New Jersey Senate race moved to toss-up

The Cook Political Report has moved the New Jersey Senate race into its toss-up category just 11 days before Election Day. While Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez remains ahead in public polling in this dark blue state (he had a 5-point lead in a Rutgers poll released this week), he’s been heavily outspent by GOP pharmaceutical CEO Bob Hugin and last year’s federal corruption trial that ended in a mistrial continues to haunt the incumbent’s re-election bid. The Democratic Senate Majority PAC put $3 million into the race to help shore up Menendez last week, that’s on top of $3 million they put in earlier. Read the Cook Report’s latest rankings here.
latest posts from The Rundown
How Democrats are getting a bigger bang for the buck over the airwaves
Want to see how Democrats’ reliance on hard-dollar campaign fundraising—versus depending on outside Super PACs—is giving their party a bigger bang for the buck over the advertising airwaves?
Well, check out these numbers from the 26 most-saturated House districts (in terms of total spots aired on broadcast TV) from Sept. 1-Oct. 25, according to Advertising Analytics: Democrats are airing, on average, 60 percent of the overall ads in each district, and they have the overall per-spot advantage in 22 of 26 districts.
But in terms of dollars spent – remember, campaigns get discounts in TV ads, while Super PACs and outside groups pay premium rates – Democrats are outspending Republicans, on average, 55 percent to 45 percent in these same 26 districts.
So a heavy Dem reliance on campaign fundraising/spending turns a 55/45 spending advantage into a 60/40 spot advantage.
(Note: The spots-versus-spending isn’t 100 percent apples to apples – the spots are for broadcast TV, while the spending is broadcast + cable + radio.)
- NY-22: Dem 13,094 airings (57%), GOP 9,894 (43%)
- ME-02: GOP 11,122 airings (51%), Dem 10,566 (49%)
- MT-AL: Dem 8,304 airings (60%), GOP 5,552 (40%)
- KS-2: Dem 8,745 airings (64%), GOP 5,000 (36%)
- NM-2: Dem 9,727 airings (76%), GOP 3,027 (24%)
- MN-1: Dem 6,988 airings (55%), GOP 5,700 (45%)
- NY-19: Dem 6,708 airings (55%), GOP 5,589 (45%)
- KY-6: GOP 7,168 airings (59%), Dem 5,052 (41%)
- CO-6: Dem 8,269 airings (69%), GOP 3,696 (31%)
- IA-3: Dem 7,623 airings (64%), GOP 4,249 (36%)
- MI-8: Dem 8,764 airings (76%), GOP 2,773 (24%)
- CA-10: Dem 6,709 airings (61%), GOP 4,293 (39%)
- VA-2: Dem 7,048 airings (65%), GOP 3,840 (35%)
- CA-21: Dem 6,243 airings (60%), GOP 4,118 (40%)
- MN-3: GOP 5,458 airings (53%), Dem 4,900 (47%)
- WA-8: Dem 5,741 airings (57%), GOP 4,372 (43%)
- NC-9: Dem 8,489 airings (84%), GOP 1,582 (16%)
- WV-3: Dem 5,815 airings (60%), GOP 3,866 (40%)
- TX-7: Dem 5,807 airings (61%), GOP 3,727 (39%)
- VA-7: Dem 5,912 airings (62%), GOP 3,590 (38%)
- TX-23: Dem 5,173 airings (56%), GOP 4,017 (44%)
- MN-8: GOP 5,131 airings (56%), Dem 3,997 (44%)
- OH-1: Dem 4,632 airings (53%), GOP 4,098 (47%)
- KS-3: Dem 4,807 airings (56%), GOP 3,771 (44%)
- IL-13: Dem 5,569 airings (69%), GOP 2,510 (31%)
- VA-10: Dem 5,527 airings (69%), GOP 2,444 (31%)
SOURCE: Advertising Analytics
GOP attacks in blue Florida district by targeting Dem ally’s Castro praise
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro may be gone but he is not forgotten in Florida's 27th Congressional District, the Miami-area seat home to a surprisingly-close House election.
Republicans are hammering Democrat Donna Shalala over a planned, but scuttled, fundraiser with California Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee. After Castro's 2016 death, Lee called for people to "mourn" his death.
Those comments are the backbone for new ads by the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund that hit Shalala for the association.
"Tell me who you walk with and I'll tell you who you are," the NRCC's television spot says in Spanish.
"Donna Shalala wanted to align herself with sympathizers of the Castros and [Venezuelan President Nicolás] Maduro. Shalala is aligned with someone who flattered Fidel, who applauded what he did to the Cuban people and who wants to end the sancitons against the terrorist Maduro."
"Donna Shalala thinks she can represent us in Congress, but she obviously doesn't understand us," the ad says to close.
