New Hampshire confirms first case New Hampshire's epidemiologist, Dr. Benjamin Chan, said the person had recently traveled to Italy, according to NBC affiliate WBTS. The patient is not sick enough to be hospitalized, but is quarantined at home. "We will be working tirelessly to investigate this most recent identification and to identify any potential susceptible contacts who may need themselves to be placed under self-quarantine," Chan said during a news conference. The diagnosis will be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.







New case confirmed in Illinois, the state's 4th Another coronavirus case has been diagnosed in Illinois, the state's fourth. The Illinois Department of Public Heath announced Monday the patient is a woman in her 70s, and is quarantined in her home. Her husband — also in his 70s — was previously diagnosed. Both patients are said to be doing well. Health officials are now reaching out to people who may have come into contact with the couple to prevent any further spread. Two other patients diagnosed in Illinois in January have since recovered.







Las Vegas casinos brace for loss of Chinese tourism Business analysts and gaming experts say it's largely too soon to tell how the outbreak could affect the U.S. gambling industry. But some U.S.-based casino companies, including MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Las Vegas Sands Corp., have warned investors in annual reports over the past month that travel restrictions could negatively affect their Las Vegas properties. Read the full story here. People stand in front of the fountains at the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Sylvain Sonnet / Getty Images







Saudi Arabia confirms first case The first confirmed case in Saudi Arabia is a citizen who traveled from Iran through Bahrain and did not disclose his presence at the Saudi port, the Saudi Ministry of Health said Monday.







The scene in Iraq A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a man at the entrance checkpoint of Irbil, Iraq, capital of the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, on March 2, 2020. Azad Lashkari / Reuters







Reuters: British Airways cancels some flights from U.K. to U.S. British Airways said Monday it was cancelling some flights from the United Kingdom to the United States to match the reduced customer demand amid the outbreak, Reuters reported. The news agency cited a statement from the carrier.







2 quarantined women released from University of Nebraska Medical Center Two women who were quarantined after going on a cruise will head home after testing negative for the novel coronavirus, the University of Nebraska Medical Center announced Monday. Joanne Kirkland, of Tennessee, and Jeri Serratti-Goldman, of California, said at a news conference that they were "shocked" when they found out the virus was on the ship, and they were grateful to staff at the medical center for the treatment they received. "For myself, this has been an amazing experience," Serratti-Goldman said. "The way that the staff treated us, my friends are saying, 'Oh my gosh, how can you do it.' It was seamless." The Nebraska Medical Center was a key player in treating people during the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014.







Greater number of coronavirus cases now diagnosed outside of China New coronavirus cases outside of China are outpacing new cases in China, but the majority of those new cases are in just four countries, the World Health Organization reported Monday. "In last 24 hours, there were almost nine times more cases reported outside China than inside China," WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news conference. Since the outbreak started, cases in 61 other countries have exceeded 8,700. There have been 127 total deaths outside of China. The majority of those cases are in four countries — Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea — and represent the "greatest concern" for public health officials. But many countries have only limited spread. Of the other 57 affected countries, 38 have 10 or fewer cases. Nineteen have reported just one case. And a handful haven't reported a new case in two weeks.







WHO staffer in Iran tests positive "A WHO staff member in our #Iran country office has now tested positive for #COVID19. He has mild disease"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 2, 2020






