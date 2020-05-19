New Jersey gym opens for second day in defiance of state order

The police department in Bellmawr, about 10 miles southeast of Philadelphia in Camden County, said in a statement that gym owners Frank Trumbetti and Ian Smith were both charged on a summons with a disorderly person's offense, the statement said.
But despite the charges, the business opened again Tuesday.
Military will make swabs for COVID-19 tests at Navy shipyard in Maine
The arm of the U.S. military that develops medical products to protect service members has joined with the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, to produce nasal swabs needed for coronavirus testing.
The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) and the Navy shipyard have agreed to produce the swabs via 3-D printing. The shipyard has the capacity to print up to 10,000 swabs per day.
The swabs are intended to be used by the Defense Department for nasopharyngeal diagnostic testing for COVID-19.
The shipyard has already used 3-D printing to make face shields for protection from the coronavirus.
Lauren Egan
2h ago / 8:51 PM UTC
Trump says he's not sure whether he'll wear face mask on factory tour despite company policy
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is not sure whether he will wear a face mask Thursday when he visits a Ford factory in Michigan, appearing to go against Ford's safety protocols.
"I don’t know, I haven’t even thought of it," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House when asked by reporters if he planned to wear a mask. "It depends, I mean, you know, certain areas I would and certain areas I don’t, but I will certainly look at it."
Ford said that their policy "is that everyone wears PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
“We have shared our policies and recommendations. The White House has its own safety and testing policies in place and will make its own determination," Ford added.
Trump said he would determine whether to wear a mask depending on the place he was visiting.
"Is something a hospital? Is it a ward? Is it, what is it exactly? I’m going to a plant, so we’ll see. Where it’s appropriate I would do it, certainly," he said.
Trump has been criticized for not wearing a face mask to factory tours in Arizona and Pennsylvania. In private, Trump has worried that wearing a mask would send the wrong message and make him look ridiculous.
David K. Li
2h ago / 8:39 PM UTC
Belmont Stakes will be held, with no one in grandstands, on June 20
The Belmont had originally been set for June 6 just outside of New York City, before the coronavirus pandemic brought virtually all pro sports in North America to an abrupt halt.
The New York Racing Association pushed back its most famous event, but by only two weeks, in stark contrast to the Triple Crown's other two races, the Kentucky Derby in Louisville and Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.
This is not true. There have been several studies into the effect of hydroxychloroquine on patients sick with the disease caused by coronavirus that have found the drug to be ineffective or harmful to patients fighting coronavirus.
NYU still plans to have in-person courses in the fall
New York University announced Tuesday that it still plans to hold in-person classes for the fall semester, even as some universities are opting for virtual-only courses to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus cases.
Those plans could change depending on guidelines issued by local and federal authorities, according to a message from NYU Provost Katherine Fleming.
"We’ll be living with safety measures and will have to be highly flexible so we can respond to a changing landscape," Fleming's email said. "I can promise you, however, that our goal is to enable you to stay on track academically in a way that works best for you in the current context and that maximizes flexibility."
The California State University System, which runs 23 campuses, took the opposite approach last week and announced it would hold most of its courses online in the fall. CSU is among one of the largest four-year-public university systems in the country, educating about 480,000 students a year.
Harvey Weinstein's transfer to Los Angeles delayed due to coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic has delayed extradition for convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, who still faces sex crimes charges from three separate incidents that allegedly occurred in Los Angeles.
"The virus has delayed the processing of the extradition paperwork,” Greg Risling from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. “There is no time estimate on when he will appear in a Los Angeles courtroom."
COVID-19 spread silently through a rural Arkansas church in March, CDC says
Two people infected with COVID-19 spread the virus to more than 30 people during church gatherings in Arkansas in early March, before the first case was ever diagnosed in that state, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday.
The cases illustrate how rapidly the virus can spread to others involved in faith-based organizations, and may have implications for places of worship as churches nationwide figure out how to reopen safely.
Starting May 25, passengers will be required to wear face coverings during flights. Social areas on planes have also been closed, and bottles of hand sanitizer will be readily available for passengers and crew members.
“At Qatar Airways, we have introduced these additional safety measures onboard our flights to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of our passengers and cabin crew, and to limit the spread of coronavirus,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker in the news release.
Dareh Gregorian
3h ago / 8:02 PM UTC
Unlike Trump, Pence says he's not taking hydroxychloroquine
Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday he's not taking hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment for COVID-19 that President Donald Trump has vigorously promoted and claims to be taking himself.
"My physician hasn’t recommended that but I wouldn’t hesitate to take the counsel of my doctor," Pence told Fox News in an interview from NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C. "I would never begrudge any American taking the advice of their physician."
Trump announced Monday that he's been taking the drug for about 10 days, despite warnings from the Food and Drug Administration that it can cause potential heart problems and initial studies that have shown the antimalarial drug is not an effective treatment for the coronavirus.