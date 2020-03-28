New Jersey governor asks landlords to show 'compassion' New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a 90-day mortgage-payment relief program and asked landlords to show compassion to tenants who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy said national and state lenders have agreed to allow homeowners in the state who have been financially harmed by the crisis a grace period on their mortgages. He asked landlords to pass the relief on to tenants and reminded them that they are not allowed to evict tenants during the pandemic. "To every landlord, I cannot stress this enough, now is the time to show some compassion and to work with your renters to ensure that they stay safe and in their homes," he said. Read the full story here. Share this -







New Jersey governor cracks down on house parties amid coronavirus pandemic Police in New Jersey broke up a house party in which 47 people crammed into a small apartment in violation of the state's stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines, the state governor said. The organizer was charged. "Last night, Ewing Township Police broke up a party with 47 people – including a DJ – crammed into a 550-square foot apartment," he said during a press conference Saturday. Murphy took to Twitter hours later to tell residents that organizing a party in the middle of a pandemic is "illegal, dangerous, and stupid." "We will crash your party. You will pay a big fine. And we will name & shame you until EVERYONE gets this message into their heads," he tweeted.



NO CORONA PARTIES. They’re illegal, dangerous, and stupid.



Read the full story here.







More than 700 New Jersey police officers test positive for the coronavirus More than 700 police officers in New Jersey have tested positive for the coronavirus, acting State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said Saturday. About the same number of officers are quarantined in their homes, he said at a news conference. Two who were in serious condition are now stable. Callahan did not give further details but said there are officers from all 21 counties of the state that have the virus.







Infant who tested positive for the coronavirus dies in Illinois An infant in Chicago who tested positive for the coronavirus has died, Illinois state health officials said Saturday. The child was younger than a year old. "There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the baby's death. Illinois currently has 3,491 coronavirus cases, with 47 deaths. More than 85 percent of the deaths are among people age 60 and over.







Demand for N95 masks is up by 20 times New data obtained by NBC News provide a sobering picture of the massive scale of the N95 mask shortage. For the last several years, annual U.S. demand for N95 medical masks was around 25 million, according to Chaun Powell, Vice President of Preparedness and Response for Premier, a hospital group purchasing organization. But Powell said that in just the first three months of 2020, total demand has already hit 136 million — more than 20 times higher than the typical rate, calculated on a monthly basis. Vizient, another hospital group purchasing organization, told NBC News its client hospitals are burning through a year's supply of N95 masks in a month. Mask manufacturers are attempting to meet the need, but those efforts are unlikely to match the pace of the coronavirus outbreak. The largest N95 mask manufacturer, 3M, has ramped up domestic production to 35 million a month, but that won't even cover the demand in March. And there's every reason to believe that need will grow in the weeks ahead. Hospitals, public health officials and suppliers are scrambling for alternatives. The FDA's decision to lower standards on which masks can be used in a medical setting are a start, Powell said. "We're moving in the right direction," he said, but he says the demand "if anything, is artificially low." The largest N95 mask manufacturer, 3M, has ramped up domestic production to 35 million a month, but that won't even cover the demand in March. And there's every reason to believe that need will grow in the weeks ahead. While hospitals and suppliers scramble for alternatives, Powell said the FDA's decision to lower standards on which masks can be used in a medical setting is a start to the growing problem. "We're moving in the right direction," Powell said, adding that the demand "if anything, is artificially low."







Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to U.S. after recovering from COVID-19 Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the United States after recovering from the coronavirus in Australia. They were both photographed driving around Los Angeles, where they live, on Friday, E! News reported. The married couple was in Australia, where Hanks was filming an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, when they tested positive for COVID-19. Hanks and Wilson took to social media on March 11 to announce the diagnosis. Production of Luhrmann's film was officially postponed a few days later. Read the full story here.







'70,000-ton message of hope': Trump sees off Navy hospital ship as it heads for NYC President Donald Trump visited Norfolk, Va. on Saturday to see off the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship that is headed to New York to provide extra space and support to medical workers in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. "This great ship behind me is a 70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York. A place I know very well, a place I love," Trump continued. The USNS Comfort, which can hold about 1,000 beds, will be used to treat patients who are not infected with COVID-19 in order to free up much-needed hospital space for infected patients in New York City. Click here for the full story.







Italy sees nearly 900 coronavirus deaths overnight Priest Don Marcello gives a blessing to the coffins of the deceased inside the church of San Giuseppe in Seriate, Italy on March 28, 2020. Piero Cruciatti / AFP - Getty Images Italian officials said Saturday that 889 people died of coronavirus overnight, bringing the death toll in the country to 10,023. The number of coronavirus cases in Italy also continue to increase, with a new total of 92,472, up nearly 6,000 since Friday. The country is also seeing a rise in recoveries among COVID-19 patients, according to Italy's Protection Civil Agency. So far, 12,384 people have recovered from the disease, an increase of 1,434 over Friday. Italy's coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000 March 28, 2020 02:03






