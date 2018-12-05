New Hampshire secretary of state survives challenge, reelected to 22nd term

Overcoming his most serious challenge in decades, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner was narrowly elected to a 22nd term to the post that oversees the nation’s first presidential primary.
Gardner, 70, was reelected on the second ballot during a joint session of the New Hampshire legislature Wednesday, defeating fellow Democrat Colin Van Ostern, 209 to 205 in the second round of voting.
Gardner was actually an underdog heading into the vote. The 39-year-old Van Ostern announced he would challenge Gardner earlier this year and raised more than $200,000 for his campaign, according to the Associated Press. He hoped to seize on growing discontent in his party with Gardner over his support of GOP-backed voting laws, but more significantly, Gardner’s decision to serve on President Trump’s “voter fraud” commission in 2017. A straw poll among Democrats in the New Hampshire House last month was lopsided in Van Ostern’s favor.
But Gardner and several longtime allies in both parties made a furious last-minute bid to keep him in office, a case largely based on his ability to protect New Hampshire’s first in the nation status and his reputation for non-partisan handling of the office.
There was some unexpected drama in the voting. Despite only two candidates being on the ballot, the initial vote failed to produce a winner. Gardner initially received 208 votes, Van Ostern 207, with one ballot listed as “scatter.” The rules – which came to be the source of some debate – require a majority of ballots cast-plus one to win, meaning Gardner was initially one vote shy of staying in office.
As secretary of state since 1976, Gardner has not only been singularly empowered to decide when the presidential primary will be, but also has overseen the process in which candidates for president file to get on the ballot.
Gardner has welcomed many candidates to his office when they came to file in person, including future President Obama in 2007, future President Trump in 2015, and Hillary Clinton four times – twice when she filed for her husband, and twice when she filed for herself.