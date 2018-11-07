Nevada voters scrap 'pink tax' on tampons, sanitary napkins

Nevada's so-called "pink tax" on feminine hygiene products has been repealed, NBC News projected early Wednesday.

Voters were asked whether tampons and sanitary napkins should be exempt from sales and use tax.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that opponents said the exemption could result in the loss of between $900,000 and $1.3 million in sales-tax revenue each year.

Fourteen other states do not subject feminine hygiene products to a sales tax, according to the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy non-profit.