New Klobuchar Iowa ad emphasizes her roots DES MOINES, Iowa — Amy Klobuchar's campaign has released a new television ad touting her Midwestern roots and her "record of bringing people together." The six-figure ad buy comes right before the next presidential debate on Thursday and will air in across multiple markets in Iowa. The Minnesota senator chose to target President Trump directly, saying, "If we don't stop Donald Trump this time, shame on us. Americans deserve a President who has their back, who isn't afraid to take on powerful forces, who has a record of bringing people together. And most importantly, who gets things done." "I know what it takes to win in the Midwest," Klobuchar adds, reiterating a point Iowans hear often in her stump speech. "It's not flyover country to me — it's home." The ad is in line with the Minnesota senator's message on the campaign trail, where she frequently draws contrasts between her own beliefs and Trump's policies in her attempt to cast herself as a natural opponent to the president. "We come from a country where no matter where you come from or who you know or where you worship or who you love that you can make it in the United States of America," Klobuchar said at a recent event in Dubuque, Iowa. "And that's really where we begin because we have a president right now who tries to shatter those dreams. He tries to shatter those dreams every single morning when he goes after immigrants, when he goes after people of color, when he goes after people that he doesn't agree with." Klobuchar, who frequently jokes that she can see Iowa from her Minnesota porch, will embark on a four-day bus tour through Iowa, vowing to hit 27 counties by the tour's end. The campaign claims she will have hit 96 counties by the tour's conclusion — leaving her only three short of hitting all of Iowa's 99 counties. Klobuchar appears to have solidified her spot in fifth place in Iowa following the last two debates. In recent Iowa-specific polls, she garnered 10 percent in Emerson's latest poll and 6 percent in the famed Iowa Des Moines Register poll in November.







Buttigieg ad takes on Trump by not talking 'Trump' DES MOINES, Iowa — Pete Buttigieg's campaign is out with a new television ad highlighting his strategy for taking on President Donald Trump, but viewers shouldn't expect to hear the president's name or even see him in the 30-second spot — and for Buttigieg, that's the point. The ad, titled "Talk About You," opens with a graphic that reads, "Pete Buttigieg, speaking about Donald Trump," and that three seconds is the only time Trump is mentioned by name. Throughout the rest of the ad, the president is simply referred to as "him." "What it's really going to take is denying him the power to change the subject," Buttigieg says on screen as he's speaks to a group of voters. "The more we're talking about him, the less we're talking about you," he says as voters nod in agreement. Buttigieg promises the room full of people that he will, "keep our focus on what matters most, and have the discipline to make sure the conversation stays there too." The ad will run statewide in Iowa beginning on Tuesday. While it may be focused on Trump, the ad also seeks to draw a clear distinction between Buttigieg's approach to taking on the president and that of his opponents for the Democratic nomination. Some candidates have released ads that feature Trump prominently, including Former Vice President Joe Biden's ad titled, "Laughed At." Senator Bernie Sanders' first TV ad of this election cycle titled, "Fights for Us," also includes a clip of the president. That Buttigieg's ad doesn't mention the president directly is no accident. A statement by the campaign announcing the ad states, "The ad highlights how Pete would take on Donald Trump by focusing on the issues that are impacting people every day — rather than keeping the focus on Donald Trump."







County-to-County: Do moderate Republicans hold the key to Trump's impeachment and re-election? WASHINGTON — As the impeachment process hurdles on through a divided Congress (and public) that seems to be ever-hardening, there is one group of voters who could make a big difference in the political equation for the 2020 election and possibly the eventual outcome of the Senate trial: moderate Republicans who have never been die-hard Trump supporters. To gauge their reaction on the process, "Meet the Press" assembled a group of six voters who fit that bill in Kent County, Michigan to ask them if they were paying attention to the proceedings and what they were hearing from their friends and neighbors. What they responded with was a mix of disgruntlement and shoulder-shrugging inevitability. Full Kent County roundtable: Moderate GOP voters debate impeachment impact on 2020 24:26 All the members of the panel, several of whom said they do not plan to vote for the president in 2020, signaled that they were all-but-certain the impeachment proceedings would lead to an acquittal for the president. Some said they wanted to see him censured. But there was general agreement that the next step was to "bring on the election." Kent is a one of the five locales in the County-to-County Project NBC News launched for 2020 to track different kinds of voter communities through the next presidential election and it's important for two big reasons. First, Kent, the home of former President Gerald Ford, has long been a bastion of what might be thought of as establishment Republicanism. It's less diverse than the nation as whole, it's well-educated and it has high incomes. It's voted for the Republican candidate in every presidential election from 1968 onward — except for 2008 when it narrowly voted for Barack Obama. It was also a weak point for President Trump in 2016. Even as he carried Michigan in the election, he won Kent by the smallest margin of any Republican in last 50 years. In short, it is an ideal place to see if Trump's support is weakening among those voters. Second, those moderate Republicans are particularly crucial in the impeachment story right now because they are likely the only voters that could make the process bipartisan and ultimately impact the outcome of the fight. Democrats and strong Republicans are already deeply dug in on the issue. President Trump's time in office has been eventful in many ways, but not in the polling data. The majority of voters have made up their mind on him — for or against. Since his inauguration his job approval rating has stayed in a narrow eight-point band in the NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll, between 47 percent and 39 percent. In October, his approval number was 45 percent.







