In New York, influx of bodies could be buried in city park

The chair of the New York City Council health committee said Monday that if cemeteries cannot handle the volume of bodies coming in, city parks could be used for burials.

"Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line," council member Mark D. Levine wrote on Twitter. "It will be done in a dignified, orderly — and temporary — manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take."

Levine later clarified that using parks for burials was "a contingency NYC is preparing for," and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the scenario was a possibility, but not a current plan.

"If the death rate drops enough it will not be necessary," Levine said.

He said New York officials wanted to "avoid scenes like those in Italy, where the military was forced to collect bodies from churches and even off the streets."

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the place historically used for mass burials was Hart Island in the Bronx, but he would update the public when he could. He said the burials would be delayed, but that they are "going to try and treat every family with dignity and respect religious needs of those who are devout."

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, morgues and funeral homes are also "backed up," Levine said, adding that they "are now dealing w/ the equivalent of an ongoing 9/11."

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has sent 80 refrigerated trailers to hospitals around the city to keep up with the body storage surge, Levine said. Each trailer can hold 100 bodies, and many were mostly full by Monday.