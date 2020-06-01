New York City will be under curfew, Gov. Cuomo announces New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at a press conference in New York City on May 21, 2020. Spencer Platt / Getty Images New York City will have a curfew imposed to crack down on protest violence, and 8,000 cops will be on the streets Monday night to assist that effort, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a radio interview, according to NBC New York. The curfew will run from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and then be reassessed Tuesday, Cuomo said in a WAMC interview. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had said he planned to discuss a potential curfew with the governor and police commissioner, after thousands of protesters flooded city streets, blocking traffic and setting NYPD vehicles on fire during a fourth consecutive day of demonstrations against police brutality. Read the full story here. Share this -







Image: 'Stop killing us' Douglas R. Clifford / Tampa Bay Times via AP 5-year-old Michael Veteri stands at an intersection in Tampa, Florida, where the road remained closed during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020. Share this -







Nearly 67,000 National Guard soldiers, airmen activated in U.S. to respond to Floyd protests, COVID-19 As of Monday morning there are 66,722 National Guard soldiers and airmen activated in the U.S. for COVID-19 response and George Floyd protests, say officials. The majority — about 45,000 — are on COVID duty in all 50 states, three territories, and D.C. Just over 17,000 National Guardsmen are activated in 23 states and D.C. to respond to civil unrest. That number has more than tripled since Sunday morning, when 5,000 had been to respond to unrest in 15 states and D.C. Share this -







Corporate America grapples with what to say — or whether to say anything at all A protester holds a sign with an image of George Floyd during protests on May 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. Christine T. Nguyen / Minnesota Public Radio via AP Corporate America has been grappling with what to say about the coast-to-coast social justice protests that rocked the nation this weekend — and whether it might be better to say nothing at all. In response to the death of George Floyd and other African Americans such as Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, corporations large and small shared messages of empathy, with some even throwing their support behind the Black Lives Matter movement. Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix, Nike, Target and BlackRock, as well as some smaller companies such as Peloton and Blue Bottle Coffee, delivered messages to their employees and the public over the weekend. Read the full story here. Share this -







Prayer circle forms at George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis A 9-minute kneeling prayer circle to represent and experience the time that George Floyd was pinned down by police at this intersection: “Feel the pain!” pic.twitter.com/WDvb59KKD2 — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) June 1, 2020 “You’re the future,” her mother told her. pic.twitter.com/cbvzTTdevr — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) June 1, 2020 Share this -







'You have to dominate': Trump lashes out at 'weak' governors, urges stronger police tactics President Donald Trump speaks at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at governors during a White House videoconference, telling them that “most of you are weak” after states grappled with another night of anger and unrest following the killing of George Floyd last week. According to a source on the call, Trump was “annoyed” with the governors for their response to the protests and urged law enforcement to crack down and make more arrests. "You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” Trump said, according to the source. Trump was described by one person on the call as “losing it,” with another saying the president called the governors “fools” and expressed anger with Democratic mayors in particular over the protests and unrest ravaging cities nationwide. Read the full story here. Share this -







Video shows El Paso officers taking a knee with protesters El Paso police officers just defused the situation by taking a knee with protesters. pic.twitter.com/nZo3jZjqDl — Bob Moore (@BobMooreNews) June 1, 2020 Share this -







Washington police made 88 arrests Sunday night — half for felony rioting Significantly more arrests last night: 88 arrests by @DCPoliceDept - half of them for felony rioting. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 1, 2020 Share this -





