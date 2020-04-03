New York closes in on 3,000 deaths as Cuomo says he will order redistribution of ventilators Cuomo signing executive order to take and redeploy ventilators in New York April 3, 2020 02:30 As the number of deaths from coronavirus approaches 3,000 in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he would sign an executive order authorizing the National Guard to take and redistribute ventilators and personal protective equipment. The announcement comes a day after Cuomo said the state would run out of available ventilators in six days at the current rate of use. The governor said ventilators would be taken from health care facilities that don't need them now and redistributed to those that do. Health care centers where ventilators are taken for redistribution would either get them back later or be paid for them, he said. New York's deaths from the virus stood Friday morning at 2,935, an increase of 562 in one day. That compares to increases of 432 deaths on Thursday and 391 on Wednesday. The state's total number of coronavirus cases is 102,863, up by 10,482. New York City has 57,159 of those cases, an increase of 5,350. Once again Long Island had troubling increases in positively tested cases, Cuomo said. Nassau County's cases rose by 1,437 to 12,024, and Suffolk County's increased by 1,408 to 10,154. Share this -







Massive hospital ship in NYC has only about 20 patients, but mayor says it will be full 'very soon' De Blasio: Not enough ventilators for next week April 3, 2020 15:34 A massive U.S. Navy hospital ship that was brought to New York City to help overwhelmed hospitals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic had only 20 patients as of Thursday night. But New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday he expects the number of patients on the 1,000-bed USNS Comfort to "change very rapidly." "I talked to our colleagues in the Navy. I don't have a question in my mind that number's going to change very rapidly," de Blasio said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "I'm sure that ship will be very full soon," he continued. "They have to be smart about what cases they take and create a protocol that's going to work because it's going to get very busy, very quickly next week. So I'm convinced over the next few days they'll be prepared and they'll be filling up." A second hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, was sent to Los Angeles.







Photo: Video call with relatives from a hospital bed A COVID-19 patient connects with relatives at Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, northern Italy on Friday. Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP







Cuomo says he spoke to Pelosi, will work with her on next relief bill New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he spoke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Friday morning about the next piece of legislation that Congress could consider to aid struggling states in the coronavirus fight. Pelosi is working on boosting financial assistance to states in the next measure and Cuomo said she "fully understands" the needs of state and local governments. Cuomo said that he will work with the speaker and New York's congressional legislation on what his state needs from federal relief legislation. "She understands my position on how New York was short-changed in the last bill," Cuomo said during his daily news conference in Albany. New York's death toll hit 2,935 as of Friday, an increase of 562 deaths.







Photo: Mt. Sinai medical workers protest equipment shortage A Mt. Sinai medical worker holds a photo of a colleague who died from the coronavirus in New York City on Friday. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images







Mosques stay open in Pakistan even as virus cases rise Mosques were allowed to remain open in Pakistan on Friday — the important Muslim sabbath when adherents gather for weekly prayers — even as the pandemic spread and much of the country had shut down. Some provinces, however, have issued their own lockdown orders to prevent Muslims from gathering for Friday prayers. In southern Sindh province, a complete lockdown is being enforced from noon until 3 p.m. — the time when the faithful gather for prayers. Anyone found on the streets will be arrested, according to the provincial local government minister in a statement. Authorities in Pakistan have struggled lately to persuade conservative religious groups to maintain social distancing. Still, mosques remain open in the rest Pakistan, even as they have been shut down across much of the Middle East and elsewhere. Pakistan has reported nearly 2,500 people infected with the virus, the highest in South Asia. Share this -







Fauci: 'I don't understand' why all states are not under stay-at-home orders Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested Thursday night that all Americans should be under a stay-at-home order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and that all states should be operating under the same guidelines. “I don't understand why that's not happening,” Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview on CNN. There has been no federally mandated order for everyone to follow the same guidelines, and Fauci appeared to stop short of endorsing one by the Trump administration. Read the full story here. Share this -







Trump admin advises nursing homes to set up separate COVID-19 facilities The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is recommending that nursing homes work with state and federal governments to designate separate facilities or units for COVID-19 only patients. "To avoid transmission within nursing homes, facilities should use separate staffing teams for residents to the best of their ability," the agency wrote in a Friday press release announcing the new recommendations. The administration is also recommending nursing homes ensure all staff use appropriate personal protective equipment when interacting with patients and residents. "Our members are doing their utmost to provide care for older adults in this unprecedented, challenging situation," said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge, the association of nonprofit providers of aging services. She cautioned that the new recommendations are not feasible without assistance from the federal and state governments to secure resources. "Our providers do not have sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other resources to adequately protect staff and to ensure the well-being of residents," she said.






