote to repeal portions of Obamacare, a push that was derailed when Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain stepped onto the Senate floor to give the bill a dramatic thumbs-down. 

Since then, other legislation has been proposed in the hopes of repealing and replacing Obamacare but no major overhaul has made it into law. 

Health care remains an important issue to voters in recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls, but the issue fell from the most important issue to voters in the June poll to the second most important issue in July's poll behind the economy and jobs.

And a recent Pew Foundation poll gave Democrats the edge on health care by a 16 point margin.

The DSCC released a memo this week rounding up polling from this cycle to argue the GOP is vulnerable on the issue. 

Still, Republicans have sought to find a footing on the issue by highlighting the push for single-payer health care among progressive Democrats. They argue that plan would have a negative impact on both the economy and freedom to choose the right plan.

Ben Kamisar

Kasich backs Republican in key Ohio House special election

Ohio Gov. John Kasich and President Trump rarely agree on much, but they've both decided to back the GOP's Troy Balderson in his pivotal House special election bid. 

Trump endorsed Balderson last week over Twitter, while Kasich announced he'll back the GOP candidate in a statement Thursday morning. 

In his endorsement, the governor called for voters in the Republican-leaning district to vote for "common-sense, pragmatic conservative representation" like they have in the past. Kasich represented a portion of the district during his stint in Congress, but the district's lines have slightly changed since then. 

"Troy was a partner in turning around Ohio as we passed tax cuts and balanced the budget," Kasich said. 

"We share views on many issues, including trade, national security and ending family separation at the border. I will be voting for Troy and am proud to endorse him.”

Kasich's endorsement gives Balderson a united front in a state that's seen its Republican Party fiercely divided among "Kasich Republicans" and "Trump Republicans," remnants of a brutal 2016 presidential primary where Kasich became the de-facto leader of the GOP opposition to Trump.  

Republicans hope that the signal from Kasich, who remains popular among moderate Republicans, will help the party hold the seat in the Aug. 7 special election. 

Democrat Danny O'Connor has explicitly targeted Kasich voters during his campaign, launching a spot earlier this month that included a Kasich/Trump voter explaining why she's backing the Democrat this time. Democrats have also been trying to lump Balderson in with Trump after an interview with The Columbus Dispatch where he both referred to himself as a "Trump guy" and said he couldn't name an issue where he disagreed with the president. 

But Balderson has sought to strike more of an independence in recent weeks. During an interview with The Guardian, Kasich pointed to that Dispatch article as a cause for caution, but added he's been encouraged by Balderson's public opposition to the president's trade platform and the separation of families at the border.  

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Migrant family separations have earned Trump the ire of a powerful group: Moms

There’s a message for the White House in our latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll when it comes to the issue of family separations at the nation’s southern border: Mom is mad.

The emotional stories of separated migrant children’s confusion and their parents’ desperate attempts at reunification may have created a particular political problem for the Trump administration among those who are mothers of young children themselves.

The poll finds that — more than on any other issue — mothers of children under 18 give Trump negative marks on his administration’s treatment of families at the border.

Just 28 percent of mothers who currently have a child under 18 at home approve of Trump’s handling of the separated families, compared with 63 percent who disapprove.

That’s compared with a more mixed picture among fathers of minor children. Similar shares of dads approve (44 percent) and disapprove (43 percent) of Trump’s management of the issue.

Among those without a child under 18 in their household — a group that includes both parents of adult children and those who have no kids — 29 percent approve and 60 percent disapprove.

While mothers have a net negative approval rating of Trump’s performance on all of the issues surveyed in the poll — including the economy (net -1 percent), North Korea (net -13 percent), trade (net -8 percent) and Russia (net -33 percent) —the 63 percent of moms disapproving of Trump on family separations was the highest among the group for any issue polled.

Both party and gender factors likely play into mothers’ views. Women are generally more likely to support Democrats (in the poll’s sample, 33 percent of women voted for Trump while 48 percent voted for Clinton, while the inverse is true for men) and to disapprove of Trump (Trump is 22 points underwater with women in the poll, while he’s breaking even among men.)

Moms currently raising children under 18 are also more likely to be relatively young, a demographic that tends to swing toward Democrats.  

While it's unclear that the family separations will still be a top story come November — with the Trump administration racing to reunite the families by today's deadline — younger mothers could be a powerful part of the Democratic electorate if they are mobilized in November.

The poll finds that moms of children under 18 prefer a Democratic Congress over a Republican one by a 15 point margin, 52 percent to 37 percent. 