CLF is also out with a radio ad that strikes a similar tone, arguing that she doesn't speak Spanish and isn't right for the community.
During a recent Debate, Shalala said she opposes the Cuban government and accused her opponent, Republican Maria Elvira Salazar, of giving Castro an easy interview during her career as a journalist, according to the Miami Herald.
The whole situation typifies how Republicans have a newfound opening in a district President Trump lost by almost 20 points in 2016 and one prognosticators and partisans effectively wrote off earlier this year as a win for the Democrats.
From the Aug. 28 primary through September, the two campaigns spent just $200,000 on television ads in the district, a sign that few saw the race competitive.
But with polling showing a dramatic tightening, there's been almost $2 million spent on the airwaves in the district in October, with another $3.4 million booked through Election Day, according to Advertising Analytics.
Voters tell the NBC/WSJ poll what is dividing the country
Last week's NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 80 percent of American voters believe the country is mostly divided, while just 18 percent said it's mostly united.
But we drilled down to the source of that sentiment with an open-ended question asking voters who or what is most responsible for that division.
Check out some of the top responses from all voters in this word cloud below.
Follow the money: Senate edition
Yesterday, we broke down the recent independent expenditures in House races to show how recent spending decisions are playing out in the battle for the House majority.
Today, it's the Senate's turn. And there's a lot of interesting nuggets to glean from the data.
Like in yesterday's House breakdown, this analysis includes just independent expenditures, or money spent by outside groups without coordination with candidates, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 22. And unlike our television advertising figures, which includes advertising time paid for in advance, this only captures spending decisions that were made and filed with the FEC this month.
So while these numbers won't capture all of the advertising that voters were subjected to in the same time period, it gives a good look at the real-time spending decisions made in these races.
Arizona leads the pack with about $24.8 million spent by outside groups this month. The majority of that, $15.8 million, was spent on defining Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, who has been battling an onslaught of Republican attacks that leverage old footage of Sinema disparaging the state.
Groups have spent $12.1 million against Sinema over that time period, with Democrats coming to her defense with $3.7 million in positive spending.
That's about the same amount of independent expenditures made on the whole in the Montana, West Virginia and Ohio Senate races combined over that same span. While a lot of that has to do with the price of media markets, it's clear how much of a priority the battle over Sinema's favorables is, particularly for Republicans.
Not to be outdone, Sinema supporters have spent $8.5 million opposing Republican Rep. Martha McSally over that same time period, as McSally's allies spent just $513,000 to support her.
Florida's Senate race follows close behind with about $24.7 million in outside spending this month. The vast majority of that, $18.7 million, is pro-Democratic spending as the party looks to keep pace with the prolific spending of Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott.
Then comes Indiana, with its about $22.1 million in outside spending. This race has been far more even, with supporters of Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly spending $11.6 million and Republican Mike Braun's allies dropping $10.5 million.
Democrats have the edge in Nevada, where outside groups have combined to spend about $22 million. There's been $12.7 million in pro-Democratic spending there, compared to $9.5 million in pro-Republican spending.
Tennessee, a state where Republicans have a slight spending edge, rounds out the top five. Groups backing Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn have spent $10.9 million there, while Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen's allies have spent $10.1 million.
There are other interesting figures that pop out outside of the top 10 as well.
- Missouri's Senate race is the only other one that's seen more than $10 million in outside spending this month. There's been more than $19 million spent on the battle between Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley.
- There's just been $13,000 spent this month to help Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Lou Barletta in his bid against Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey—one radio ad from Stars and Stripes Forever PAC. Casey continues to post a double-digit lead in recent polling, suggesting Democrats are pulling away in a state President Trump won in 2016.
- Not a dime in outside money has been spent over this period to help controversial Virginia Republican nominee Corey Stewart
- The outside-spending spigot is drying up in Wisconsin. Once a top target of outside groups, particularly Republican ones, Wisconsin saw just $1.2 million in new independent expenditures over the past three weeks. That's behind every other race where Democrats are defending a seat in a state Trump won in 2016 except Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Meet the Midterms: Environmental issues break the red-blue divide in Florida
When MTP Daily team took the show on the road to Florida this week, environmental issues were top of mind for Florida voters.
No matter whether they were Republicans, Democrats or independents, voters repeatedly stressed the need for whoever wins the state's pivotal Senate and governor's races to help solve the issues putting Florida's waterways at risk.
Watch "Meet the Press" anchor Chuck Todd share his analysis and hear from the voters themselves.
Exclusive: Priorities USA launches new ad campaign targeting McConnell entitlement talk
Heidi Przybyla
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is quickly becoming the vessel for the Democratic Party’s closing argument to midterm voters, a push punctuated by a new ad shared with NBC News.
