New case confirmed in Arizona A new case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Arizona, the state's public health laboratory reported Tuesday. The case is in a man in his 20s in Maricopa county. He is not hospitalized and is recovering at home, according to a joint statement from state and county health departments. The man is a known contact of another confirmed case outside of the state. This is the second confirmed case in Arizona. The first was confirmed on Jan. 26. That individual has since recovered. Share this -







CDC: For most up-to-date case counts, look to states State and local health departments have the most up-to-date information on coronavirus cases, the CDC said Tuesday. The agency has changed how its report cases on its website. Moving forward, the case counts will be updated at noon each day, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the CDC's head of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. States are ramping up their testing capabilities, and reporting their results faster than the CDC will update its own site. That means the CDC's count may lag behind state counts, especially for cases that are confirmed later in the day. There have been concerns that the CDC is not being upfront about how many cases are being tested. As testing shifts to the states, Messonnier said that the agency will no longer report the number of people being tested and the number of negative cases. Share this -







The scene in Japan Students sit apart from each other as they do self-study at an elementary school where the facility was opened for children who cannot stay at home alone while their parents are at work, in Nagoya, central Japan on March 3, 2020. Kyodo / via Reuters Share this -







Coronavirus worries create delays at Texas polling place As millions of Americans are headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, coronavirus worries have caused problems in at least one voting location. Travis County election officials in Austin, Texas, are implementing emergency procedures to fill in for multiple poll workers who didn’t show up to their stations because they were afraid of contracting the virus. "It's been in the news just because they’ve been seeing it in the news and reading about what they find to be scary stats relating to it," said Victoria Hinojosa with the Travis County Clerk's Office. "A lot of them are older so their health is always a concern." Sacramento has also reported some election clerks not showing up, according to Janna Haynes, Sacramento County Registrar of Voters public information officer. Share this -







The view from Super Tuesday Residents cast their ballots during the presidential primary in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 3, 2020. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







IMF and World Bank say April meetings will be in 'virtual format' The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank will hold their annual April meeting in a "virtual format," the two global financial institutions said Tuesday in a joint statement. Instead of meeting in Washington, D.C., the April 13-19 gathering, which typically includes some 3,000 members, will be held via teleconference. "Given growing health concerns related to the virus... we have agreed to implement a joint plan to adapt the 2020 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings to a virtual format," the organizations said in a statement released Tuesday. "Our goal is to serve our membership effectively while ensuring the health and safety of Spring Meetings participants and staff. With this adapted format, we are confident that our member countries will be able to effectively engage on pressing global economic issues at these Spring Meetings,” the statement continued. Share this -







Florida confirms third case A third case of the coronarvirus is being investigated in Hillsborough County, Florida, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted Tuesday. The individual resides with someone who has tested positive for the virus, spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferré said. That person, a woman in her 20s, had recently traveled to Italy. Share this -







New York Auto Show will proceed as planned, organizers say The New York Auto Show will proceed as planned in April, according to a tweet from a Reuters reporter. New York Auto Show says it does not plan to cancel next month's show saying Javits Center has installed 70 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the convention center — David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) March 3, 2020 Organizers said they are "in communication with state and local officials" and that the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center "is taking precautionary measures inside the venue to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses." The Beijing Auto Show, scheduled for April, was postponed in February, and the Geneva Motor Show was canceled just 96 hours prior to the event last week, due to a Swiss government ban on large gatherings. Organizers for the 2020 North American International Auto Show, held annually in Detroit, said they "remain optimistic" that event will proceed in June. Share this -







Maryland governor: 'Stay informed' At this time, Maryland has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the public health threat in Maryland remains low. Marylanders should continue to stay informed by visiting https://t.co/1ScNBlOAUx or calling 2-1-1. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 3, 2020 Share this -







Sign of the times, cont'd Indonesia's commuter train officials distribute free-protective masks to the passengers following confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease of COVID-19 in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 3, 2020. Willy Kurniawan / Reuters Share this -





