New Zealand could pull off bold goal of eliminating virus WELLINGTON, New Zealand — While most countries are working on ways to contain the coronavirus, New Zealand has set itself a much more ambitious goal: eliminating it altogether. And experts believe the country could pull it off. Geography has helped. If any place could be described as socially distant it would be New Zealand, surrounded by stormy seas, with Antarctica to the south. With 5 million people spread across an area the size of Britain, even the cities aren't overly crowded. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken bold steps, putting the country under a strict lockdown in late March, when only about 100 people had tested positive for the new virus. New Zealand has so far avoided a widespread outbreak, and new cases have dwindled from a peak of about 90 per day in early April to just five on Tuesday, leaving the goal tantalizingly close. Only 13 people have died so far. "We have the opportunity to do something no other country has achieved: elimination of the virus," Ardern told reporters last week. "But it will continue to need a team of 5 million behind it." Ardern on Monday announced the country would stay in lockdown for another week before slightly easing some work restrictions to help restart the economy. Most of the social restrictions will remain in place.







President says he's halting all immigration to U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he is temporarily suspending immigration to the United States in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the "need to protect jobs." In a tweet Monday night, the president attributed the suspension to an "attack from the Invisible Enemy" and the "need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens." He added that he would sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration. Read the full story here.







Increase in poisonings from cleaners, disinfectants likely linked to coronavirus, researchers say Reports of accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants are up this year, and researchers believe it's related to the coronavirus epidemic. Such poisonings were up about 20 percent in the first three months of this year, compared with the same period in 2018 and 2019, according to a report Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The authors said they can't prove coronavirus drove the increase, but said it seems likely the two are linked, given the number of stay-at-home orders and guidance to clean hands and dirty surfaces. They warned against using more cleaner than directed, mixing multiple products together or using them in poorly ventilated areas. The report was based on more than 45,000 recent calls to 55 poison control centers across the country involving exposures to cleaning chemicals or disinfectants.







Brooklyn nursing home ravaged by 55 deaths, most in New York during pandemic EMTs wheel a man out of the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home in Brooklyn on April 17, 2020. Lucas Jackson / Reuters "Right here, we are doing it alone," Cobble Hill Health Center CEO Donny Tuchman shouted Monday to cheering neighbors outside the nursing home in Brooklyn, New York. "These people right here," he said, pointing to the line of the health care staff members in full protective gear who'd walked out of the facility to accept the applause. It had been yet another challenging day at Cobble Hill. A report by the New York State Health Department listed 55 deaths presumably caused by the coronavirus at the facility since the outbreak began, the highest toll at any senior care center in New York. Read the full story here.







Coronavirus can lead to kidney damage. Why? A patient undergoes dialysis treatment in Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 18, 2020. Santiago Arcos / Reuters A significant number of the sickest coronavirus patients have kidney problems, complicating their treatment and hurting their chances of survival. Exactly how the virus affects the kidneys — which play a vital role in cleaning the body's blood supply — is still unclear, but experts have theories. One is that the coronavirus directly attacks the kidneys. A study published in the journal Cell in March showed that the coronavirus infiltrates the body by binding to a type of receptor on cells called ACE2. These special receptors are found not only in cells in the heart and lungs, but also in kidneys. Read the full story here.







Family surprises couple with photos of guests pinned to pews during wedding Clare Seghers Keefer and Mel Keefer, both nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, were planning to host a large wedding on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. But due to the state's stay-at-home order, the couple could only have eight guests inside the church for the ceremony. So in a video posted on social media, as the bride is walked down the aisle by her father, photos of guests who weren't able to be there can be seen pinned to the pews. The bride's sister, Mary Seghers Shaffo, who helped organize the surprise, said in an email to NBC News she hoped the photos of their guests made the couple's wedding day a little more special. As the couple left the church to the parking lot, they were once again surprised — this time by socially distanced family and friends, waiting in cars, honking their horns and cheering for the newlyweds. They watched on as the couple shared their first dance, cut a cake and popped some champagne.






