New L.A. Times owner has a hundred-year plan

On a dark day for one particular Tronc-owned media property, journalists for the Los Angles Times — sold by Tronc to biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong in February — were unpacking boxes in their new state-of-the-art building in the West Coast tech hub of Silicon Beach.

Soon-Shiong laid out his vision for the paper in an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday. The Los Angeles-based doctor, who hired former Wall Street Journal executive editor Norman Pearlstine to run the newspaper's editorial operation, said he had a decidedly long-term timeframe.

“I’m looking at a hundred year plan, literally," Soon-Shiong told The Guardian.

The new owner says he is ready to fight clickbait with intelligent non-partisan news coverage and notes that he does not read Buzzfeed or Mashable.

“Their audience is the advertisers," Soon-Shiong said. "My audience is the reader. I can engage you and you will pay for the value and you will come.”

He did, however, say he hopes to make money from the newspaper.

"No money, no mission," he said, quoting nuns from the Catholic missionary teachers he studied under in his youth.