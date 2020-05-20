Anti-lockdown protesters carry weapons into North Carolina sandwich shop Several armed demonstrators protesting North Carolina's stay-at-home order visited a sandwich shop in Raleigh on Saturday and were captured in photographs that went viral. Travis Long / newsobserver.com A group of armed demonstrators protesting North Carolina's stay-at-home order visited a Raleigh restaurant this weekend, weapons slung over their shoulders, and were captured in photographs that went viral. Travis Long, a photojournalist with The News & Observer, said he shot the photos inside a Subway on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh. Read the full story. Share this -







Baseball in a pandemic: 90 feet between bases, 6 feet between players 1/ We have a comprehensive plan in place to play baseball this summer that not only meets, but goes above and beyond the current recommended social distancing guidelines. The plan includes the attached diagram, which displays how we will adhere to the guidelines – with (cont.) pic.twitter.com/0xMfP2O9KG — The San Diego League (@SanDiegoLeague) May 8, 2020 Organizers of a California baseball league, for college players with pro dreams, pitched plans for a socially distant version of America's pastime this summer. Sports events, such as baseball games, are currently sidelined under state guidelines, a Department of Public Health official said Saturday. The San Diego League said it could largely keep its players six feet apart during action and hopes to start on May 30 with no fans in the stands, if Sacramento says it's OK to play ball during the coronavirus pandemic. The greatest crunch under the league's plan would be for the hitting team. That squad's roster of 18 would have to practice these social distancing guidelines: One in the batter's box, one in the on-deck circle, six spread in the dugout, three spaced through the bullpen and seven extended through the bleachers. Dozens of these college leagues invite top amateur players to compete with wood bats each summer, offering scouts glimpses of their pro potential. The nation's best known summer action for top collegiate talent, the Cape Cod League, cancelled its season on April 24.







Coronavirus fatalities in the U.S. top 80,000 More than 80,000 people in the U.S. have now died from the coronavirus, according to an NBC News tally on Sunday. The latest numbers reveal there are now 1,323,051 million confirmed cases and 80,033 fatalities. The numbers come as many states have begun to reopen, including some that have been hard hit by the virus, like New Jersey, which has a reported 138,532 cases. Among the states hardest hit by coronavirus deaths are New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Michigan, Connecticut and California.







GOP Sen. Alexander says increased testing is the 'only solution' for economic recovery Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., speaks at a committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 7, 2020. Anna Moneymaker / Pool via Reuters WASHINGTON — Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said Sunday that Congress can't allocate enough aid to offset the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the U.S. economy, a reality that underscores the need for the country to rapidly scale up testing to give workers the piece of mind they need to return to work and jumpstart the economy. "The only solution is test, trace, isolate, treatments and vaccines," Alexander said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We have to reopen the economy, we have to do it carefully, we have to let people go back to work and earn a living. And I don't see us being able to appropriate much more money to help provide a counter to that." Read the full story here.






