New fence around the White House becomes a canvas for protesters Msafiri, 5, of Baltimore, stands among signs along the fence constructed at Lafayette Park including drawings of Breonna Taylor, Emmett Till, and Trayvon Martin, as demonstrators protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House. Jacquelyn Martin / AP New fencing put up around the White House in an effort to keep protesters at bay has become a magnet for demonstrators, who've been decorating it with signs honoring George Floyd and demanding police reform. The new taller fencing started going up around the White House complex last Monday, after federal officials forcibly cleared a part of the area of peaceful protesters shortly before President Donald Trump toured the area en route to a church that had suffered fire damage during rioting over the weekend. The extra security measure was also implemented after The New York Times reported, and NBC News confirmed, that the president had been taken to a secure bunker during demonstrations on Friday. Share this -







Biden comes out against defunding police departments Joe Biden opposes the defunding of police departments, his presidential campaign said Monday — putting the presumptive Democratic nominee at odds with a position that has grown popular among protesters demonstrating nationwide against police brutality and racism. Biden "does not believe that police should be defunded," campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement. Bates said Biden instead supports reforming policing across the country and pointed to Biden’s previously-released criminal justice reform plan that proposed new funding for community policing and diversifying police departments. "As his criminal justice proposal made clear months ago, Vice President Biden does not believe that police should be defunded. He hears and shares the deep grief and frustration of those calling out for change, and is driven to ensure that justice is done and that we put a stop to this terrible pain," Bates said. "Biden supports the urgent need for reform, including funding for public schools, summer programs, and mental health and substance abuse treatment separate from funding for policing, so that officers can focus on the job of policing. This also means funding community policing programs that improve relationships between officers and residents, and provides the training that is needed to avert tragic, unjustifiable deaths." A movement calling to "defund the police" has gained traction at protests across the nation in recent weeks, including in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was last month killed in police custody. Share this -







France to abandon police chokeholds, security chief says France’s top security offical says police will no longer conduct chokeholds that have been blamed for multiple cases of asphyxiation and have come under renewed criticism after George Floyd’s death in the United States. With the French government under increasing pressure to address accusations of brutality and racism within the police force, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced Monday that “the method of seizing the neck via strangling will be abandoned and will no longer be taught in police schools.” He said that during an arrest, “it will be now forbidden to push on the back of the neck or the neck.” Share this -







Pelosi, top Democrats unveil police reform bill Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other congressional Democrats are unveiling comprehensive legislation Monday that seeks to hold police departments accountable, track misconduct and outline ways for law enforcement to change their tactics. The bill, dubbed the “Justice in Policing Act,” would ban chokeholds, including the kind used by a police officer in the Minneapolis death of George Floyd last month, as well as no-knock warrants such as the one that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March, according to a bill summary obtained by NBC News and a House Democratic aide. The legislation would also require local police departments to send data on the use of force to the federal government and create a grant program that would allow state attorneys general to create an independent process to investigate misconduct or excessive use of force, according to the five-page summary of the bill. Further, it would make it easier for people to recover damages when police departments violate their civil rights. Read the full story here. Share this -







Martin Luther King III lays flowers at site where George Floyd was killed Laying flowers at the site of George Floyd’s murder. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/21OYntBECL — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) June 8, 2020 Share this -







St. Louis man charged with murder in fatal shooting of retired police captain A 24-year-old man was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department captain who was killed while protecting a friend's pawn shop from looters last week, authorities said Sunday. Stephan Cannon of St. Louis faces one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with retired captain David Dorn's death. He is being held without bond, according to St. Louis police. Jimmie Robinson, 27, was also charged with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and stealing in connection with Dorn's death. He's being held on $30,000 cash-only bond. The arrests were announced five days after Dorn was shot and killed after responding to an alarm at Lee Pawn and Jewelry Store amid protests and unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Four other officers were shot that night and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged. Read the full story here. Share this -







NYPD misconduct often involves minority youth, report says The vast majority of complaints about mistreatment of youths by New York Police officers involved children of color, according to a report released Monday by the city’s police watchdog agency. The New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board released an analysis of more than 100 complaints involving young New Yorkers between January 2018 and last June that showed that young males of color between the ages of 10 and 18 were a complainant and/or victim in nearly 65 percent of complaints involving youth, despite only accounting for less than five percent of New York City’s population. The report added that several youth-NYPD interactions involving New Yorkers between the ages of 10 and 18 involved officers stopping youth for "seemingly innocuous activities," such as playing, high-fiving, running, carrying backpacks and jaywalking. The report comes amid mounting calls for police reform in the wake of in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. Share this -







Thousands expected to pay final respects to George Floyd in Houston We’re outside Houston’s Fountain of Praise Church this morning where thousands are expected to pay their final respects to #GeorgeFloyd. Tomorrow he’ll be laid to rest in a private ceremony. Our story for the @TODAYshow: pic.twitter.com/wFAlSmhHW8 — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) June 8, 2020 Share this -





