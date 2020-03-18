Nevada's casinos ordered to close Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday ordered a statewide closure of casinos, table games and gaming machines for 30 days to help fight the spread of the coronavirus illness. They must close at midnight Tuesday. Sisolak also said that non-essential businesses should close as of noon Wednesday. Grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, hardware stores, gas stations and other similar services will remain open. "Please, stay home for Nevada," Sisolak urged all residents. Several Las Vegas casino operators, including MGM Resorts, had already announced that they would shutter properties. The Culinary Union, which represents casino workers, said they support Sisolak's move. Share this -







Arizona too early to call, NBC News projects Arizona's Democratic primary is too early to call, NBC News projects. As of 10 p.m. ET, NBC News has projected Biden the winner in Florida and Illinois. He now holds a commanding delegate lead of nearly 300 points and is more than halfway to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination. Share this -







Arizona sees high voter turnout despite coronavirus fears The number of in-person voters in Maricopa County taking part in the state’s Democratic presidential preference primary today has surpassed the number who took part at the county level for the 2016 Democratic presidential preference primary, Maricopa County Elections Department spokeswoman Megan Gilbertson told NBC News. Maricopa County accounts for more than half of the state’s registered Democratic voters. This is especially notable because the Democratic race was more competitive in and the high Democratic turnout took place despite coronavirus concerns and despite the county closing one-third of its polling locations over the weekend. Share this -







Philadelphia police to stop arresting certain non-violent offenders The Philadelphia Police Department said Tuesday that, because of coronavirus, certain non-violent offenders will be arrested at a later date pursuant to an arrest warrant. The measure means that a person will be detained, officers will complete the appropriate paperwork, confirm the offender’s identity and then let them go. Later, they will arrest the person and they will be processed and prosecuted per normal procedure. There is an exception, the Police Department says, “if a police officer believes that releasing an individual would pose a threat to public safety, the officer will notify a supervisor, who will review the totality of the circumstances, and in the interest of public safety, utilize discretion in determining the appropriate course of action.” The move comes amid growing concern over how the coronavirus could wreak havoc in U.S. jails. Share this -







Kansas kids out of class for rest of 2019-20 school year Kansas public school children will be out of class for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, the governor announced Tuesday in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus illness COVID-19. “This was not an easy decision to make,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement. While Kansas appears to be the first state to cancel the remainder of the academic year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said it was unlikely that schools will re-open this spring. Kansas has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state’s health department. One death linked to the illness was reported by the governor on March 12. On Tuesday West Virginia confirmed its first case, meaning that all 50 states have reported cases. Today I signed Executive Order #20-07 announcing the closure of our school buildings statewide. We must protect our children and parents, as well as the educators and staff who work at our schools.https://t.co/ACcQNwb4WV (1/5) — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) March 18, 2020 Share this -







San Francisco reverses course on pot shops, says they can stay open San Francisco announced late Tuesday that marijuana dispensaries may stay open during the city's shelter-in-place order, reversing an earlier decision that drew complaints from stores and their customers. "Cannabis is an essential medicine for many San Francisco residents," the San Francisco Department of Public Health said in a tweet. "Dispensaries can continue to operate as essential businesses during this time, while practicing social distancing and other public health recommendations." City health officials had earlier put a halt to pot shop sales under emergency measures related to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Cannabis is an essential medicine for many San Francisco residents. Dispensaries can continue to operate as essential businesses during this time, while practicing social distancing and other public health recommendations. — SFDPH (@SF_DPH) March 17, 2020 Share this -







Sanders tackles coronavirus in primary night speech Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Tuesday outlined his coronavirus proposals in a speech from his campaign headquarters in Washington, D.C. — items that include sending households $2,000 a month for the duration of the crisis. Sanders opened his address by saying the country was "facing an unprecedented series of crises" that he believes will require a $2 trillion stimulus to avoid "economic catastrophe." His lengthy list of proposals included government covering all coronavirus-related medical bills, speed up testing, invoke emergency powers to scale up production of supplies like surgical masks and ventilators, and provide substantial unemployment insurance to those who lose jobs as a result of the outbreak. Sanders enters Tuesday's primaries trailing frontrunner Joe Biden in the NBC News projected delegate count. Sanders calls for $2000 payment for every American household March 18, 2020 02:58 Share this -







Midway Airport tower in Chicago closed after employees test positive for coronavirus The air traffic control tower at Chicago’s Midway International Airport was closed Tuesday after “several” technicians there tested positive for coronavirus, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The airport is still open but is operating at a reduced rate, according to the agency. “The air traffic control tower at Midway Airport is temporarily closing while we ensure a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians,” the FAA said in a statement. Read the full story here. Share this -







Kevin Durant among Nets players who tested positive for coronavirus Kevin Durant, one of the biggest stars in basketball, tested positive for coronavirus. Durant told The Athletic that he was one of the four Brooklyn Nets players who were confirmed to have had the virus and were in self isolation. The NBA team announced the players' condition earlier Tuesday and said that all four were in isolation. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself, and quarantine," Durant said in a statement. "We're going to get through this." Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.@KDTrey5 tells @ShamsCharania that he is feeling fine. — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) March 17, 2020 Share this -





