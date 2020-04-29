New York mayor comes under fire for tweet singling out Jewish community New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is facing criticism for singling out the city’s Jewish community in a tweet after he sent police to Brooklyn on Tuesday to disperse a massive crowd that had gathered for a rabbi's funeral in defiance of a statewide shutdown over the coronavirus. "My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed,” de Blasio said, noting that he went himself to the gathering to ensure that it dispersed. His tweet, which many perceived as a jibe against the entire Jewish community, has prompted a strong response online. American Jewish Committee called de Blasio’s remarks “fingerpointing” in a tweet, adding that the vast majority of the Jewish community is following the guidelines. NYC has been a refuge for Jews fleeing persecution and death for decades and more.



How on earth does the mayor of NYC single them out for persecution in the middle of a pandemic?



Words do not exist to describe the criminal incompetence at City Hall. https://t.co/1bc2IoBcJt — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) April 29, 2020 What???



This has to be a joke. Did the Mayor of NYC really just single out one specific ethnic community (a community that has been the target of increasing hate crimes in HIS city) as being noncompliant?? Has he been to a park lately? (What am I saying - of course he has!) https://t.co/LYKnUZm2Mc — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) April 29, 2020







Trump administration asks intelligence agencies to find out whether China, WHO hid info on coronavirus pandemic The White House has ordered intelligence agencies to comb through communications intercepts, human source reporting, satellite imagery and other data to establish whether China and the World Health Organization initially hid what they knew about the emerging coronavirus pandemic, current and former U.S. officials familiar with the matter told NBC News. A specific "tasking" seeking information about the outbreak's early days was sent last week to the National Security Agency and the Defense Intelligence Agency, which includes the National Center for Medical Intelligence, an official directly familiar with the matter said. The CIA has received similar instructions, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter. President Donald Trump appeared to refer to the request at his news conference Monday. "We're doing very serious investigations," Trump said. "We are not happy with that whole situation, because we believe it could have been stopped at the source, it could have been stopped quickly, and it wouldn't have spread all over the world." Read the full story.







Austria limits restaurant tables to four adults as it eases lockdown Staff at the FuxnGut restaurant measure distance between tables as they prepare their premises for reopening in Salzburg, central Austria. Barabra Gindl / AFP - Getty Images As Austria continues to emerge from the coronavirus lockdown, the country's tourism ministry has set out some rules for when restaurants can re-open on May 15. Each table will be limited to four adults with their children and at least a one-meter distance will need to be kept between guests, the ministry said. Guests will also need to reserve tables ahead of time, and staff will have to wear mouth-and-nose covers. Tourism sites, holiday apartments and hotels will be allowed to reopen on May 29 with hygienic measures still to be announced.







China's Parliament to hold key annual session on May 22 In the latest sign of life returning to normal in China, its Parliament will start its annual session on May 22, more than two months later than planned. The session, originally scheduled for March 5, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that originated in China, killing a reported 4,633 people there. It has now infected more than three million people around the globe, and caused more than 200,000 deaths. China has in the past ratified major legislation and unveiled economic targets at the Beijing gathering. Usually more than 5,000 delegates descend on the capital from all over China for at least 10 days, though it is unclear how long the gathering will run this year.







Tupac Shakur unemployment claim raises eyebrows in Kentucky FRANKFORT, Ky. — It's no joke — Tupac Shakur lives in Kentucky and needs unemployment benefits to pay his bills. The Lexington man's name was brought up by Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday night as he spoke about how the state is trying to process all unemployment claims filed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic by the end of April. According to Beshear, a few "bad apples" including a person who filed an unemployment claim under the name of the late rapper Tupac Shakur are responsible for slowing down the state's unemployment processing. But the Lexington Herald-Leader reports Tupac Malik Shakur, 46, who goes by Malik, lives in Lexington and worked as a cook before restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus shut down restaurants. "I've been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills," Shakur said. Read the full story here.







Newport Beach votes to keep sand and surf open The city of Newport Beach, California, on Tuesday decided to continue letting people frolic on the sand and in the surf even after California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized beachgoers for being too close to one another over the weekend. The City Council voted to keep its beaches open after having second thoughts about access. Tens of thousands of people sought the ocean breezes of the Southern California coastline during the weekend heatwave. The city said in a statement that "greater police and lifeguard presence" would be enough to enforce social distancing. Read the full story here.






