New York Archdiocese cancels all Masses this weekend The Archdiocese of New York has taken the extraordinary step of cancelling all Masses starting this weekend in light of coronavirus, the church announced Saturday. This includes all of New York City and the southern tier of the state. Churches will remain open for private prayer, the archdiocese said in its statement. A private Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Cathedral and livestreamed on the church's website.







Spain death toll now at 193 MADRID — Spain's coronavirus death toll reached 193 on Saturday, up from 120 on Friday, public broadcaster TVE said. There are just over 6,250 coronavirus cases across the country, TVE said, up from 4,209 on Friday and also up from 5,753 cases reported earlier in the day.







New Jersey reports more presumptive positive test results IMPORTANT UPDATES: We've received 19 new presumptive positive test results since yesterday, bringing our cumulative statewide total to 69. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 14, 2020







'Doing our best' to meet toilet paper demands, major paper company says Georgia Pacific, one of the largest paper companies in the world, said they're operating as normally as possible to meet consumer demands for toilet paper. The Georgia-based company said that it had seen its retail demand grow significantly over the past week, as people stock up on rolls of toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic. Orders for the product are as much as two times higher than normal during the same period, the company said. But, Georgia-Pacific added, its manufacturing operations have managed to ship out approximately 120 percent of their normal capacity. Its mills and distribution centers "are currently operating normally and we are doing our best to meet consumer demand." "We're doing this through our use of existing inventory, increasing our production, and using a managed distribution process to smartly manage through this unusual period," the company said.







European travel ban extended to include U.K. and Ireland The White House announced Saturday that they would expand the European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland beginning midnight on Monday. "Again, Americans in the U.K. or Ireland can come home," Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday. "Legal residents can come home." Trump had initially said during his Oval Office address on Monday night that Ireland and the U.K. were exempt from the ban, although it was unclear why the exception was made because the virus is also present in Britain.







Trump says he has been tested for coronavirus, expects results within days WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he took a test Friday to determine whether he has the coronavirus and will have the results within a few days. "I also took the test," Trump said during a press conference at the White House Saturday. "They sent it to a lab," he added, saying it usually takes a day or two for the results to come back from the lab. Trump had been repeatedly criticized for refusing to get tested for the virus after it was reported that he was in close contact with multiple people at his Mar-a-Lago result in Florida who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Click here to read more. Trump: 'I decided I should' take the coronavirus test March 14, 2020 01:42







Wisconsin primary goes on amid coronavirus pandemic The Wisconsin Elections Commission said they still plan on holding primary elections on April 7, despite the continued spread of the coronavirus. They are, however, urging voters to cast absentee ballots in order to avoid large crowds on Election Day. "If you are worried about getting to the polls on Election Day, make sure you are registered to vote at your current address and with your current name and request an absentee ballot as soon as possible," said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin's chief elections official, in a statement. The deadline to request absentee ballots is April 2. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin said it's replacing their "traditional canvassing operation with a digital organizing program" ahead of the election.







Puerto Rico closes schools, bans cruises after island confirms first cases Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced that the public school system in Puerto Rico will close for two weeks and that no cruise ships will be allowed to dock on the island's main port in San Juan. The announcement came in response to news that at least three people have contracted COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, the first cases for the U.S. territory. Anunciamos medidas adicionales para proteger a nuestra ciudadanía de la amenaza del COVID-19. Ordenamos el cierre del semestre escolar desde el 16 al 30 de marzo y la cancelación de todos los barcos cruceros durante el mismo periodo. pic.twitter.com/6yTlliHbYK — Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) March 14, 2020






