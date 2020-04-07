New York City suffers worst 24 hours of pandemic, death toll soars past 4,000 Bodies are moved to a refrigeration truck serving as a temporary morgue at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 6, 2020. Bryan R. Smith / AFP - Getty Images New York City suffered its deadliest 24 hours of the coronavirus pandemic as more than 4,000 people have now died in America's largest metropolis, officials said Tuesday night. The city health department's tally of coronavirus-related deaths reached 3,544 by 5 p.m. ET, a spike of 806 fatalities from the previous report of 2,738 on Monday night. Before the city's Tuesday night count, the biggest jump came Friday to Saturday when the death toll increased by 387 from 1,867 to 2,254. But separate from New York City, in a running state tally of COVID-19 deaths, the five boroughs crossed 4,000 fatalities mark by 7:30 p.m. ET - with 1,153 lost in Brooklyn, 1,093 in Queens, 816 in the Bronx, 750 in Manhattan and 197 in Staten Island. Share this -







Photo: Vote lines in Wisconsin Patricia McKnight / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Network Milwaukee resident Jennifer Taff holds a sign as she waits in line to vote at Washington High School in Milwaukee on April 7, 2020. "I'm disgusted. I requested an absentee ballot almost three weeks ago and never got it. I have a father dying from lung disease and I have to risk my life and his just to exercise my right to vote" she said, as she'd been in line almost two hours.







Trump hints at cutting U.S. funds to World Health Organization President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his administration is going to consider withholding funding from the World Health Organization, the agency that oversees international public health, after it criticized his administration's coronavirus response. The president told reporters at the daily coronavirus task force briefing that the WHO is "China-centric" and that we need to "look into that" because the U.S. contributes millions to the agency's budget. The U.S. is the largest contributor to the WHO, spending $57.8 million earlier this year. He also took issue with the agency criticizing his China travel ban in late January when the Asian country was the epicenter of the pandemic. Trump announces 'hold' on money going to the WHO April 7, 2020 01:33 "They missed the call. They could have called it months earlier," Trump told reporters, referring to the WHO. "They would have known and they should have known and they probably did know." He said that he would be looking into it "very carefully" and he would be putting a "powerful hold" on money being sent to WHO. However, when pressed on whether this was the right time to end funding to the WHO, the president said "no, maybe not" and added, "I'm not saying I'm going to do it" but only that he's looking into it.







American movement outside the home cut in half during pandemic, study shows Movement outside the home in the United States since the start of widespread social distancing efforts in mid-March decreased by 49 percent, Johns Hopkins University researchers revealed Monday. The school's 15-month Twitter Social Mobility Index analyzed location data from 3.7 million U.S.-based Twitter users. States without stay-at-home orders in mid-March showed the smallest reductions in mobility, researchers said. Among them: Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Carolina. The top locations for staying put included Washington, D.C., Alaska, Washington, New Jersey and Maryland.







Fact check: Did Trump act at the same time Navarro wrote pandemic memos? Asked about pandemic memos circulated by top trade adviser Peter Navarro warning of the effects the coronavirus could have, President Donald Trump argued that he acted at the same time, shuttering the U.S. to China and eventually Europe. "That was about the same time that I closed it down," he said on Tuesday, referring to travel restrictions he put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus. "We closed it down to all of China, we closed it down to all of Europe, those were big moves." Trump's claims here are half true. Navarro's warnings were reportedly circulated in late January and Trump's travel ban on China was ordered January 31st — so he's right on the timing. But the restrictions are not as broad as he suggests here. He then closed the border to most foreigners travel from China to the U.S. — exempting U.S. citizens and some others — but he did not shut down the borders completely. On March 11th, Trump ordered the border closed to foreigners coming to the U.S. from 26 European states, but not all of Europe.







Hal Willner, music producer and 'SNL' veteran, dies of coronavirus at 64 Producer Hal Willner at The Ace Hotel Theater in Los Angeles on April 7, 2015. Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images file Hal Willner, a record producer famed for his left-of-center tribute albums and concerts, and as the long-time sketch music producer for "Saturday Night Live," has died of complications related to the coronavirus. He was 64. On his Twitter account, the producer had alluded to having been diagnosed in a March 28 tweet, which included a map of coronavirus outbreaks across the United States with the New York area as a red epicenter. He described himself in the tweet as "in bed on upper west side" and said, "I always wanted to have a number one, but not this." Read the full story here.







Fact check: Trump again overstates U.S. testing capability "America continues to perform more tests than any other nation in the world, and I think that's probably why we have more cases," President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. This claim needs context. The U.S. is doing a lot of tests — 1.87 million as of Tuesday, Trump said — but per capita they are not doing the most. Testing 1.87 million people in a country of 327 million means the country is testing approximately one in every 174 people. South Korea, meanwhile, is testing approximately one in every 106 people, according to the latest numbers available. And while Trump claims other countries are concealing the coronavirus outbreak — and there is reported evidence of that in China — he omits that the U.S. is not testing as many people as it could be, which will result in undercounts here, too. New York City, an epicenter of the U.S. pandemic, is only testing hospitalized infections for the virus, for example.







How to help struggling Asian American communities amid coronavirus pandemic Jade Garden Restaurant in Seattle's Chinatown-International District on March 17, 2020. Lindsey Wasson / Reuters As stay-home orders have arisen quickly across the country in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, local restaurants and businesses have seen drastically reduced customer traffic and plummeting profits. But perhaps few have been as greatly affected as Asian American businesses, which saw drops in customers as high as 80 percent long before the U.S. began its push for isolation, as stigma surrounding the virus kept customers out of Chinatowns and Chinese restaurants. Read the full story here.







Photo: He said "yes" Jorge Guerrero / AFP - Getty Images Neighbors celebrate Elena Gonzalez' marriage proposal to her boyfriend, Juan Manuel Zamorano, in Ronda, Spain, during the coronavirus lockdown on April 7, 2020.







Coronavirus may stop hundreds of thousands from becoming citizens in time to vote in November A new U.S. citizen holds a flag to his chest during the Pledge of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library on July 3, 2018. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file Cancellation of citizenship oath ceremonies and in-person interviews because of coronavirus means hundreds of thousands of people may not naturalize in time for November's elections. If ceremonies and interviews remain shut down until October without remote alternatives created by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, about 441,000 people who would have been citizens would be deprived of the chance to vote, according to Boundless Immigration, a technology company that helps immigrants apply for green cards and citizenship. Read the full story here.