Andrew Yang releases public-option health care plan MANCHESTER, NH – Andrew Yang on Monday released his health care proposal, one that creates a public option but still retains the ability for Americans to keep their private insurance. Yang's campaign said the plan explores “ways to reduce the burden of healthcare on employers, including by giving employees the option to enroll in Medicare for All instead of an employer-provided healthcare plan.” The "New Way Forward” care plan is a clear departure from his previous support for Medicare for All – still listed as one of “Andrew’s 3 Big Policies” on his campaign website homepage. The proposal instead more closely resembles the plans for a "public option" being championed by candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg. “To be clear, I support the spirit of Medicare for All, and have since the first day of this campaign. I do believe that swiftly reformatting 18% of our economy and eliminating private insurance for millions of Americans is not a realistic strategy, so we need to provide a new way forward on healthcare for all Americans,” Yang said in the release. “As Democrats, we all believe in healthcare as a human right. We all want to make sure there is universal affordable coverage. We know we have a broken healthcare system where Americans spend more money on healthcare to worse results. But, we are spending too much time fighting over the differences between Medicare for All, “Medicare for All Who Want It,” and ACA expansion when we should be focusing on the biggest problems that are driving up costs and taking lives.” Andrew Yang explains why his health care plan would 'save us money' 02:08 The plan doesn't provide a total cost, or a funding source. His proposal also does not include at what age Americans can opt-in to Medicare, nor does it address the millions of Americans currently uninsured or provide information on how copays, deductibles, and premiums would be impacted for those who are insured. The "Medicare for All" proposals by candidates like Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., envision a landscape where private insurance is rendered obsolete. Yang has changed his stance on Medicare for All over recent months, but has maintained support for keeping private insurers if they can compete in the market. In a June conversation with a New Hampshire voter, Yang referred to himself as "pro-Medicare for All" and said he thought health care should be a "basic right." But by last month, he told reporters that "the difference between my approach and Senator Sanders and Senator Warren is that I disagree that everyone hates their private insurance plan." Here are more details from Yang's plan: Control the cost of life-saving prescription drugs, through negotiating drug prices, using international reference pricing, forced licensing, public manufacturing facilities, and importation.

Invest in technologies to finally make health services function efficiently and reduce waste by utilizing modernized services like telehealth and assistive technology, supported by measures such as multi-state licensing laws.

Change the incentive structure by offering flexibility to providers, prioritizing patients over paperwork, and increasing the supply of practitioners.

Shift our focus and educating ourselves in preventative care and end-of-life care options.

Ensure crucial aspects of wellbeing, including mental health, care for people with disabilities, HIV/AIDs detection and treatment, reproductive health, maternal care, dental, and vision are addressed and integrated into comprehensive care for the 21st century.

Diminish the influence of lobbyists and special interests in the healthcare industry that makes it nearly impossible to draft and pass meaningful healthcare reform.







