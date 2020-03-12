New York to Alex Jones: Stop pushing fake coronavirus cures Conservative commentator Alex Jones on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 11, 2018. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images file New York State Attorney General Letitia James has warned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to stop selling fake coronavirus cures, according to a statement from her office released Thursday. James sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding Jones stop selling products such as toothpaste, dietary supplements and creams that make coronavirus claims via the website for InfoWars, Jones' media company. The letter refers to claims made on the site on March 7. There is currently no FDA-approved vaccine or treatment for the disease caused by the coronavirus. “As the coronavirus continues to pose serious risks to public health, Alex Jones has spewed outright lies and has profited off of New Yorkers’ anxieties,” James said in a statement. James also sent cease and desist letters to two companies in New York that claim their products are coronavirus treatments. Alex Jones was not immediately available for comment. Share this -







Smithsonian to close museums and zoo in Washington, D.C. The Smithsonian announced on Thursday that all museums in Washington, D.C. and New York City, as well as the National Zoo in D.C., will be closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. The closures will begin on Saturday, March 14. "Due to the rapidly changing nature of the situation, we are not announcing a reopening date at this time and will provide updates on a week-to-week basis on our websites," the Smithsonian Institution said in a statement. As a public health precaution due to COVID-19, all Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will temporarily close to the public starting Saturday, March 14. We will provide updates on social media and on our website. https://t.co/HrxFBiSMut — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) March 12, 2020







Disney postpones release of 'Mulan,' 'The New Mutants' and 'Antlers' A still from the new Disney trailer for "Mulan." Disney Disney has postponed the theatrical release of "Mulan" amid growing concerns over coronavirus. The studio has also removed "The New Mutants" and "Antlers" from its slate. All three movies have been delayed indefinitely as Disney looks for new release dates. Disney said in a statement the move was out of "an abundance of caution." For now, Disney's "Black Widow" is still expected to hit theaters May 1. Since so many big movies are vacating their release dates, Universal's "Trolls: World Tour" is the only film from a major Hollywood studio that's still opening until May. But that could change if movie theaters are forced to close. "Mulan" is the latest high-profile tentpole to shift its release date as Hollywood grapples with the novel virus that's rapidly spread across the world. On Thursday, Universal pushed "Fast 9" back a year, while Paramount indefinitely shelved "A Quiet Place 2." Earlier in the month, James Bond entry "No Time to Die" was delayed from April until November.







Maryland to close all public schools Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Thursday that all public schools in the state of Maryland will be closed starting Monday, an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus. "It is crucial that we take immediate measures to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in school communities around the State," said Dr. Karen Salmon, superintendent of schools for Maryland. "During the time of school closure, all public school buildings and school buses should be cleaned and disinfected to prevent spread of the virus upon the return of students and staff to school."



Afternoon roundup of coronavirus coverage, cont'd The FDA is forcing the CDC to waste time double-testing some cases [ProPublica] What happens when a new pandemic hits an ancient city? [National Geographic] Labs rush to study coronavirus in transgenic animals. Some are in short supply. [Nature] 11 things to stream if you're stuck at home [The Hollywood Reporter]







Airlines, cruises, and hotel stocks take a pummeling after Trump's travel ban The travel sector tumbled dramatically the day after the Trump administration ordered a 30-day travel ban on some foreign visitors to help curb the coronavirus outbreak. United Airlines shares fell by about 20 percent, Delta Air Lines tumbled by about 15 percent, and American Airlines declined by more than 10 percent. The International Air Transport Association estimates the virus could lead to a $113 billion revenue loss across the global airline industry. The cruise industry, which has been at the center of public attention on the virus since an outbreak on a Carnival cruise ship, continued to dovetail. Carnival Corporation, which said it is voluntarily pausing its Princess Cruise operations for the next two months, saw its shares fall by more than 31 percent. Royal Caribbean shares fell by roughly 32 percent and Norwegian Cruise Line fell by 35 percent. With such a dramatic halt on travel, the hotel and hospitality stocks have plunged. Hilton Worldwide stock fell by more than 27 percent, Hyatt Hotels share price dropped roughly 15 percent and Marriott International declined by more than 6 percent.







NYPD says 'no plans' to shut down transit despite text messages There are no plans to shut down transit or movement to and from New York City, according to a senior NYC law enforcement official. A spokesperson for NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio also emphasized that the text messages were not true. Many people in the New York City area have reported receiving text messages on Thursday afternoon claiming that the city would be shut down in coming days. THERE IS A LOT OF MISINFORMATION ON SOCIAL MEDIA:



