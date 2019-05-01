New Trump campaign video takes aim at Obama on Russian interference

WASHINGTON — The Trump campaign released a new video Wednesday arguing that former President Barack Obama “dropped the ball” on Russian interference ahead of the 2016 election. The two-minute web ad features lawmakers like Rep. Adam Schiff saying the administration “should have done a lot more” and “needed to call out Russia earlier,” all set to dramatic movie-trailer style music.

The video also includes Obama explaining how he told Russian President Vladimir Putin to “cut it out” on the sidelines of a global summit in China, with text following that says “’cut it out’ doesn’t cut it.” The campaign would not say how the ad will be disseminated, only that it is digital-only at the moment.

The ad was released as Attorney General William Barr testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about his handling of the Mueller report, which found that the Russian government interfered in 2016 in “sweeping and systematic fashion.”

But it’s worth nothing that candidate Trump and his team were also made aware that Russians were trying to meddle back in August of 2016 and in October of that same year when the Obama administration announced Russia and Wikileaks’ had attempted to influence the election.

The new Trump campaign promo ends with Obama’s words defending his position on foreign interference, just weeks before leaving office: “I think we handled it the way it should have been handled.”