Priorities USA Action, the largest Democratic Party super PAC, is launching on a $2 million national television campaign Thursday highlighting the Kentucky Republican’s comments blaming entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare for the rising federal debt despite two decades worth of tax cuts.
"The Republicans just admitted it," says the ad, titled "Big Cuts," which will run through Election Day.
"They’re going to make you pay for their massive tax giveaway to big corporations and the wealthy. AFTER the election," the ad says.
Last week, McConnell gave interviews to Bloomberg and Reuters in which he said entitlements are the “real drivers of the debt” and called for them to be paired “to the demographics of the future.”
On Tuesday night, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi sent a "Dear Colleague" letter to her members reminding them to keep their focus on health care in the aftermath of McConnell’s remarks. "Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and the Affordable Care Act are on the ballot," said Pelosi. Further, "Over 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions are at risk, and they need to know the truth," said Pelosi.
Democrats this week are also seizing on a report detailing a nearly dollar-for-dollar balance between two decades of tax cuts benefiting the wealthiest 1 percent and proposed GOP spending cuts to the nation’s social safety net programs. Read more about that here.
Two weeks before the election, McConnell’s comments, say Democrats, have allowed them a final chance to break through with messaging they’ve been trying for months to advance.
"Mitch McConnell helped frame the incredibly high stakes of this election," Priorities USA Action Chairman Guy Cecil said in a statement to NBC News.
In his interviews, McConnell said the programs would not be cut unless both parties agreed to changes.
"We all know that there will be no solution to that, short of some kind of bipartisan grand bargain that makes the very, very popular entitlement programs be in a position to be sustained. That hasn’t happened since the ‘80s," McConnell told Reuters on Oct. 17. "But at some point we will have to sit down on a bipartisan basis and address the long-term drivers of the debt."
According to a Washington Post fact check, some Democrats have gone so far in their ads as to claim that Republicans want to actually get rid of Social Security and Medicare. According to the Post Fact Checker, "That’s false. Every time Republicans have tried to alter these programs without Democratic buy-in, they have paid a political price at the polls. That’s why McConnell says there needs to be a bipartisan solution."
Priorities USA Action has already been running digital ads in dozens of House, Senate and gubernatorial races around the country highlighting the Republican plan to cut Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid to pay for new tax cuts for the wealthy and big corporations.
Looming cuts to Medicare and Social Security is a message that proved potent in 2006, the last Democratic wave election, after then-President George W. Bush formed a commission to study privatizing Social Security.
"It’s a pretty straightforward equation and we should not be confused about it," President Obama said at a early voting rally in Nevada on Monday.
"I don’t know how much simpler it can be. If you believe that folks like me need a tax cut and folks like your grandma needs a cut in her Social Security, then you’re right, you should just sit home and not vote."
New poll shows Keith Ellison trailing in Minnesota attorney general race
Minnesota Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison, the current Democratic National Committee deputy chairman, trails his Republican rival in the race for the state's attorney general post in a new poll released Tuesday.
Ellison sits 7 points behind Republican Doug Wardlow in the new poll commissioned by the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio, as Wardlow leads 43 percent to 36 percent among likely voters.
Once seen as on a glide-path for the attorney general post, Ellison has been dogged by an ex-girlfriend's allegation that he abused her while they dated. Ellison has vehemently denied that accusation and an outside investigation by the state's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party could not substantiate the allegation.
Still, the lackluster polling for Ellison suggests the accusation may be dragging his poll numbers down. The plurality of voters, 49 percent, are not sure whether they believe the allegation. Thirty percent believe it while 21 percent do not.
That question divides voters on clear partisan lines, with Republicans more likely to believe the allegation than Democrats. But a majority of both Democrats and independents are not sure whether Ellison committed the abuse in question.
Wardlow's 7-point lead in the poll comes one month after the same poll found Ellison with a 5-point lead. His campaign celebrated the lead in a statement from general consultant Kory Wood that says "the more closely Minnesotans look at Keith Ellison, the more disturbed they are by what they see."
Ellison's campaign hasn't released a public statement on the poll.
The Star Tribune/MPR poll also found Democratic Rep. Tim Walz with a slim, 6-point lead, in his gubernatorial bid against Republican Jeff Johnson. It also showed Democratic Sen. Tina Smith leading Republican Karin Housley by 6 points too.
Those margins were far closer than the NBC News/Marist poll from earlier this month, which found double-digit leads for both Walz and Smith while not polling on Ellison's race.
The Star Tribune/MPR poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling surveyed 800 likely voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17. It has a margin-of-error of 3.5 percentage points.
Follow the money: House edition
In House races, money talks.