Still, that mobilization may be a heavy lift. Among these mothers, 48 percent express high interest in the November elections, lower than the 55 percent of all voters who say the same. 

Ben Kamisar

Pence hits trail in Montana, North Dakota to aid GOP Senate candidates

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Montana and North Dakota Tuesday in part to help boost the GOP's Senate candidates in two states his party is hoping to flip in November.

Pence, who has been one of the administration's most active surrogates on the stump, touched down first in Billings, Mont. to speak at a morning event hosted by America First Policies, an outside group that supports the White House agenda.

There, he was introduced by state auditor Matt Rosendale, the Republican nominee in the race to knock off Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

In Rosendale's brief remarks, he lauded the Trump administration for following through on promises about issues like energy and the Supreme Court. And he accused Tester of running a "campaign of denial" ignoring concerns about things like Obamacare.

"Jon Tester opposed every single good thing that President Trump tried to pass. We need to get another vote in there," he said. 

Pence amplified that message in his own remarks, framing Tester as part of the "consistent opposition" frustrating Republican progress in Congress, specifically pointing to Tester's votes on the GOP tax cut plan, on the measures to repeal Obamacare, and on cutting Planned Parenthood funding.

"All that we've been able to do, we've been able to do in the face of unprecedented obstruction by Democrats in Washington D.C.," he said.

"When the time came to cut taxes on Montana business owners and farmers and ranchers, Jon Tester voted no. And it's not just on tax cuts."

Tester's campaign has been fighting back against those attacks since the campaign started, arguing that the senator has been willing to work with Trump on important, bipartisan issues. In a statement to NBC News, Tester spokesman Luke Jackson panned the criticism as "partisan, political talk" and noted that Trump has signed more than a dozen Tester bills on issues like improving oversight at the Department of Veterans Affairs, cutting government bloat and reducing regulations. 

"Matt Rosendale needs to bring in outsiders to campaign for him because Montanans know his record: He's voted against our veterans, supported transferring public lands, and wants to see farmers and ranchers become dependent on the government. That's not Montana and neither is Matt Rosendale."

While he was on the road, Pence took another pit stop in nearby North Dakota, where he attended a fundraiser for Republican senate nominee and Rep. Kevin Cramer. Pence also visiting an Air Force base in the state.

The state party seized on the trip to hit Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, with state GOP spokesman Jake Wilkins calling the visit a "reminder for North Dakota voters that Heidi Heitkamp has fought tooth and nail against the Trump-Pence agenda."

But Heitkamp's team too has fought hard to push back on that frame. She's run her own ads touting praise from Republican colleagues and her record on big issues in Congress to frame herself as independent.

Julia Krieger, a Heitkamp spokeswoman, panned the “high-roller, closed-door fundraiser” in a statement to NBC News that criticized the GOP candidates stance on trade and healthcare. 

Heitkamp, Krieger added, has “been fighting to protect our care, against this trade war, and for better resources and markets for farmers -- and she'll always keep fighting with North Dakotans."

Ben Kamisar

Cuomo leans on tuition-free college in new primary ads

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is promoting his work on the state's middle-class tuition-free college program in a pair of new ads this week ahead of his September primary.

Cuomo has a significant lead over Democrat Cynthia Nixon, who is challenging him from the left, in all public polling. But Nixon has pushed Cuomo hard by challenging his progressive chops.

The two new ads, which aired for the first time Wednesday, focus on the New York Excelsior Scholarship, which allows families and individuals making up to $125,000 to attend any of the state's public universities tuition-free as long as they meet certain guidelines.

The ads include stories of two young New Yorkers talking about how the program has helped them afford college, and contrasting Cuomo's programs with those of President Trump.

"In Donald Trump's America, too many kids have too few chances to go to college," Cuomo says in the ads.

"In New York, every child will have a chance to make it."

The campaign is running both ads in the New York City media market as well as on a few national cable channels, according to data from Advertising Analytics. It's also running a broader ad that ticks through a number of Cuomo's accomplishments to portray him as someone who is getting results on issues that are key to progressives. 

Nixon has also made expanding access to higher education a key piece of her platform. But she's criticized the Excelsior Scholarship for being too restrictive and for only providing aid after other financial aid is taken into account. She's called for a more expanded program that would cover more New Yorkers and provide more flexibility.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll from this month found Cuomo leading Nixon 59 percent to 23 percent, but his margins among those who describe themselves as "very liberal" is much smaller than his lead among Democrats who consider themselves less so.

The same poll also found education tied as the second most important issue to Democrats deciding on their gubernatorial vote. The issue is tied with the economy and trails only health care.

