New York City confirms 5 more coronavirus cases

The Atlanta-based carrier said it is reducing its international flying by as much as 25 percent and domestic capacity between 10 percent and 15 percent.
Denise Chow
31m ago / 12:16 PM UTC
Coronavirus is hard on older people — and scientists aren't sure why
Older adults appear to be more severely at risk from the new coronavirus, while young children seem to be largely spared — and understanding why could be crucial to treating people with the illness it causes, according to scientists.
Much remains unknown about COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that is rapidly spreading around the world, but researchers have seized on a factor that seems to influence the severity of infections: the patient's age.
While that is not particularly surprising, the statistics show that young children have made up very few of the confirmed cases so far, a divergence that isn't true for every illness. Understanding that question could help researchers figure out how to treat the illness, particularly in the older populations that appear to be more susceptible to it.
E.U. Parliament president in self-isolation after travel to Italy
Davide Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, said Tuesday he was in self-isolation at his Brussels home after recent travel to Italy.
"I have decided after having been in Italy over the last weekend, as a precaution, to follow the indicated measures and to exercise my function as president from my home in Brussels in compliance with the 14 days indicated by the health protocol," Sassoli said in a statement.
The European Parliament on Monday decided to shorten its monthly gathering due to coronavirus concerns. “COVID-19 obliges everyone to be responsible and to be cautious," Sassoli said, adding that the parliament will continue to exercise its duties.
The whole of Italy, which reported more than 9,000 coronavirus cases Tuesday, is on an unprecedented lockdown to help curb the spread of the virus.
British Airways cancels all flights to and from Italy amid lockdown
U.K. carrier British Airways has cancelled all flights to and from Italy as the country moved into full lockdown amid its growing coronavirus epidemic Tuesday.
"In light of the Italian government's announcement and the U.K. government's official travel advice, we have contacted all customers who are due to travel today," the airline said in a statement.
On Monday, the whole of Italy was placed under lockdown until next month in an unprecedented attempt to beat coronavirus in Europe’s worst-affected country. The same day Britain's Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to Italy.
Betsy Joles
2h ago / 10:21 AM UTC
International students are still trapped in Wuhan six weeks on
BEIJING — On Jan. 27, days after the Chinese city of Wuhan began its lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Hafsa Tayyab appeared in an online video alongside a group of fellow Pakistani students appealing to their government to get them out.
"We were hopeful," Tayyab told NBC last week. She thought her plea might be answered.
But almost six weeks on, she is among the hundreds of students still stranded in the quarantined city, desperate to return home — long after classmates from other nations were airlifted away from the coronavirus outbreak's ground zero.
French minister caught coronavirus after Parliament visit
France’s culture minister has become the latest politician to contract the coronavirus, a government colleague said on Monday, after several lawmakers came down with the COVID-19 illness.
Franck Riester is doing well and resting at home, health minister Olivier Veran said on BFM Television.
Five French parliamentarians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to media reports on Monday, along with a worker in the National Assembly cafeteria where some or all of the lawmakers may have picked it up.
The stricken minister last met President Emmanuel Macron several days ago, they added.