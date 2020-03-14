Union employees petition UPS for more coronavirus protections Employees are petitioning UPS to increase worker protection from the coronavirus and expand support for sick workers. Teamsters for a Democratic Union, a grassroots organizing group made up of members of the union that most UPS drivers and loaders belong to, launched the petition late Friday. The group is calling on UPS to provide 14 days of sick leave to quarantined employees who have been diagnosed with, exposed to, or have symptoms of coronavirus, and asking that the company provide hand sanitizer to employees and increase cleaning of heavily-used areas. According to the petition, UPS workers exposed to coronavirus currently can only take an unpaid leave of absence, while other large employers like Amazon, Walmart and Kentucky Fried Chicken are paying up to two weeks of sick time for workers who miss work because of coronavirus. UPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Share this -







Second death in New Jersey announced Sad to announce our second death of an individual with #COVID19 - a female in her 50s who was being treated at @CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County.



Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. We will get through this together. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 15, 2020 Share this -







Major ski resort chain suspends operations Two major ski resort chains announced Saturday that they are suspending operations. Vail Resorts, which runs eight ski destinations in Canada, California, Colorado and Utah, said it is suspending operations in North America for at least one week starting Sunday. Alterra Mountain Company, which operates 15 North American locations, including California's Mammoth Mountain, said its suspension would start Sunday "until further notice." "Our lodging and property management operations will remain open to service the guests we have on location or those with existing reservations, but we will not be taking new reservations for this upcoming week," Vail said in a statement. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis commended the move and urged other resorts in the state to follow suit. Share this -







Trump tests negative for coronavirus President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, his physician confirmed Saturday. Trump, who said he was tested Friday night, had been repeatedly criticized for refusing to get tested for the virus after it was reported that he was in close contact with multiple people at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida who had tested positive for the coronavirus. "One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom free,” his doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a statement. Share this -







Hearst Castle tours to be suspended Tours at Hearst Castle will be suspended temporarily, California State Parks announced Saturday. DAN STEINBERG / ASSOCIATED PRESS Hearst Castle will essentially be off limits to the general public starting Monday, California State Parks officials announced Saturday. The move was described as temporary, but no end date was given. "In an effort to protect public health and the safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff as the state responds to the continuing outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), California State Parks is temporarily suspending all tours at Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument," the department said in a statement. The 165-room castle founded by newspaper publisher William Randolph Hears was not a known site of coronavirus carriers, officials said. The suspension is in line with state guidelines on preventing spread of the disease by prohibiting big social gatherings, the department said. Share this -







Georgia postpones presidential primary till May ATLANTA — Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of fears over the coronavirus. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement that in-person early voting, which began statewide March 2, will be halted and the election will be moved to May 19, when Georgia’s other 2020 primary elections are being held. The action followed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature of an emergency declaration that unlocked sweeping powers to fight COVID-19. In a speech Saturday, the governor renewed a call for places of worship, schools and others to consider canceling large gatherings as cases in the state rise. Share this -







First California-based U.S. sailor tests positive The first California-based U.S. sailor has tested positive for coronavirus, Navy officials said Saturday. The results were received Friday, the Navy said in a statement. The patient employed at Naval Base San Diego would mark "the first positive case for a Sailor in California," the military branch said. The service member and those who have had close contact with the patient were isolated at home, the Navy said. The branch was investigating other possible contacts with the sailor. Marine Corps Air Station Miramar this week said two U.S. Marines based there are presumed positive. The San Diego installation is the quarantine site for hundreds of evacuees from virus-plagued cruise ship Grand Princess. Share this -