Michael Bennet says Biden, Buttigieg stole his health care plan PITTSBURGH – In a rare clash between the candidates over health care, former Vice President Joe Biden last week accused South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of stealing his proposal to build on the Affordable Care Act with a public option. On Saturday, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet said Biden and Buttigieg took their public option plans from him. "I've been robbed blind by everybody!" Bennet told NBC News on Saturday, after the MSNBC Public Education Forum. "I mean if Mayor Pete sole it from Joe Biden, Joe stole it from me." Bennet co-sponsored his Medicare-X plan, which would create a public option, in 2017. Bennet says Buttigieg and Biden 'stole' his health care plan 01:21 One of the signature policy debates of the Democratic primary has been the most effective way to expand access to health care and lower costs – either through building on the Affordable Care Act or transitioning to a fully public system like Medicare For All. Biden has gone on the offensive against Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her Medicare for All proposal, calling it unrealistic and unaffordable. But during his bus tour of Iowa last week, Biden he turned his attention to Buttigieg, who also has proposed a plan that includes a public option. "He stole it," Biden told reporters at the time. Buttigieg countered that he had been discussing a public option since before Biden even entered the race, and plans like his and Biden's were hardly new in the Democratic Party. Bennet said it was his they were modeling their own plans on. "As Bernie says over and over again, he's the guy who wrote the damn bill on Medicare for All. Well, I'm the guy that wrote the damn bill on the public option," Bennet said. Bennet also argued that Buttigieg has flip-flopped on health care since entering the race because he had initially appeared to support Medicare for All. "I'm not sure where Joe Biden, was but he didn't get it done," Bennet added. "And, I didn't need to take a poll or get ready to run for president to know what I believe about it." Bennet, who has struggled to break into the top tier in the Democratic field, said his policy reflected his experience running and winning in a battleground state. "I'm the only candidate in the race who has actually won two national elections in the swing state," Bennet said. "When you've done that, you learn to say the same thing in a primary that you say in a general election. And you suck it up and tell people what you think and, and in the end I think people respect you for it even if they disagree with your particular position on any given issue."







Pete Buttigieg will allow Netflix CEO to host fundraiser despite charter school support PITTSBURGH – South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg said on Saturday he will allow Netflix CEO Reed Hastings to co-host a fundraiser on his behalf, despite Hastings support for charter schools. Buttigieg made the remarks after his appearance at the MSNBC Public Education Forum. Buttigieg opposes federal school voucher programs. "I have no plans to make a change there," Buttigieg said in response to questions about Hastings' appearance. Buttigieg questioned for fundraising with charter school advocate 01:14 Hastings sits on the board of a public charter school and has donated millions of dollars to various educational institutions including charter schools. Buttigieg emphasized that his position on the issue will not change despite the views of those who contribute to his campaign. "There are 700,000 donors to my campaign," Buttigieg said. "Some of them may disagree with me on some of those issues, but my stance will not change, including my support for teachers and my support for labor." Buttigieg recently opened his closed-door fundraisers to the press amid criticism from Democratic presidential opponents like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. In his K-12 education policy, Buttigieg proposes banning for-profit charter schools and hold public charters schools to the same level of accountability, rigor and oversight as traditional public schools. He's also emphasized the need for the resources to be fair for schools across the board. Charter schools have become a hot-topic in the 2020 Democratic race, with most candidates declaring opposition to "for profit" charter schools as candidates look to earn the support of teacher's unions.







Tom Steyer staffs up in South Carolina COLUMBIA, S.C. — Billionaire Tom Steyer is doubling down on the South Carolina ground game for his presidential bid and increasing the size of his campaign throughout the state. The Steyer campaign currently has over 60 paid directors and organizers on the ground in the state, and plans to add an additional 40 by the end of the year, according to Tiffiany Vaughn Jones, the campaign's South Carolina communications director. Democratic presidential candidate, philanthropist Tom Steyer speaks at the Liberty and Justice Celebration at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on Nov. 1, 2019. Scott Olson / Getty Images A staff presence of over 100 will ensure that the Steyer campaign has a dominating presence in the state. As of mid-December, the Sanders campaign has the second-largest roster of staffers, with over 50 on the payroll. "The official title for our organizers are community organizers," said Brandon Upson, Steyer's National Organizing Director. "We're hiring people specifically in the communities that they live in, have been raised in, so that they can organize their neighbors, their family members." One of those community organizers, Alonzo Canzater, said he decided to support the campaign after learning more about the investments Steyer himself has made to assist with the water crisis in his own backyard and sponsoring local food drives. For Canzater, he hopes that this personal investment means a President Steyer wouldn't forget about South Carolina voters. "A lot of presidents, they try to use the African American community to get those votes, but once they get in there, we don't see them. But I think Tom is going to stick to his word," Canzater said. Canzater likened his job to being the "face of the campaign" in South Carolina. "I go to a lot of neighborhoods I grew up in," he said, "just try to push them and encourage them to vote because their vote does count." While Steyer has focused on his ground game in South Carolina, other Democratic candidates continue to attack him for spending his personal fortune on staying the race. "Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand — two women senators who, together, won more than 11.5 million votes in their last elections — have been forced out of this race, while billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg have been allowed to buy their way in," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote in a fundraising email earlier this month. Running for president shouldn't be a passion project for bored billionaires. Our democracy should not be for sale. I'll make sure we keep talking about the issues that matter to all families, and I'll keep building a grassroots movement to fight for big, structural change. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 6, 2019 Steyer campaign South Carolina state director Jonathan Metcalf pushed back on those assertions. "The idea of a billionaire may conjure up some image." Metcalf said. "But Tom Steyer is the first person in his family to make money. And then what did he do? He decided to give half of it away to good causes he believes in." Metcalf also dismissed the idea that Steyer was buying his way into the race, saying the enthusiasm of their' teams community organizers is "something you really can't put a price tag on."







