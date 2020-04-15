Janelle Griffith
1m ago / 2:38 PM UTC
New York City will spend $170 million to feed the hungry, mayor says
New York City will spend $170 million over the next few months to feed residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.
"We will not allow any New Yorker to go hungry," de Blasio said at a news conference. "Whoever you are, wherever you are, we're here for you."
The initiative will include a $50 million investment in an emergency food reserve consisting of 18 million ready-to-eat meals. The mayor said more than 11,000 drivers licensed by the Taxi and Limousine Commission will deliver meals to people in need.
Before the pandemic, there were 1.4 million New Yorkers — including 1 in 5 children — who were food insecure and relied on food pantries, de Blasio said.
Lisa Tolin
1d ago / 9:04 AM UTC
How to shop for groceries, where to find masks
During the coronavirus crisis, TODAY is gathering solutions to some common problems:
Experts share tips for stocking up on food and supplies while minimizing the risk of being exposed to the coronavirus and other germs.
Here are places to buy face masks while also giving back.
You don't need a sewing machine to make a mask to wear in public.
The CDC says yes. Here's how to get them to wear them.
For more answers to your frequently asked questions, see this FAQ on TODAY.
Lisa Tolin
2d ago / 2:30 AM UTC
Child regression becomes common as schools shut down
Around the time school was canceled because of coronavirus, my 5-year-old started climbing in bed with me every night. His excuses got increasingly baroque: bad dreams, a spider, hundreds of spiders, a black hole.
Stress and anxiety can show up in all kinds of ways in children: irritability, defiance, clinginess. But one of the most common responses is regression. Sleep regression and toddler potty training regressions are common, but psychologists say all children (and adults) may regress in times of stress.
“Children who are stressed almost always regress,” said Dr. Laura Markham of AhaParenting. “Regression means that the child is not able to cope in as mature a manner as they have recently mastered, because they feel too overwhelmed.”
Read the full story on TODAY.
Kerry Breen
5d ago / 4:52 PM UTC
We may need to wear masks for 'at least a year,' experts suggest
As the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., millions of Americans are asking when they'll see daily life return to normal again.
Public spaces are closed, a majority of the country is under stay-at-home orders, and handshakes seem like a thing of the past.
Last week the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) changed their guidance on face masks. At first, people were advised not to wear masks in public; now, the CDC and other health experts say they can be a vital part of slowing the spread of the virus.
Experts say that even when daily life returns to normal, it's likely Americans and others around the world will still be wearing masks.
Read the full story on TODAY.
Pete Williams
6d ago / 11:13 PM UTC
Federal judge says Texas must allow certain abortions
A federal judge on Thursday issued an order saying the state must allow medication abortions, which involve only pills, and abortions for women who have only a few weeks of pregnancy left before hitting the 22-month mark, at which point abortion is generally illegal in the state.
Planned Parenthood is hoping this new on limit on enforcement of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning elective surgery, will conform with a federal appeals court ruling earlier this week that struck down the judge's first order that allowed abortion to continue.
“The inability to obtain abortion care in Texas as a result of the Executive Order is causing individuals with unwanted pregnancies who have the ability to travel to go to other states to obtain abortions. The record shows that these individuals are traveling by both car and airplane to places as far away as Colorado and Georgia,” said Federal District Court Judge Lee Yeakel.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, overturning the judge’s first order, said even though women have a constitutional right to abortion services, states can limit rights during public emergencies like the virus pandemic. But the appeals court left the door open to a revised order that would permit some abortions.
Lisa Tolin
13d ago / 7:37 PM UTC
What does 'viral load' mean when it comes to COVID-19?
“Viral load” is one of the more ominous-sounding medical terms emerging during the coronavirus outbreak. It’s an important metric that virologists consider, but what exactly does it signify?
Viral load simply means how much virus is present in any sample taken from a patient, whether it’s blood or — in the case of COVID-19 — secretions collected during a deep nasal swab, said Marta Gaglia, an assistant professor of molecular biology and microbiology at the Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston.
In the case of COVID-19, does the viral load make a patient more infectious? And does the amount of exposure matter when looking at cases?
Read the full story on Today.com.
Erika Edwards
13d ago / 2:06 PM UTC
As coronavirus cases continue to rise, a growing number of Americans are opting to cover their noses and mouths with makeshift masks, including bandannas, scarves or other wraps, when venturing into public.
While the science behind whether masks can prevent a person from catching the coronavirus hasn't changed (a mask does not help a healthy person avoid infection), public guidance may be shifting.
Read more here.
Sahil Kapur
13d ago / 1:46 PM UTC
How do I get my coronavirus stimulus check ASAP from the IRS?
New information from the IRS on Monday shines more light on what people can do to get the checks from the government as quickly as possible while many families worry about paying the bills and buying food during the coronavirus crisis that has cost millions of people their jobs.
For Americans eligible for stimulus cash under the new relief law, the fastest way to receive it is to make sure they've filed a tax return for 2019 or 2018 with bank information so the government can directly deposit the money.
The IRS says it will use a person's 2019 return to calculate eligibility and automatically send the money to those who qualify. If they haven't filed a 2019 return, it'll be based on the 2018 return.
The agency said it would publish additional information about the new forms soon on irs.gov/coronavirus.
Read the full story here.
NBC News
13d ago / 2:05 PM UTC
What steps can help a small business?
What if I run out of toilet paper?