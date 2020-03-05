New cases in Nevada and Illinois The state of Nevada has announced its first coronavirus case, a man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Washington state. That patient is now hospitalized in Nevada. We're reporting our first #COVID19 case in a male in his 50s who has a travel history to Washington State. He is @ClarkCounty resident and is hospitalized in isolation. For more information, visit https://t.co/mt74yqbluz. #WashYourHands — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) March 5, 2020 Thursday, Illinois health officials announced the fifth case in that state. The patient is a male in his 20s who flew from Italy to Chicago's O'Hare airport earlier this month. Share this -







WHO: 'Encouraging signs' from South Korea From World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's opening statement at the WHO's Thursday briefing: LIVE: Daily media briefing on #COVID19 with @DrTedros #coronavirus https://t.co/sFyW45IcZk — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 5, 2020 "In the past 24 hours, China reported 143 cases. Most cases continue to be reported from Hubei province, and 8 provinces have not reported any cases in the last 14 days. Outside China, 2055 cases were reported in 33 countries. Around 80 percent of those cases continue to come from just three countries. We see encouraging signs from the Republic of Korea. The number of newly-reported cases appears to be declining, and the cases that are being reported are being identified primarily from known clusters. Although a few countries are reporting large numbers of cases, 115 countries have not reported any cases. 21 countries have reported only one case. And 5 countries that had reported cases have not reported new cases in the past 14 days. The experience of these countries and of China continues to demonstrate that this is not a one-way street."







NY attorney general cracks down on price gouging New York Attorney General Letitia James issued guidance on Thursday for how people can avoid price gouging and scams related to the coronavirus outbreak. "We must beware of unscrupulous actors who attempt to take advantage of this fear and anxiety to scam or deceive consumers," said James, noting, "It is imperative that New Yorkers remain calm, but stay vigilant." James said her office is actively monitoring retailers and clamping down on entities claiming treatment or a vaccine for COVID-19. The New York Attorney General announcement comes after the California Attorney General issued a price gouging alert following the state's declaration of a public health emergency in response to the virus. The law prohibits people and businesses from charging more than 10 percent of the price of an item before a state or local declaration of emergency. Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to criminal prosecution and could face a fine of up to $10,000.







U.K. announces first coronavirus death An "older patient with underlying health conditions" became the first person to die from coronavirus in the U.K. on Thursday, Britain's Chief Medical Officer said. Professor Chris Whitty said in a statement that it was thought that the patient contracted the virus in Britain. They were being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, a small town around 30 miles west of London, he added. In a separate statement, the hospital said that the patient had "previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons," but had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. "The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," it added.







Cuomo: 22 confirmed cases in New York UPDATE: NY now has 22 confirmed #Coronavirus cases statewide – 11 new positive tests since yesterday.



Of the new cases:



-8 are in Westchester, all mild or no symptoms

-2 are in NYC, both individuals hospitalized

-1 is in Nassau County, a 42yo man, also hospitalized — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 5, 2020







Tennessee confirms first case of coronavirus Tennessee's first confirmed case of coronavirus involves a 44-year-old man residing near Nashville who recently traveled out of state, state health department officials said Thursday. The Williamson County man has a mild illness and has been isolating himself at home, they add. Officials said they are working to identify others who may have come into contact with him to "contain the spread of this disease in our communities." A hotline has also been established for Tennessee residents seeking more information about COVID-19. The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The hotline will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central daily. pic.twitter.com/eRvgd060TT — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 5, 2020







Amid growing coronavirus cases, another number increasing: recoveries It only took a few days for the Wisconsin patient to get over the fever and a cough — and feel well enough to get out of bed and back to normal life: shop for groceries, hang out in a coffee shop, maybe see a new movie. But that wasn't an option, because the patient wasn't getting over the common cold or even the flu. Instead, the individual had the new coronavirus, meaning it would be several weeks before the person — who remains unidentified for privacy — could leave the house or invite friends and family to visit. Read more about coronavirus recoveries.







Walmart restricts employee travel, cancels Dallas conference Walmart is restricting employee domestic and international travel, allowing only "business-critical trips," the company announced Thursday, citing an abundance of caution related to the coronavirus. The company also said it will cancel its annual Walmart U.S. Customer Conference, which was scheduled to be in Dallas next week, and will instead have "a virtual form" of the meeting. Walmart said the new guidelines will remain in place at least until the end of April.






