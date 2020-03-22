New Yorkers tie the knot at park after marriage bureau closes

The New York City marriage bureau shut down Friday as part of the city's efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. But that didn't stop some New Yorkers from finding a way to tie the knot anyway.

Alex Brook Lynn and her husband, Adam Levy, planned to have a normal wedding. But as COVID-19 cases rose and the illness was declared a pandemic, they decided to speed up the process to get Lynn on Levy's insurance. Upon hearing the news of the marriage bureau's closure, the pair knew they had to figure out a plan B. So, they went to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse and found a judge to marry them in Collect Pond Park, right across the street.

"There's no one I would rather go through dystopia with," Lynn told NBC News.

A few friends were there to witness them say their vows, Lynn said. And following the ceremony, the judge ended up marrying another couple that was in the park.

We just got married in the park across from the Manhattan Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/viN0ZF1DZn — Alex Brook Lynn (@AlexBrookLynn) March 20, 2020

"There's this constant hustle in the city and when it's working for good, it can be really good and it can feel safe in the city," Lynn added.