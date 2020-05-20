2h ago / 12:09 AM UTC

Coronavirus: New reopenings across the U.S. as protests continue

Ali Gostanian

Anti-lockdown protesters carry weapons into North Carolina sandwich shop

Several armed demonstrators protesting North Carolina's stay-at-home order visited a sandwich shop in Raleigh on Saturday and were captured in photographs that went viral.Travis Long / newsobserver.com

A group of armed demonstrators protesting North Carolina's stay-at-home order visited a Raleigh restaurant this weekend, weapons slung over their shoulders, and were captured in photographs that went viral.

Travis Long, a photojournalist with The News & Observer, said he shot the photos inside a Subway on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.

3 top health officials self-isolate after coronavirus cases inside White House

Allan Smith

Pence putting 'a little distance' after staffer tests positive

Vice President Mike Pence was putting "a little distance" between himself and others this weekend after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19, a senior administration official told NBC News.

That official said Pence would take the advice of the White House medical unit and continues to test negative for the virus. The vice president chose not to attend a national security meeting on Saturday, the official said, adding that there is "no restriction" on his activities.

Pence distanced himself from others "out of caution," the official said.

Vice President Pence to work remote after COVID-19 exposure

David K. Li

Baseball in a pandemic: 90 feet between bases, 6 feet between players

Organizers of a California baseball league, for college players with pro dreams, pitched plans for a socially distant version of America's pastime this summer.

Sports events, such as baseball games, are currently sidelined under state guidelines, a Department of Public Health official said Saturday.

The San Diego League said it could largely keep its players six feet apart during action and hopes to start on May 30 with no fans in the stands, if Sacramento says it's OK to play ball during the coronavirus pandemic.

The greatest crunch under the league's plan would be for the hitting team. That squad's roster of 18 would have to practice these social distancing guidelines: One in the batter's box, one in the on-deck circle, six spread in the dugout, three spaced through the bullpen and seven extended through the bleachers. 

Dozens of these college leagues invite top amateur players to compete with wood bats each summer, offering scouts glimpses of their pro potential. The nation's best known summer action for top collegiate talent, the Cape Cod League, cancelled its season on April 24

Ben Kesslen

Coronavirus fatalities in the U.S. top 80,000

More than 80,000 people in the U.S. have now died from the coronavirus, according to an NBC News tally on Sunday.

The latest numbers reveal there are now 1,323,051 million confirmed cases and 80,033 fatalities.

The numbers come as many states have begun to reopen, including some that have been hard hit by the virus, like New Jersey, which has a reported 138,532 cases.

Among the states hardest hit by coronavirus deaths are New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Michigan, Connecticut and California.

Ben Kamisar

GOP Sen. Alexander says increased testing is the 'only solution' for economic recovery

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., speaks at a committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 7, 2020.Anna Moneymaker / Pool via Reuters

WASHINGTON — Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said Sunday that Congress can’t allocate enough aid to offset the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the U.S. economy, a reality that underscores the need for the country to rapidly scale up testing to give workers the piece of mind they need to return to work and jumpstart the economy.

“The only solution is test, trace, isolate, treatments and vaccines,” Alexander said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“We have to reopen the economy, we have to do it carefully, we have to let people go back to work and earn a living. And I don’t see us being able to appropriate much more money to help provide a counter to that.”

Willem Marx

When the virus hit Spain, this U.S. student opted to stay and help the most vulnerable

The American students that chose to stay in Spain through COVID-19

When the coronavirus pandemic stuck and her family begged her to return home to Ohio, Stacye Toups was offered an offramp.

She didn't even consider taking it.

Not only did she decide to stay in Spain, where she is studying medicine; she remained and volunteered to work in a hard-hit nursing home to help those most vulnerable to the respiratory illness.

Read the full story here.

Hong Kong’s nightlife gets back to normal as lockdown on bars ends

Hong Kong’s nightlife gets back to normal as lockdown on bars ends

The streets of Hong Kong were filled with people on Saturday night as a month long lockdown on bars came to an end. Some restrictions still apply due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it didn't stop people from mingling and socializing.

Yuliya Talmazan

U.K.'s Boris Johnson unveils Britain's roadmap out of lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines plan to take England out of lockdown

In what he called “a sense of a way ahead,” Johnson said he will be establishing a new five-level alert system that will help detect local flare-ups and give a national picture of coronavirus spread.

The alert level will tell the nation how tough social distancing measures need to be, he said.

Over the seven-week lockdown, Johnson said, the U.K. has been in level 4, and is now in a position to move to level 3.

But he cautioned: “This is not the time to simply end the lockdown this week; instead, we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures.”

Allan Smith

'It is scary to go to work': Top White House official reacts to staffers with coronavirus

White House senior adviser Kevin Hassett arrives for a meeting in the State Dining Room on May 8, 2020.Evan Vucci / AP

White House senior adviser Kevin Hassett said Sunday it's "scary" to go to work in the West Wing after two Trump administration staffers tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week.

Hassett, who formerly served as President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, told CBS's "Face the Nation" he practices "aggressive social distancing" and will "wear a mask when I feel it's necessary."

"It is scary to go to work," he said. "I was not part of the White House in March. I think that I'd be a lot safer if I was sitting at home instead of going to the West Wing. But, you know, it's a time when people have to step up and serve their country."

