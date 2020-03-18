New York Stock Exchange temporarily closes trading floor

The New York Stock Exchange will close its trading floor and temporarily move to all electronic trading, NYSE President Stacey Cunningham announced Wednesday.

The main equities trading floor will shut down at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday for sanitization after a participant tested reportedly positive for the coronavirus.

“NYSE’s trading floors provide unique value to issuers and investors, but our markets are fully capable of operating in an all-electronic fashion to serve all participants, and we will proceed in that manner until we can re-open our trading floors to our members,” Cunningham said.

“While we are taking the precautionary step of closing the trading floors, we continue to firmly believe the markets should remain open and accessible to investors."

All-electronic trading will begin on Monday.