With so many races in the battleground this year, there's a lot to be gleaned from where the flood of money on both sides of the aisle is going.
The NBC News political unit broke down the top 10 congressional races where the most outside money has been spent since the start of October, a list that includes many of the marquee races around the country. These expenditures were culled from the Federal Election Commission's list of Independent Expenditures, spending made in a race without consultation with any candidates.
Democrats have the recent outside-spending edge in seven of the 10 districts, as well as an overall lead in these districts combined that's driven largely by the spending disparity in California's 45th Congressional district.
While we normally break down the races that draw the most television advertising dollars, these numbers are different for a few important reasons.
First, these figures include all outside spending, including canvassing, polling, digital advertising and other important campaign work that goes outside of conventional advertising.
And these FEC filings only include money that was actually spent this month, and do not capture expenditures that were paid for earlier in the cycle, like ad buys. That means this spending is a real-time reflection of how groups are prioritizing the battlefield with recent spending decisions.
Here's a breakdown of those races, along with the amount of money spent on behalf of each side from Oct. 1 to Oct. 22.
CA-45: Republican Rep. Mimi Walters vs. Democrat Katie Porter
- Pro-Republican spending: $1.6 million
- Pro-Democratic spending: $4.3 million
FL-26: Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo vs. Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
- Pro-Republican spending: $2.32 million
- Pro-Democratic spending: $2.63 million
CA-25: Republican Rep. Steve Knight vs. Democrat Katie Hill
- Pro-Republican spending: $2.3 million
- Pro-Democratic spending: $2.2 million
CO-06: Republican Rep. Mike Coffman vs. Democrat Jason Crow
- Pro-Republican candidate: $2.2 million
- Pro-Democratic spending: $2.3 million
WA-08: Republican Dino Rossi vs. Democrat Kim Schrier
- Pro-Republican spending: $1.6 million
- Pro-Democratic spending: $2.8 million
VA-07: Republican Rep. Dave Brat vs. Democrat Abigail Spanberger
- Pro-Republican spending: $2.1 million
- Pro-Democratic spending: $2.2 million
NY-22: Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney vs. Democrat Anthony Brindisi
- Pro-Republican spending $1.7 million
- Pro-Democratic spending $2.5 million
NY-19: Republican Rep. John Faso vs. Democrat Antonio Delgado
- Pro-Republican spending: $2.5 million
- Pro-Democratic spending: $1.7 million
CA-10: Republican Rep. Jeff Denham vs. Democrat Josh Harder
- Pro-Republican spending: $1.8 million
- Pro-Democratic spending: $2.3 million
MN-01: Republican Jim Hagedorn vs. Democrat Dan Feehan
- Pro-Republican spending: $2.3 million
- Pro-Democratic spending: $1.8 million
Obama on the stump: GOP has 'no way of protecting preexisting conditions'
Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Monday, blasting his longtime Republican antagonists for claiming credit for the economic recovery and making hollow promises to preserve a key plank of his healthcare law.
At a rally encouraging Nevadans to take advantage of early voting, Obama said Democrats sometimes overcomplicate what is really a simple pitch. "Just vote!" he implored. "When you vote good things happen."
Without ever naming his successor he blasted President Trump for employing a cynical strategy aiming to divide Americans and for quickly casting aside pledges to help ordinary Americans in favor of giveaways to the wealthy like their tax cut plan.
He worked to remind voters that it was he who had inherited an economy in shambles, and planted seeds of recovery that Republicans now want to claim credit for.
"By the time I left office, wages were rising, uninsurance rate was falling, poverty was falling, and that's what I handed off to the next guy," he said. "So when you hear all this talk about economic miracles right now, remember who started it!"
And he joined other Democrats in seizing on comments from Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, who has said that addressing a rising deficit can only be done with changes to entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare. And he said other GOP promises on healthcare were unsustainable.
"Let me say something as the person who actually passed the law that prevents people with preexisting conditions from being discriminated against: I can tell you that, that they have no way of protecting preexisting conditions with anything they've proposed," he said. "They're just saying it! They're just making it up!"
Obama has chosen to play a limited role on the campaign trail, with Monday's rally in Las Vegas one of less than a half dozen he expects to hold for the entire midterm elections. But in choosing his electoral targets he has sought to maximize his impact, focusing on places where he can help not just with multiple key congressional races but also important statewide contests.
On Monday, in addition to a major push for Senate hopeful Jacky Rosen, he made a specific push for a ballot initiative in Nevada that would automatically register eligible voters when they obtain drivers licenses.
"This is not just about one person in the White House," he said. "This is about Congress, and governors races, and state legislative races. Because power in America isn't just in one person. I mean, if all it took was being president, shoot, I would have solved everything."