New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for essential workers, such as those in the health care and food supply industries. The guidance is focused on when those workers can return to work after having been exposed to the new coronavirus. — Do take your temperature before work. — Do wear a face mask at all times. — Do practice social distancing as work duties permit. — Don't stay at work if you become sick — Don't share headsets or objects used near face. — Don't congregate in the break room or other crowded places.







Photos: Riding along with paramedics EMT Carlos Cabrera treats a gravely-ill patient with COVID-19 symptoms at his home in Yonkers, N.Y., on Monday. The man, 92, was barely breathing when they arrived, and family members gave permission to intubate him at home before being transported to St. John's Riverside Hospital. John Moore / Getty Images EMT Randy Lilly puts a surgical mask on an African American patient showing COVID-19 symptoms in his apartment in Stamford, Conn., on Saturday. Severe cases of COVID-19 are disproportionately affecting African American communities, according to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. John Moore / Getty Images Lilly carries a 10-month-old boy with fever after arriving by ambulance to Stamford Hospital on Saturday. Fever is a common symptom of COVID-19, although cases with young children are relatively rare. Stamford has more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. John Moore / Getty Images







Biden calls for feds to cover COBRA payments amid pandemic Speaking at a virtual town hall on Wednesday, apparent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said the federal government needs to step up its game to people who've been forced out of work because of the coronavirus crisis. "We're going to have to do more," Biden said, saying future spending bills should include expanded unemployment payments and subsidies for Obamacare to make sure people can afford their health care. "The same goes for COBRA," Biden said. "The government should pick up the full cost of COBRA premiums right now." Biden says government should pay 'full cost of COBRA premiums' April 8, 2020 02:24 He also repeated his calls for "a rent freeze and a moratorium on evictions during this pandemic" as well as up to $10,000 in student debt relief. "The money and the plans that are in the CARES act won't be enough," he said. "America's long-term recovery is going to require far more investment, but it needs to be smart and effective."







Birx praises 'American people's strength' as social distancing measures appear to be working Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the nation's top doctors, praised Americans on Wednesday for sticking to the social distancing measures as new models show a lower coronavirus death projection in the U.S. in the coming months. "We are still in awe of the American people's strength in this in following through," Birx said during the daily White House coronavirus task force briefing, noting that the widespread behavioral change has resulted in a far lower death forecast that models initially suggested. Birx said she hopes this will change how people think about respiratory diseases. She said Americans can continue to honor those who have died, those who are at high risk, such as seniors, and health care workers by continuing to stay indoors and follow the guidelines. She noted that the numbers of coronavirus cases are "stabilizing," but "there is still a significant amount of disease there and everyone needs to continue to follow the guidelines."







Over 4,200 dead from coronavirus in New York City A medical worker transports a body from a refrigerated container at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, in Brooklyn, NY on April 8, 2020. Mary Altaffer / AP Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 4,200 in New York City, health officials said on Wednesday, as the city suffered yet another dramatic spike in the death toll. As of 5 p.m. ET, the city's health department pegged the total number of coronavirus deaths at 4,260 — that's up from 3,544 just 24 hours earlier. This surge of 716 followed the Monday-to-Tuesday jump of 806 additional fatalities, from 2,738 to 3,544.







Kansas lawmakers overturn order limiting religious gatherings, governor calls it 'shockingly irresponsible' Lawmakers in Kansas overturned an executive order by Gov. Laura Kelley that restricted religious gatherings to 10 people, despite the state's spike in coronavirus cases. The state's Legislative Coordinating Council voted 5-2 on Wednesday to undo the order .The vote cam just hours after Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, said the order likely violate the state constitution and discouraged law enforcement from enforcing restrictions. Kelley, a Democrat, called the decision "shockingly irresponsible" in a briefing on Wednesday, where she reported a nearly 40 percent increase in deaths in the state. Three of the 12 clusters found in Kansas have come from church gatherings, according to public health officials. "There are real-life consequences to the partisan games Republican leaders played today and I simply cannot stand for it," Kelley said. "Kansans are dying every day at the hands of this pandemic and there is no room or excuse for these petty political distractions." The governor said she was directing her administration's legal team to try to resolve the issue. As of Wednesday evening, there are 1,046 cases with 38 deaths due to coronavirus in Kansas.







Emergency hospital at Seattle Seahawks stadium shut down, to be sent to state with more need Rows of patient beds are shown at a military field hospital on April 5, 2020, at the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle. Ted S. Warren / AP A emergency field hospital being hastily built at the home of the Seattle Seahawks will be shut down before it even opened, and materials sent to other places in need, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. The announcement came just two days after the Department of Defense said the temporary medical facility at the CenturyLink Field Event Center would be open this week, intended to take non-coronavirus patients and relieve the burden of hospitals being overwhelmed with COVID-19 victims. "To be clear, this doesn't mean we're out of the woods. We can't let up in our fight against COVID-19," Inslee said in a statement. Today we're returning the field hospital stationed at Century Link to @FEMA so it can be redeployed to a state with a more significant need.

I'm proud that our diligence has saved lives across the state, and am even more proud that we can now help save lives across the country. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 8, 2020



Florida deputy sheriff is state's first police coronavirus fatality Deputy Shannon Bennett. Broward Sheriff's Office Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Bennett of Broward County, Florida, died April 3 from COVID-19, the first coronavirus-related death of a law enforcement officer in a state that has only recently begun to grapple with the global pandemic. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony confirmed Bennett's death and said he had apparently contracted the coronavirus in the line of duty. Bennett, 39, left work early on March 23 due to illness and tested positive for coronavirus shortly after being admitted to the hospital. "Deputy Shannon Bennett was a 12 year veteran of the Broward Sheriff's Office; an out and proud gay law enforcement deputy; a school resource officer who protected and mentored the young students at Deerfield Beach Elementary; a man in love to be wedded later this year," the department tweeted on Sunday. "Rest In Peace." Read the full story here.






