New York City schools, with 1.1 million students, will stay closed for rest of year New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city's public schools will remain closed the rest of the school year. The city's public education system, the nation's largest, has 1.1 million students and more than 1,800 buildings. "It's not an easy decision, but it is the right decision," the mayor said in a press briefing Saturday. Read the full story here.







A daughter fights to say goodbye to her mother Deborah Mastromano's mother was dying, isolated inside a Long Island nursing home that had been beset by the coronavirus. But she couldn't get anyone to pick up the phone. Mastromano called the nursing desk. She called a supervisor. She called a nursing assistant. One staff member answered late last Saturday but quickly ended the call. "I can't talk right now," the woman said, before hanging up. Mastromano, 67, knew the workers were stretched thin. It had been nearly a month since the home for seniors in Brentwood, New York, had banned visitors, hoping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among its frail residents. But the virus found its way in anyway, and now nurses were scrambling to care for the sick. Read the full story here.







British bakers reintroduce World War II bread in coronavirus fight As British politicians invoke memories of World War II's "Blitz Spirit" during the coronavirus lockdown, and many are quietly channeling the stoic resolve their elders showed in the face of enormous hardship, some in the nation's baking community are taking a more direct cue from history. Britain's National Loaf — a nutrient-dense whole wheat bread first produced in 1942 — has been re-emerging in recent weeks. Today, as was the case back then, a scarcity of ingredients and a concern for public health are challenging the culinary status quo. Read the full story here. The National Loaf. Bread Source







India to extend nationwide coronavirus lockdown Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, the chief minister of Delhi state said on Saturday, without disclosing how long the extension would be for. Earlier in the day, Modi held a video conference call with several state ministers to decide on the future course of the current 21-day lockdown, which had been set to end on Tuesday. Several Indian states have urged Modi to extend the lockdown, even amid rising concerns that the restrictions had put millions of poor people out of work and forced an exodus of migrant workers from cities to villages.







Iran begins lifting restrictions after brief virus lockdown Iran began reopening government offices and businesses Saturday after a brief nationwide lockdown to help contain the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, which has killed more than 4,300 people in the country. Government offices outside the capital, Tehran, reopened Saturday with two-thirds of employees coming in and the remainder working from home, state media reported. Women who have young children were given priority in deciding who works remotely. Businesses in Tehran will be allowed to reopen next Saturday, provided they register with authorities and follow guidelines on social distancing. For many weeks, Iran had declined to impose the kind of wide-scale lockdowns adopted by other Middle Eastern countries, even as the number of confirmed cases and fatalities steadily climbed. Authorities have defended their response, saying they have to consider the economic impact of any quarantine measures since the country is under severe U.S. sanctions.







Spain's overnight death toll at its lowest in 19 days The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain fell for a third consecutive day on Saturday, with 510 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours — the smallest overnight increase since Mar. 23. The slowdown is an encouraging sign for the country, which has suffered the third-highest number of casualties from the virus after Italy and the United States. Spain's total death toll from COVID-19 disease rose to 16,353, the Health Ministry said in a statement, and the number of confirmed cases climbed to more than 160,000. Spanish lawmakers voted Thursday evening to extend the state of emergency measures until Apr. 26, and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that he may need to ask for a third extension to prolong measures until May.







Comedians find new ways to entertain quarantined audiences Mary Beth Barone is used to performing stand-up comedy for hundreds of people at sold-out shows in New York City. But these days, she's performing live from her parent's bathtub. "It's a new world we're living in … the need to perform is kind of insatiable when you're a stand up, so at least this is quelling that even if it's, like, only for an hour and a half," Barone said. Barone, 28, is one of scores of comedians who are adapting their performances from the stage to livestreams while the nation continues to quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment has gone digital as the United States practices social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. Concerts are held on Instagram Live, movies have been released and made available for download ahead of schedule, and a litany of television shows are ready to stream. Comedy, however, has had a tougher time transitioning. Read the rest here.







Is Philadelphia the next virus hot spot? Maybe not. A healthcare worker talks with a patient at a COVID-19 testing site near Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on March 24, 2020. Matt Slocum / AP While it's too soon to say whether Philadelphia has avoided a surge in coronavirus cases that would overwhelm its health system, the nation's sixth-largest city has, so far, avoided becoming what some feared would be the outbreak's next hot spot. During a news briefing this week, Vice President Mike Pence called Philadelphia "an area of particular concern," adding that he'd assured Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf that the federal government would "continue to flow resources and support to that community." Experts predict Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs will reach the peak of coronavirus cases next week, and the city appears to be prepared for the onslaught. Read the rest here.







WHO warns of 'deadly resurgence' if lockdown measures are lifted too soon The World Health Organization has warned that a premature lifting of lockdown restrictions by countries fighting the coronavirus could spark a “deadly resurgence." While the organization was working with countries on ways to gradually ease lockdowns, doing so too quickly could be highly dangerous, Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions. WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone,” he told a virtual press conference in Geneva on Friday. “At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly," he added. "WHO is working with affected countries on strategies for gradually & safely easing restrictions. Imp. factors to consider are that:

1⃣transmission is controlled

2⃣sufficient public health & medical services are available

3⃣outbreak risks in spec settings are minimized"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 10, 2020 Share this -





