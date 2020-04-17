New Jersey to issue temporary licenses for foreign doctors READINGTON, N.J. — Foreign-licensed physicians living in the United States can now apply for a “temporary emergency license” to practice medicine in New Jersey during the coronavirus pandemic. “This army can always use more reinforcements,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday as he announced the program, which will begin accepting applications immediately. Murphy called it “fitting” that New Jersey is the first state in the nation with a program of this magnitude. “This is a state where the immigrant experience is writ large in our collective history,” Murphy said. “This is a state where people from all over the world have come to build a new life and to live the American dream.” Physicians licensed under the program will be able to provide in-person medical care at facilities licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health or at another location designated as an emergency health care center by the state health commissioner. Share this -







Some small business owners got $0, while lenders got billions in fees Small-business owners across America are outraged after the coronavirus relief program intended to extend them a financial lifeline exhausted its $350 billion fund less than two weeks after it started — while lenders took home almost $6 billion in fees. "We survived the 9/11 economic hardships and the 2008 economic downturn that seemed to go on forever, but I don't know if we will survive the COVID-19 economic disaster," said Candace Senato, who has owned a Tempe, Arizona-based freight shipping company for 28 years. The Small Business Administration opened two programs: The $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program offered businesses with fewer than 500 employees a loan that can turn into a free grant if used to cover payroll and other allowed expenses and employees aren't laid off. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan provided up to $2 million in financial assistance for any business that has losses as a result of the pandemic. However, now that the money has already dried up for both programs, business owners' frustrations have only grown. Read the full story here.







San Francisco makes face masks mandatory for everyone outside A pedestrian crosses an empty California Street during rush hour in San Francisco on March 17, 2020. David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images Anyone setting foot on the streets of San Francisco, outside their homes, will be required to wear a face covering, authorities said Friday. The order by Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax goes into effect tonight. Starting today, people in San Francisco are required to wear face coverings at essential businesses, in public facilities, on transit, and while performing essential work.



This is not a replacement for staying home and physical distancing, but it is an important step for safety. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 17, 2020 "Additionally, transportation workers and other employees who interact with the public must also cover their face while doing essential work," according to the new city mandate. Los Angeles, California's largest city, already has a similar policy in place.







Senate Democrats take out frustrations over testing in Pence phone call WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats laid bare their frustrations about the lack of widespread testing in the U.S. during a teleconference with Vice President Mike Pence and the Coronavirus Task Force Friday afternoon, multiple sources tell NBC News. At one point during the call, Maine Sen. Angus King, an Independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said he has "never been so mad about a phone call in my life," adding that the administration's lack of national testing is "a dereliction of duty," according to three of the sources. This is the second phone call in two days that Democrats peppered the administration officials about testing. A bipartisan congressional task force to reopen the country pressed President Donald Trump about the issue of testing on two phone calls Thursday. Meanwhile, three senior administration officials tell NBC News that Friday night's White House briefing will focus primarily on testing. Task force officials are expected to say they are confident there is enough testing available to implement the first phase of the administration's plan to reopen the country, according to one official. The focus on testing comes as the administration is under fire for releasing its plans to open the economy in phases without having a nationwide testing and contact tracing program in place. At the end of Friday's call, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., brought up the president's "Liberate" Virginia, Michigan and Minnesota tweets, according to two sources familiar. A Democratic aide said that Pence attempted to talk about how the administration is working respectfully with the governors but Kaine said those tweets "are not at all respectful." Another source familiar said that Pence's response was that "the president is an effective communicator" and speaks with the American people in "a transparent and effective way." In addition to Pence, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Admiral Brett Giroir and other members of the task force were on the call offered for all Democratic senators. It's the second call Pence and the task force have had with Senate Democrats in as many weeks. Julie Tsirkin, Peter Alexander and Carol E. Lee contributed.







'We cannot put the cart before the horse': Governors react to Trump's reopening plan WASHINGTON — After President Donald Trump laid out his road map for reopening state economies, a number of governors sought to temper regional expectations, raising the alarm about moving too fast in the face of unresolved issues like a lack of mass testing. "They are helpful," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, said on MSNBC Friday of the guidelines, which encourage areas that meet certain criteria to begin easing social distancing restrictions by May 1. "We didn't want something more heavy-handed telling the governors what they had to do. That wouldn't have worked. Every region is a little bit different." New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday that while the White House's suggestions were appreciated, "the plain overriding fact is we cannot put the cart before the horse." Read the full story here.







Parent in college admission scam leaving prison early because of coronavirus A parent sentenced to six months in prison for participating in the college admissions bribery scheme is getting to go home early because of the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge has ruled. Toby Macfarlane, a former real estate executive from Del Mar, California, will be released to home confinement after his lawyers argued the conditions behind bars put him at serious risk of contracting the virus. He will be released after he completes a 14-day quarantine in prison on April 21, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said this week. Macfarlane was sentenced in November after admitting to paying $450,000 to get his children into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. Read the full story here.







Coronavirus restrictions highlight LGBTQ domestic abuse crisis Restrictions on movement introduced to combat the spread of the coronavirus have already greatly affected the day-to-day lives of hundreds of millions of people across the globe. But for victims of domestic abuse, or intimate partner violence, lockdown measures can present serious safety risks. "During this time of social distancing and for some quarantine, more than ever survivors are isolated," said Sabrina Santiago, co-executive director of the Network/La Red, a survivor-led social justice organization based in Boston that works to end domestic abuse in LGBTQ communities. "Being confined with their abuser will lead to escalations of abuse and removes tools of survival such as being able to leave the house to escape or de-escalate abuse," Santiago added. While many of the same methods of control used by heterosexual domestic abusers are also used by LGBTQ abusers, those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer face unique forms of manipulation related to their sexual orientation or gender identity. For example, by threatening to "out" the victim of intimate partner violence to their family or employer if they attempt to reveal abuse, the abusive partner can make reporting violence to social services far more difficult. Read the full story here.







Lady Gaga curating 'One World: Together at Home' fundraiser Global Citizen is producing a massive concert this weekend event titled "One World: Together at Home" to raise money to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Curated by Lady Gaga, the concert Saturday will be live-streamed and broadcast in a multitude of ways. It's being touted as the largest (virtual) gathering of major artists and influencers since Live Aid in 1985. The event will support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization. Read the full story here.







NYPD to wear black bands as death toll climbs Officers with the New York City Police Department will wear black bands across their shields to honor the 28 uniformed and civilian members who have died from COVID-19. "We do not know how long it will last, so we will continue to honor our colleagues in this way for the foreseeable future," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea wrote in a letter to the department. "We do know we will emerge stronger on the other side together." More than 2,100 uniformed members and 600 civilian members are out sick after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and 1,450 uniformed members of the NYPD have returned to full-duty service after recovering from the coronavirus, the department said.