Michael Bloomberg releases new piece of his climate change plan WASHINGTON — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is doing his best to catch up in the 2020 Democratic primary plan race. On Friday, Bloomberg released a piece of his climate change program that calls for slashing emissions by 50 percent in the next 10 years, replacing all coal plants in the United States with clean power and stopping new construction of gas plants. Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks in Manchester, New Hampshire, Jan. 29, 2019. Brian Snyder / Reuters file Friday’s proposal is part of a larger goal to get the U.S. to clean energy status “as soon as humanly possible” and “ideally before 2045 or 2050,” according to Bloomberg, who has invested millions of dollars in environmentally-friendly candidates, and causes, for years. #AmericasPledge is uniting cities, states, & business in the fight against climate change. Our new report shows if the U.S. goes all-in on climate action, we can accelerate the progress we’re making & fulfill our commitment under the Paris Agreement. https://t.co/7rw4GKpQfu pic.twitter.com/lOS3VuFHCA — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 10, 2019 “The president refuses to lead on climate change, so the rest of us must,” Bloomberg said in a statement, released before he was set to hold an event in Northern Virginia to highlight the plan. “We’ve proven that you can transition to clean energy and strengthen the economy at the same time. As president, I'll accelerate our transition to a 100% clean energy economy.” Some other details: Bloomberg’s plan aims to get to 80 percent clean electricity by the end of his second term in office (2028), by phasing out all carbon and health threatening pollution.

This plan, as many Democratic plans do, will also reinstate emissions standards instituted by former President Barack Obama and then rolled back by President Donald Trump.

He also proposes quadrupling investment in federal research and development into clean energy to at least $25 billion per year.

Environmental justice should be “central to decision-making” for federal agencies

End fossil fuel subsidies and bar fossil fuel leases on federal lands.

There are also incentives for clean energy projects around the U.S.







Biden releases new Iowa ads on healthcare DES MOINES, Iowa — Joe Biden's campaign began running its eighth television ad in Iowa Friday morning emphasizing the candidate's focus on health care — a top issue for a majority of voters in 2020. The ad, combined with supplemental digital ads, is the latest in a $4 million investment in ad buys in Iowa from November through caucus day on February 3. "Protect" will air on television in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids and on Hulu's streaming service statewide. It plays like a general election ad, directly hitting President Trump's effort to "destroy Obamacare," while touting Biden's plan to build on that health law and reminding viewers that he helped pass the Affordable Care Act with President Obama "in the first place." Biden's health care plan would expand Obamacare by adding a public option but also allowing voters to keep their private insurance if they want it. "Trust" and another complementary video will run on social media platforms statewide. "Trust" features Charlene Harmon, a supporter from Ankeny, who received a cancer diagnosis but luckily had insurance that covered her recovery. Harmon credits Joe Biden







Michael Bloomberg releases medical assessment on health MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former New York City Mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg released a recent assessment from his doctor on Thursday, deeming the 77-year-old to be in “outstanding health.” While Bloomberg has had some health issues, for instance atrial fibrillation, those are currently controlled with medicine. Michael Bloomberg waits to address a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Va., on Nov. 25, 2019. Joshua Roberts / Reuters file The release comes at a time where fellow 2020 candidates have pushed each other on transparency. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70, — a fellow 2020 septuagenarian — released a similar medical assessment last week. Former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78, have yet to release their own health updates this cycle. Dr. Stephen Sission of John Hopkins University saw Bloomberg in July 2019 and said in his statement, "Mr. Bloomberg is a 77-year-old man in outstanding health. There are no medical concerns, present or looming, that would prevent him from serving as President of the United States." Sisson pointed out a few other things in his assessment of Bloomberg: Bloomberg had a coronary stent put in in 2000.

He takes a blood thinner and medication to control his cholesterol.

He’s had small skin cancers removed. Share this -





