New York City will spend $170 million to feed the hungry, mayor says New York City will spend $170 million over the next few months to feed residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. "We will not allow any New Yorker to go hungry," de Blasio said at a news conference. "Whoever you are, wherever you are, we're here for you." The initiative will include a $50 million investment in an emergency food reserve consisting of 18 million ready-to-eat meals. The mayor said more than 11,000 drivers licensed by the Taxi and Limousine Commission will deliver meals to people in need. Before the pandemic, there were 1.4 million New Yorkers — including 1 in 5 children — who were food insecure and relied on food pantries, de Blasio said. Mayor de Blasio announces $170 million plan to help feed hungry New Yorkers April 15, 2020 00:48







Child regression becomes common as schools shut down Around the time school was canceled because of coronavirus, my 5-year-old started climbing in bed with me every night. His excuses got increasingly baroque: bad dreams, a spider, hundreds of spiders, a black hole. Stress and anxiety can show up in all kinds of ways in children: irritability, defiance, clinginess. But one of the most common responses is regression. Sleep regression and toddler potty training regressions are common, but psychologists say all children (and adults) may regress in times of stress. "Children who are stressed almost always regress," said Dr. Laura Markham of AhaParenting. "Regression means that the child is not able to cope in as mature a manner as they have recently mastered, because they feel too overwhelmed." Read the full story on TODAY.







Federal judge says Texas must allow certain abortions A federal judge on Thursday issued an order saying the state must allow medication abortions, which involve only pills, and abortions for women who have only a few weeks of pregnancy left before hitting the 22-month mark, at which point abortion is generally illegal in the state. Planned Parenthood is hoping this new on limit on enforcement of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning elective surgery, will conform with a federal appeals court ruling earlier this week that struck down the judge's first order that allowed abortion to continue. "The inability to obtain abortion care in Texas as a result of the Executive Order is causing individuals with unwanted pregnancies who have the ability to travel to go to other states to obtain abortions. The record shows that these individuals are traveling by both car and airplane to places as far away as Colorado and Georgia," said Federal District Court Judge Lee Yeakel. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, overturning the judge's first order, said even though women have a constitutional right to abortion services, states can limit rights during public emergencies like the virus pandemic. But the appeals court left the door open to a revised order that would permit some abortions.







What does 'viral load' mean when it comes to COVID-19? "Viral load" is one of the more ominous-sounding medical terms emerging during the coronavirus outbreak. It's an important metric that virologists consider, but what exactly does it signify? Viral load simply means how much virus is present in any sample taken from a patient, whether it's blood or — in the case of COVID-19 — secretions collected during a deep nasal swab, said Marta Gaglia, an assistant professor of molecular biology and microbiology at the Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. In the case of COVID-19, does the viral load make a patient more infectious? And does the amount of exposure matter when looking at cases? Read the full story on Today.com.






